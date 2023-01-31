Arouca vs Benfica LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch Primeira Liga Match
Photo: Benfica

How and where to watch the Arouca vs Benfica match live?

If you want to watch the game Arouca vs Benfica live on TV, your options is: ESPN

If you want to directly stream it: Star+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Arouca vs Benfica match for Primeira Liga?

This is the start time of the game Arouca vs Benfica of 31th January 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina 4:45 pm: Star+

Bolivia 3:45 pm: Star+

Brazil 4:45 pm: Star+

Chile 3:45 pm: Star+

Colombia 2:45 pm: Star+

Ecuador 2:45 pm: Star+

USA 2:45 pm ET: Star+

Spain 8:45 pm: Star+

Mexico 2:45 pm: Star+

Paraguay 3:45 pm: Star+

Peru 2:45 pm: Star+

Uruguay 4:45 pm: Star+

Venezuela 3:45 pm: Star+

Head to head

The teams faced each other on 14 occasions, Benfica lost to Arouca only on one occasion, won in 12 matches and there were two draws.
Last game

Arouca for the Portuguese National Cups comes from defeats to Porto and Sporting, but for the Primeira Liga, the last game was a positive result against the Portimonense team when they won by the score of 4 x 0.

Benfica comes from two positive results against Santa Clara, winning by 3-0, and then overcame the bottom of the competition, Paços de Ferreira, winning by 2-0. 

Probable starting lineup for Benfica

Odisseas Vlachodimos; Alexander Bah, António Silva, Nicolas Otamendi, Alex Grimaldo; Fredrik Aursnes, Enzo Fernández, Rafa Silva, João Mario, Julian Draxler; Gonçalo Ramos.
Probable starting lineup for Arouca

Ignacio de Arruabarrena; Tiago Esgaio, João Basso, Jerome Opoku and Mateus Quaresma; Ismaila Soro, David Simão, Antony Alves, Morlaye Sylla and Alan Ruiz; Oday Dabbagh.
Benfica

Thinking about having a longer period in preparation for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League against Brugge, in Belgium, Benfica asked and Liga Portugal brought forward to Thursday, January 26, its departure for the twentieth round of the Portuguese Championship. It congested its national calendar to gain space on the international agenda.

On the field, he avoided the most intense attrition with a quickly defined victory. At the Capital do Móvel stadium, he scored 2-0 against Gil Vicente. Score built with goals from Grimaldo, seven minutes into the opening stage, and João Mário, four minutes later. In this way, he advanced to 47 points (15 wins, two draws and one loss).

It extended its advantage to seven points compared to Braga, in second place, who played one game less. With 45 goals scored, it has the best attack in the Portuguese League. As a visitor, it has the second best campaign of the competition. Of the 27 points he played as column two, he won 22 (seven wins, one draw and one defeat). He scored 16 goals and conceded four.

Arouca

Arouca was frustrated by Sporting in its attempt to reach a place in the final of the Taça da Liga de Portugal. In Leiria, he was defeated, by 2 to 1, by Leão, by 2 to 1, on January 24, in the duel for the semifinals of the 2022/2023 version of the competition. Result that expressed the best game played by alviverde, who had control of the pelota for 67% of the time, created almost twice as many chances for submission (15 to 8) and was vastly superior in the rate of shots on target (8 to 4) .

As it had also been eliminated in the Taça de Portugal, the Portuguese Championship was what remained on Arouca's agenda until the end of the season. However, the team has greater ambitions than in previous seasons where it was limited only to fighting relegation. This time, it shows signs that it is able to fight for a spot in an international competition.

With 26 points (seven wins, five draws and five defeats), it ranks sixth in the Liga Portugal leaderboard. It is the first out-of-region post to award seats to continental tournaments. It is four points below Casa Pia, in fifth place, which has already played its game for the eighteenth round. As principal, Arouca's performance is slightly lower. It is seventh in the ranking of the hosts of the Portuguese Championship. Of the 27 points he played as column one, he won 16 (five wins, one draw and three defeats). He scored 15 goals and conceded 12.

Primeira Liga

Liga Portugal has 18 participants. They face each other in 34 rounds (round trip clashes). At the end, whoever accumulates the most points will be awarded the title. The top five finishers guarantee the right to participate in continental competitions. Champions and runners-up earn a direct spot in the Champions League group stage. The third can get there, but first he needs to overcome the qualifiers. Fourth and fifth place go on to the European Conference League. The competition does not grant a place in the Europa League. It is only awarded to the champion of the Portuguese Cup. The relegation zone is made up of the bottom three. The worst two are sent directly to the Second Division. Those who are in the penultimate position still have a chance to escape the fall. However, they need to play in the play-off against the third-placed team in Liga Portugal 2.
