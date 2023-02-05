Spezia vs Napoli LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Serie A
Where and how to watch Spezia vs Napoli on TV and in real time?

Spezia vs Napoli
21st round of the Portuguese League

Date: 05 February 2023

Time: 08:30 (local time)

Venue: Stadio Alberto Picco, La Spezia, Italy
Broadcast: Star+.

When is the Spezia vs Napoli match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The Spezia-Napoli match will kick off at 7:15 pm (ET), at the Stadio Alberto Picco in La Spezia, Italy, in the 21st round of the Italian Serie A. The match will be broadcast by STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
PROBABLE SPEZIA:

Dragowski; Amian, Caldara e Nikolaou; Holm, Arkadiusz Reca, Bourabia, Ampadu e Agudelo; Daniele Verde e Shomurodov.
PROBABLE NAPOLI:

Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Kim Min-jae e Mário Rui. Lobotka, Anguissa e Zielinski; Lozano, Osimhen e Kvaratskhelia.
Kvaratskhelia

Finally, Napoli has Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who is having a spectacular season. The player is the team's second-leading scorer in the league with seven goals, and has accumulated gala performances. Thus, alongside Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia is the team's hope for goals, and also a good guess for a player to score at any time in the match.
RETROSPECT:

According to data from the OGol website, the teams have only met 10 times, between the Italian Championship, Serie B and the Italian Cup. In this sense, Napoli has the numbers in their favor, since they have won eight times against Spezia twice. Moreover, the Azzurri have scored far more goals, 23 for and nine against.
SPEZIA:

As well as occupying only the 17th position, Spezia has 18 points, and is five points ahead of the first team inside the relegation zone. In this sense, they have three losses in a row, to Bologna and Roma (2-0), and to Atalanta (5-2) in the Italian Cup.

Spezia is in 17th place with 18 points. Five points ahead of Hellas Verona, the first team in the relegation zone. The situation within the squad is not very good, because the team has been suffering with absences during the season, and some important names, such as the Portuguese João Moutinho.

NAPOLI:

Napoli is the sole leader with 53 points, 13 ahead of the second-placed team, and saw the gap get even bigger in the last few rounds. That's because they beat Roma by 2-1, after having beaten Salernitana away from home by 2-0. Before that, they were eliminated by Cremonese on penalties in the round of 16 of the Italian Cup.

In short, the match pits teams from the opposite sides of the table against each other. This is because Napoli is the sole leader and fighting to be champions, while Spezia is trying not to fall. Therefore, we can say that the Azzurri are the favorites to win.

Photo: Divulgation / Napoli

 

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Spezia and Napoli is in the 21st round of the Serie A.

Napoli are the current league leaders with 53 points (17 wins, two draws and only one defeat), while Spezia have a terrible campaign and are only in 17th place with 18 points, ten defeats, six draws and only four wins.

Napoli are overwhelming favorites, even though they are playing away from home. However, the team is in a better phase in the championship, being the current sole leader. The match between Spezia and Napoli will take place at 7:30 am (ET), at the Stadio Alberto Picco, in La Spezia, Italy.

Welcome and welcome to Spezia vs Napoli live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's time for a decisive match between two teams from Italy: on one side the mighty Napoli. On the other, Spezia. Both teams face each other in the 21st round of the Serie A. The match between the leader and the 15th place of the Serie A takes place at the Stadio Alberto Picco, in La Spezia, Italy, at 7:30 am ET.
