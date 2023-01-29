Juventus vs Monza LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Juventus vs Monza
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Juventus vs Monza as well as the latest information from the Juventus Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live updates from VAVEL.
How to watch Juventus vs Monza live?
If you want to watch Juventus vs Monza live, you can follow the game on Paramount+
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is the match between Juventus vs Monza in Serie A?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 AM
Bolivia: 9:00 AM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Chile: 9:00 AM
Colombia: 8:00 AM
Ecuador: 8:00 AM
USA (ET): 9:00 AM
Spain: 15:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Paraguay: 9:00 AM
Peru: 9:00 AM
Uruguay: 9:00 AM
Venezuela: 9:00 AM
England: 14: 00 AM
Australia : 23:00 AM
India: 18:30 AM
McKennie will leave Juventus
Juventus coach Allegri confirmed in the pre-match press conference that McKennie who will leave in this winter market to the Premier League, everything points to him leaving for Leeds United: "McKennie will not be there either. I believe the club has reached an agreement with the club he will be joining." "We have to switch off from everything else and focus on getting points. We don't have to worry about external problems because we have a strong club behind us. We have to focus on the last 19 games we have to play this season," he said after the team was docked 15 points. "We come into this game having taken just one point from the last two games, in which we have conceded eight goals. We have to improve. We had previously conceded seven goals in 17 games, so we need to get back to our old defensive habits", added.
Watch out for this player at Monza
Caprari, 29 years old Italian striker who has four goals and one assist this season. In addition he has added a Coppa Italia. This has scored three goals in the last two games he has played.
Watch out for this Juventus player
Milik, the Polish striker who arrives after scoring in the last matchday, has scored eight goals and one assist, six of them in the Italian league. The international striker with the Polish national team has two goals in this 2023.
How is the Monza coming along?
The Monza arrived after a 1-1 draw at home against Sassuolo. They have won only one game in this 2023 of the five matches they have played. Right now they are thirteenth with 22 points, ten points clear of the relegation places and six points away from the European places.
How are Juventus coming along?
Juventus is coming from a draw in its last match against Atalanta. Before that, they qualified to the quarterfinals of the Coppa Italia. They have not won in the Italian league since January 7 when they won against Udinese. They are currently 11th with 23 points, just five points away from the European places after being penalized with 15 points. The Turin side have a decisive match next week against Lazio in the quarterfinals of the Coppa Italia and in the last 32 of the Europa League they will face Nantes in February.
Background information
A total of seven times they have met, with Juventus winning on four occasions, Monza have won only once in this duel and the other two meetings ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was on January 19 in the round of 16 of the Coppa Italia in which Juventus won 2-1 thanks to goals from Kean and Chiesa. Monza's only victory in this duel was in September 2022, when they won 1-0.
Venue: The match will be played at the Juventus Stadium, located in Torino, which was built in 2011 and has a capacity for 41,507 spectators.
Preview of the match
Juventus and Monza meet in the match corresponding to the 20th matchday of Serie A
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Juventus vs Monza in Serie A
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.