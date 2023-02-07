Goals and Highlights: Flamengo vs Al-Hilal in Semifinal Club World Cup (2-3)

ADVERTISEMENT
Goals and Highlights
52' - GAME OVER!
50' - In the hands of Santos
45+6' - GOAL OF FLAMENGO!
45+6' - Additions
43' - Referee stops the match
42' - Substitution at Al-Hilal
Enter: Jahfali
38' - Far from goal
35' - Substitution in Flamengo
Enter: Vidal
33' - Al-Hilal controls the match
26' - Yellow card for Flamengo
24' - GOAL OF AL-HILAL!
22' - Al-Hilal presses
22' - Substitution in Flamengo
Enter: Cebolinha
19' - Substitution at Al-Hilal
Enter: Nasser
18' - Over the goal!
17' - In the hands of Santos
16' - Yellow card to Al-Hilal
12' - ON THE BEARD!
11' - Substitution at Al-Hilal
Enter: Michael
10' - Yellow card for Flamengo
6' - Blocked kick by Flamengo
3' - Flamengo deflects the danger
2' - In the hands of the Al-Hilal goalkeeper
2º/00' - The second half begins
2º/00' - Substitution in Flamengo
Enter: Fabrício Bruno and Erick Pulgar
55' - End of first half
53' - GOAL OF AL-HILAL!
52' - VAR confirms penalty for Al-Hilal
51' - VAR analyzes possible penalty for Al-Hilal
49' - Al-Hilal makes a good move
45+6' - Additions
41' - Yellow card to Al-Hilal
41' - Yellow card for Flamengo
40' - Al-Hilal asks for a penalty, but...
36' - In the hands of the Al-Hilal goalkeeper
32' - Referee stops the match
28' - Flamengo's crucial deflection
21' - Flamengo presses!
19' - GOAL OF FLAMENGO!
15' - Yellow card for Flamengo
14' - Flamengo asks for a penalty, but...
10' - Al-Hilal clears the danger!
8' - Flamengo threatens Al-Hilal
6' - Pressure from Al-Hilal
3' - GOAL OF AL-HILAL!
2' - Penalty for Al-Hilal
1º/00' - The game begins!
Will start!
Al-Hilal reserves
Flamengo reserves
Flamengo vs Al-Hilal
Al-Hilal
Flamengo
Al-Hilal lineup
Flamengo lineup
We're back
How to watch Flamengo vs Al-Hilal live on TV & Online?
If you want to stream directly: streaming services and app: Globoplay, ge, Cazé TV and FIFA+
If you want to watch online, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Flamengo vs Al-Hilal match for Club World Cup 2023
Where to watch Flamengo vs Al-Hilal in Argentina in Brazil?
TV: TV Globo and SporTV
Streaming: Globoplay, ge, Cazé TV and FIFA+
Broadcast time: 16:00 (from Brasilia)
Where to watch Flamengo vs Al-Hilal in Argentina?
TV: DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Streaming: DIRECTV Sports App
Broadcast time: 16:00 ART
Where to watch Flamengo vs Al-Hilal in the United States?
TV and Streaming: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes
Broadcast time: 14:00
Where to watch Flamengo vs Al-Hilal in Peru?
TV: DIRECTV Sports Peru
Streaming: DIRECTV Sports App
Broadcast time: 14:00 PET
Where to watch Flamengo vs Al-Hilal in Portugal?
TV: Sport TV1
Streaming: Sport TV Multiscreen
Broadcast time: 7pm PTC
Refereeing
Assistants: Vasile Marinescu (Romania) and Mihai Artene (Romania)
VAR: Juan Martinez (Spain)
Probable Al-Hilal lineup
Probable Flamengo lineup
Speak, Ramon Díaz! - Al-Hilal manager
"We are happy because it was a tough game. Both teams deserved to pass, we happened to pass. A very intense game, very beautiful for the public. It's a Club World Cup. We hope to recover all players. It's a shame that Carrillo was injured and that Kanno was expelled. I know we're going to have to re-plan everything very confidently. We have the will to follow and we will fight".
Speak, Pedro! - Flamengo striker
Speak, Vitor Pereira! - Manager Flamengo
“Yes, because sometimes you also evolve with the mistakes you make. We are aware of the path we have to go. Notion of aspects to be improved. We are going to try in an objective way to improve the defensive process, because in offensive terms this team has a lot of quality”, he added.
A-Hilal subscribers in the Club World Cup
Defenders: Khalifah Al-Dawsari, Mohammed Jahfali, Hyun-soo Jang, Muath Faqeehi, Saud Abdulhamid, Mohammed Al-Khaibari, Muteb Al-Mufarrij and Ali Al-Bulaihi
Midfielders: Gustavo Cuellar, Mohamed Kanno, Abdullah Otayf, Musab Al-Juwayr and Nasser Al-Hadhood
Forwards: Luciano Vietto, Odion Ighalo, Michael, Mohammed Al-Qahtani, André Carrillo, Moussa Marega, Salem Al-Dawsari, Saleh Al-Shehri and Abdullah Al-Hamdan
Flamengo subscribers in the Club World Cup
Defenders: Matheuzinho, Varela, Filipe Luís and Ayrton Lucas, David Luiz, Léo Pereira, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Rodrigo Caio
Midfielders: Thiago Maia, Vidal, Pulgar, Gerson, Arrascaeta, Everton Ribeiro and Matheus França
Forwards: Gabigol, Pedro, Everton Cebolinha and Marinho