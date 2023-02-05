Spezia vs Napoli LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
When is the Spezia vs Napoli match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
SPEZIA:
Spezia is in 17th place with 18 points. Five points ahead of Hellas Verona, the first team in the relegation zone. The situation within the squad is not very good, because the team has been suffering with absences during the season, and some important names, such as the Portuguese João Moutinho.
NAPOLI:
In short, the match pits teams from the opposite sides of the table against each other. This is because Napoli is the sole leader and fighting to be champions, while Spezia is trying not to fall. Therefore, we can say that the Azzurri are the favorites to win.
TIME AND PLACE!
Napoli are overwhelming favorites, even though they are playing away from home. However, the team is in a better phase in the championship, being the current sole leader. The match between Spezia and Napoli will take place at 7:30 am (ET), at the Stadio Alberto Picco, in La Spezia, Italy.
21st round of the Portuguese League
Date: 05 February 2023
Time: 08:30 (local time)
Venue: Stadio Alberto Picco, La Spezia, Italy
Broadcast: Star+.