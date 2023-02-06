Hellas Verona vs Lazio: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Serie A Match
Photo: Lazio

8:00 AM11 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Hellas Verona vs Lazio match live?

If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

7:55 AM16 minutes ago

What time is Hellas Verona vs Lazio match for Serie A?

This is the start time of the game Hellas Verona vs Lazio of 6th February 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 2:30 pm: Star+

Bolivia 1:30 pm: Star+

Brazil 2:30 pm: ESPN4, Star +

Chile 1:30 pm: Star+

Colombia 12:30 pm: Star+

Ecuador 12:30  pm: Star+

USA 12:30 pm ET: Paramount+

Mexico 11:30 am: ESPN, Star +

Paraguay 3 pm: Star+

Peru 12:30 pm: Star+

Uruguay 2:30 pm: Star+

Venezuela 1:30 pm: Star+

7:50 AM21 minutes ago

Speak up, Sarri!

"I'm disappointed with the result (with the midweek elimination), not with the performance, because we conceded very little, even if we were a bit short in the last 20 meters: it's a shame to go out, but this test doesn't leave us disappointed. He (Milinkovic-Savic) played a lot, even with his selection, and sometimes it suits us to let him play just one role."
7:45 AM26 minutes ago
Photo: Lazio
7:40 AM31 minutes ago

Probable lineup for Lazio

Provedel; Lazzari, Casale, Romagnoli, Marusic; S.Milinkovic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni. 
7:35 AM36 minutes ago

Lazio's situation

Cataldi, Marusic, Casale are Maurizio Sarri's casualties, as well as Radu, due to muscular problems.
7:30 AM41 minutes ago

Speak up, Zaffaroni!

"You have to be careful: the risk is that you start looking at the rankings and the results of others. If you are not mentally strong, these things take some of your energy away. We must have the strength not to be conditioned. Doig has recovered and is available. As for Lasagna and Verdi, I must say that they have always trained well and I have not noticed any behavioral problems. Veloso had a muscle problem the last time we finished. There are technical moments to be respected, starting next week he should start doing some field work. Henry and Hrustic are out.

He (Faraoni) did everything he had to do, starting next week he will start training with the team. They (Abildgaard and Gaich) participated in training and are physically available, but they still have to understand the team concepts."

7:25 AMan hour ago
Photo: Hellas Verona
7:20 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Hellas Verona

Montipò; Dawidowicz, Hien, Ceccherini; Depaoli, Tameze, Sulemana, Doig; Braaf, Lazovic; Djuric. 
7:15 AMan hour ago

Hellas Verona's situation

Defender Patric is a doubt due to a thigh strain, while Marco Faraoni has entered for transition. Miguel Veloso, Henry and Hrustic are still in the medical department. On the other hand, Marco Zaffaroni can count on the return of Pawel Dawidowicz, Lasagna, and Verdi .

7:10 AMan hour ago

Biancocelesti

Lazio are now eliminated by Juventus in the Coppa Italia. In the national league, the Biancocelesti fell to fourth place with 38 points, due to Roma's victory, which now totals 40, the same as second-place Internazionale. In the last five games, the Roman team accumulated the same sequence of opponents, with two wins, two draws and one defeat.
7:05 AMan hour ago

Gialloblú

With a 21% success rate, Hellas Verona have two wins, two draws, and one defeat in their last five games. Gialloblú are in the bitter relegation zone, 18th, with 13 points earned.
7:00 AMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Hellas Verona vs Lazio live this Monday (6), at the Marcantonio Bentegodir at 12:30 pm ET, for the Serie A. The match is valid for the 21th round of the competition
6:55 AMan hour ago

