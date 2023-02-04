Roma vs Empoli LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Roma vs Empoli Live Score
How to watch Roma vs Empoli Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 12:00 AM ET
USA TV channel (English): In Paramount +.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In Paramount +.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Roma vs Empoli: match for the in Serie A Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday, February 4, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday, February 4, 2023
|
13:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday, February 4, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Chile
|
Saturday, February 4, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday, February 4, 2023
|
12:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday, February 4, 2023
|
12:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Spain
|
Saturday, February 4, 2023
|
18:00 hours
|
In Movistar Liga de Campeones.
|
Canada
|
Saturday, February 4, 2023
|
12:00 hours
|
In FuboTV Canada.
|
USA
|
Saturday, February 4, 2023
|
12:00 hours
|
In Paramount +.
|
Mexico
|
Saturday, February 4, 2023
|
11:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday, February 4, 2023
|
13:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Peru
|
Saturday, February 4, 2023
|
12:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday, February 4, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday, February 4, 2023
|
13:00 hours
|
In Star.
Last games
- Empoli 1-2 Roma | September 11, 2022
- Empoli 2-4 Roma | January 23, 2022
- Roma 2-0 Empoli | 30 October 2021
- Roma 2-1 Empoli | March 11, 2019
- Empoli 0-2 Roma | October 6, 2018
Watch out for this Empoli player
Watch out for this Roma player
How are Empoli coming?
Their next games will be against Spezia, Fiorentina and Napoli. Tests of utmost importance, to break the tie of units against Bologna, who share position, only on goal difference. One point ahead of Torino, the Blues are dreaming of reaching the European places.
How do Roma fare?
Their last win was against Spezia with a victory of 2 goals to zero. After this match they will face Leace and in Europa League they will face RB Salzburg.
Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.