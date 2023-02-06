Hellas Verona vs Lazio: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Hellas Verona vs Lazio match live?
What time is Hellas Verona vs Lazio match for Serie A?
Argentina 2:30 pm: Star+
Bolivia 1:30 pm: Star+
Brazil 2:30 pm: ESPN4, Star +
Chile 1:30 pm: Star+
Colombia 12:30 pm: Star+
Ecuador 12:30 pm: Star+
USA 12:30 pm ET: Paramount+
Mexico 11:30 am: ESPN, Star +
Paraguay 3 pm: Star+
Peru 12:30 pm: Star+
Uruguay 2:30 pm: Star+
Venezuela 1:30 pm: Star+
Speak up, Sarri!
Probable lineup for Lazio
Lazio's situation
Speak up, Zaffaroni!
He (Faraoni) did everything he had to do, starting next week he will start training with the team. They (Abildgaard and Gaich) participated in training and are physically available, but they still have to understand the team concepts."
Probable lineup for Hellas Verona
Hellas Verona's situation
Defender Patric is a doubt due to a thigh strain, while Marco Faraoni has entered for transition. Miguel Veloso, Henry and Hrustic are still in the medical department. On the other hand, Marco Zaffaroni can count on the return of Pawel Dawidowicz, Lasagna, and Verdi .
