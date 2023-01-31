Arouca vs Benfica LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch Primeira Liga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Arouca vs Benfica match live?
What time is Arouca vs Benfica match for Primeira Liga?
Argentina 4:45 pm: Star+
Bolivia 3:45 pm: Star+
Brazil 4:45 pm: Star+
Chile 3:45 pm: Star+
Colombia 2:45 pm: Star+
Ecuador 2:45 pm: Star+
USA 2:45 pm ET: Star+
Spain 8:45 pm: Star+
Mexico 2:45 pm: Star+
Paraguay 3:45 pm: Star+
Peru 2:45 pm: Star+
Uruguay 4:45 pm: Star+
Venezuela 3:45 pm: Star+
Papa
Head to head
Last game
Benfica comes from two positive results against Santa Clara, winning by 3-0, and then overcame the bottom of the competition, Paços de Ferreira, winning by 2-0.
Probable starting lineup for Benfica
Probable starting lineup for Arouca
Benfica
On the field, he avoided the most intense attrition with a quickly defined victory. At the Capital do Móvel stadium, he scored 2-0 against Gil Vicente. Score built with goals from Grimaldo, seven minutes into the opening stage, and João Mário, four minutes later. In this way, he advanced to 47 points (15 wins, two draws and one loss).
It extended its advantage to seven points compared to Braga, in second place, who played one game less. With 45 goals scored, it has the best attack in the Portuguese League. As a visitor, it has the second best campaign of the competition. Of the 27 points he played as column two, he won 22 (seven wins, one draw and one defeat). He scored 16 goals and conceded four.
Arouca
As it had also been eliminated in the Taça de Portugal, the Portuguese Championship was what remained on Arouca's agenda until the end of the season. However, the team has greater ambitions than in previous seasons where it was limited only to fighting relegation. This time, it shows signs that it is able to fight for a spot in an international competition.
With 26 points (seven wins, five draws and five defeats), it ranks sixth in the Liga Portugal leaderboard. It is the first out-of-region post to award seats to continental tournaments. It is four points below Casa Pia, in fifth place, which has already played its game for the eighteenth round. As principal, Arouca's performance is slightly lower. It is seventh in the ranking of the hosts of the Portuguese Championship. Of the 27 points he played as column one, he won 16 (five wins, one draw and three defeats). He scored 15 goals and conceded 12.
If you want to directly stream it: Star+
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!