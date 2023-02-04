Roma vs Empoli LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Serie A Match
Follow here Roma vs Empoli Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Roma vs Empoli live, as well as the latest information from the Stadio Olimpico. 
Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Roma vs Empoli Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023.

USA Time: 12:00 AM ET

USA TV channel (English): In Paramount +.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In Paramount +.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Roma vs Empoli: match for the in Serie A Match?

This is the start time of the game Roma vs Empoli: of Saturday, February 4, 2023 in several countries:

Last games

Empoli and Roma in the last 5 games the wolves have dominated the matches.
  1. Empoli 1-2 Roma | September 11, 2022
  2. Empoli 2-4 Roma | January 23, 2022
  3. Roma 2-0 Empoli | 30 October 2021
  4. Roma 2-1 Empoli | March 11, 2019
  5. Empoli 0-2 Roma | October 6, 2018
Watch out for this Empoli player

Tommaso Baldanzi in 11 games with the Blues has scored 4 goals in the 22/23 Serie A season, young Italian 19-year-old has been among the scorers of the club, being the next revelations Empoli youth player. 
Watch out for this Roma player

The Argentinean jewel, Paulo Dybala is the player to follow, with 14 games in this 22/23 season he has done a great role, with 7 goals and 5 assists. His positions on the field are midfield, center forward and right winger.
Photo: AS Roma
How are Empoli coming?

The Blues come into this match in 10th position with 26 points. Coming from two positive results, a draw against Torino with 2 goals and a miraculous win against Inter. Empoli is below Monza, Fiorentina and Juventus direct rivals that a bad result can lead them to a drop in positions.

Their next games will be against Spezia, Fiorentina and Napoli. Tests of utmost importance, to break the tie of units against Bologna, who share position, only on goal difference. One point ahead of Torino, the Blues are dreaming of reaching the European places.

Photo: Empoli Football Club
How do Roma fare?

With 37 points in sixth position, Roma is not having the best time, with 11 games won, the losing streak has increased, with 2 consecutive defeats, one in Serie A and the other in the Italian Cup in the quarterfinals.

Their last win was against Spezia with a victory of 2 goals to zero. After this match they will face Leace and in Europa League they will face RB Salzburg.

Photo: AS Roma
Where will the game be played?

The game will be played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, located in Italy, opened on May 17, 1953, having been rebuilt in 1990, the teams that play there as home games are Roma and Lazio. It is also the home of the Italian national soccer team and rugby is played there.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2022 in Serie A Match Roma vs Empoli LIVE Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo