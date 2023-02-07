Goals and Highlights: Flamengo vs Al-Hilal in Semifinal Club World Cup (2-3)
4:29 PM2 days ago

Goals and Highlights

 
4:24 PM2 days ago

52' - GAME OVER!

Al-Hilal beats Flamengo, 3-2, and is in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup. The Arab team awaits the winner between Real Madrid and Al Ahly, who plays this Wednesday, at 4 pm, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium. The final of the tournament will be on Saturday (11), at 4 pm, and the dispute for third place will be at 12:30 pm.
4:19 PM2 days ago

50' - In the hands of Santos

On the counterattack, Michael activates Salem, who invades the area and ends weakly.
4:14 PM2 days ago

45+6' - GOAL OF FLAMENGO!

Pedro lowers the score. Inside the area, Gabigol finishes, but the ball deflects in the defense and leaves for the center forward, who pushes it to the bottom of the goal.
4:09 PM2 days ago

45+6' - Additions

Six more minutes of stoppage time for the second half.
4:04 PM2 days ago

43' - Referee stops the match

David Luiz falls on the lawn and receives medical attention.
3:59 PM2 days ago

42' - Substitution at Al-Hilal

Exit: Vietto
Enter: Jahfali
3:54 PM2 days ago

38' - Far from goal

In the middle play, Vietto risks kicking with his right foot, but isolates the finish.
3:49 PM2 days ago

35' - Substitution in Flamengo

Out: Thiago Maia
Enter: Vidal
3:44 PM2 days ago

33' - Al-Hilal controls the match

The Arab team triggers the attack on Michael's feet. The striker is one of the main weapons to expand the scoreboard.
3:39 PM2 days ago

26' - Yellow card for Flamengo

Thiago Maia commits a foul and is cautioned.
3:34 PM2 days ago

24' - GOAL OF AL-HILAL!

Vietto scores Al-Hilal's third goal. After an error in Erick Pulgar's domain, Salem activates the midfielder with a cross from the right, which dominates and greenhouses the Santos goalkeeper's net.
3:29 PM2 days ago

22' - Al-Hilal presses

On the right, Michael makes a pass to Salem, but the attacker finishes on top of Erick Pulgar.
3:24 PM2 days ago

22' - Substitution in Flamengo

Out: Everton Ribeiro
Enter: Cebolinha
3:19 PM2 days ago

19' - Substitution at Al-Hilal

Exit: Khalifah
Enter: Nasser
3:14 PM2 days ago

18' - Over the goal!

Matheuzinho crosses on the right side, but Gabigol heads over the goal and wastes a good chance.
3:09 PM2 days ago

17' - In the hands of Santos

Vietto receives a pass through the middle and risks a shot with his right foot. The ball is weak and the Flamengo goalkeeper holds on tight.
3:04 PM2 days ago

16' - Yellow card to Al-Hilal

Khalifah fouls Everton Ribeiro and is cautioned.
2:59 PM2 days ago

12' - ON THE BEARD!

On the move from the left, Marega gets rid of the marking and invades the penalty area. The striker plays for Khalifah Al-Dawsari, but the left-back finishes and the ball explodes over the crossbar.
2:54 PM2 days ago

11' - Substitution at Al-Hilal

Sai: Ighalo
Enter: Michael
2:49 PM2 days ago

10' - Yellow card for Flamengo

Erick commits a foul in the middle and receives the card.
2:44 PM2 days ago

6' - Blocked kick by Flamengo

After playing from the right, the ball is left for Gabigol inside the area. The attacker finishes first from close range, but the ball deflects in the defense of Al-Hilal.
2:39 PM2 days ago

3' - Flamengo deflects the danger

Marega receives it through the middle and risks a shot from outside the area with his right foot. The ball deflects off the defense and Al-Hilal wins the corner.
2:34 PM2 days ago

2' - In the hands of the Al-Hilal goalkeeper

On the move from the left, left-back Ayrton Lucas receives the ball and makes a close cross. Almouaiouf holds tight and avoids danger.
2:29 PM2 days ago

2º/00' - The second half begins

The ball rolls again for the second half.
2:24 PM2 days ago

2º/00' - Substitution in Flamengo

Out: Léo Pereira and Arrascaeta
Enter: Fabrício Bruno and Erick Pulgar
2:19 PM2 days ago

55' - End of first half

For now, Al-Hilal beats Flamengo, 2-1, at Ibn Batouta Stadium.
2:14 PM2 days ago

53' - GOAL OF AL-HILAL!

Salem doubles the score from the penalty spot.
2:09 PM2 days ago

52' - VAR confirms penalty for Al-Hilal

In addition, the referee sends off the midfielder Gerson after splitting with Vietto inside the area.
2:04 PM2 days ago

51' - VAR analyzes possible penalty for Al-Hilal

Vietto is knocked down in the area after sharing with Gerson.
1:59 PM2 days ago

49' - Al-Hilal makes a good move

In the play through the middle, Cuellar gets rid of the marking and triggers Ighalo. The attacker tries to launch the first attack, but Flamengo's defense makes the cut at the right time.
1:54 PM2 days ago

45+6' - Additions

Six more minutes of stoppage time for the first half.
1:49 PM2 days ago

41' - Yellow card to Al-Hilal

Vietto fouls Gerson to kill the counterattack and is cautioned.
1:44 PM2 days ago

41' - Yellow card for Flamengo

David Luiz commits a foul and is cautioned with the card.
1:39 PM2 days ago

40' - Al-Hilal asks for a penalty, but...

After a corner kick, Marega says there was a hand touch inside the area, but the referee orders the match to continue.
1:34 PM2 days ago

36' - In the hands of the Al-Hilal goalkeeper

On the move from the right, Matheuzinho crosses closed, but Pedro doesn't dominate right and triggers Gerson. The midfielder hits the half moon, dodges the defense and tries to trigger Gabigol. Almuaiouf holds tight and avoids danger.
1:29 PM2 days ago

32' - Referee stops the match

Ayrton Lucas feels pain and receives medical attention on the pitch.
1:24 PM2 days ago

28' - Flamengo's crucial deflection

Marega advances to the bottom line, makes the cross, but Léo Pereira rips the move.
1:19 PM2 days ago

21' - Flamengo presses!

Pedro triggers Everton Ribeiro and the midfielder crosses the ball on the left side. She arrives at Gerson, but the midfielder misses the shot and misses a great opportunity.
1:14 PM2 days ago

19' - GOAL OF FLAMENGO!

Pedro draws the match. In the bid, Everton Ribeiro tries to make the pass by elevation, but the defense of Al-Hilal moves away. The ball is left for Matheuzinho and the right-back triggers the attacker, who finishes with a plate and leaves everything the same.
1:09 PM2 days ago

15' - Yellow card for Flamengo

Gabigol receives the card for complaint.
1:04 PM2 days ago

14' - Flamengo asks for a penalty, but...

Referee stops the match, but marks Gerson's attack foul. The midfielder plays inside the area and receives a yellow card.
12:59 PM2 days ago

10' - Al-Hilal clears the danger!

Flamengo arrives with danger at the feet of Ayrton Lucas. The left-back gets rid of the marking and triggers Pedro. The striker counters with Gabigol, but the Arab team's defense cuts in at the right time.
12:54 PM2 days ago

8' - Flamengo threatens Al-Hilal

With a free kick on the right side, Arrascaeta triggers Pedro, but the striker heads wide.
12:49 PM2 days ago

6' - Pressure from Al-Hilal

The Arab team's attack puts pressure on Flamengo's defense and tries to invest in the opponent's mistake to increase the score.
12:44 PM2 days ago

3' - GOAL OF AL-HILAL!

Salem Al-Dawsari opens the scoring from the penalty spot.
12:39 PM2 days ago

2' - Penalty for Al-Hilal

Referee paralyzes the match after dividing the ball between Matheuzinho and Vietto inside the area.
12:34 PM2 days ago

1º/00' - The game begins!

The ball rolls for the first half.
12:29 PM2 days ago

Will start!

Flamengo and Al-Hilal are on the pitch at Ibn Batouta Stadium.
12:24 PM2 days ago

Al-Hilal reserves

Alowais, Habib, Jahfali, M. Khaibari, Muath, Musab, Otayf, Michael, Nasser D., Alhamdan and S. Shehri.
12:19 PM2 days ago

Flamengo reserves

Matheus Cunha, Varela, Rodrigo Caio, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo, Filipe Luís; Vidal, Erick, Matheus França, Everton Cebolinha, Marinho and Hugo.
12:14 PM2 days ago

Flamengo vs Al-Hilal

Flamengo and Al-Hilal squads are warming up on the stadium's lawn.
12:09 PM2 days ago

Al-Hilal

Al-Hilal squad is already at Ibn Batouta Stadium.

12:04 PM2 days ago

Flamengo

Flamengo uniforms in the changing room of the Ibn Batouta Stadium.

11:59 AM2 days ago

Al-Hilal lineup

Almuaiouf; Saud, Jang, Al Bulayhi and Khalifah; Cuellar, Carrillo, Salem, Vietto, Marega and Ighalo.

11:54 AM2 days ago

Flamengo lineup

Santos; Matheuzinho, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Ayrton Lucas; Thiago Maia, Gerson, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Gabigol and Pedro.

11:49 AM2 days ago

We're back

Flamengo and Al-Hilal face each other this Tuesday (7), at 4 pm, at Ibn Batouta Stadium, in Tangier, Morocco. The match is valid for the semi-final of the Club World Cup.
11:44 AM2 days ago

11:34 AM2 days ago

Refereeing

Referee: Istvan Kovacs (Romania)
Assistants: Vasile Marinescu (Romania) and Mihai Artene (Romania)
VAR: Juan Martinez (Spain)
11:29 AM2 days ago

Probable Al-Hilal lineup

Abdullah Al-Mayouf; Al-Bulayhi, Nasser Al-Dawsari, Jang e Abdulhamid; Cuéllar, Al-Juwayr e Salem Al-Dawsari; Michael, Ighalo and Marega.
11:24 AM2 days ago

Probable Flamengo lineup

Santos; Guillermo Varela, David Luiz, Léo Pereira, Filipe Luis (Ayrton Lucas); Thiago Maia, Gerson, Arrascaeta, Éverton Ribeiro; Gabigol and Pedro.
11:19 AM2 days ago

Speak, Ramon Díaz! - Al-Hilal manager

"They're doing very well, it's a big team and a big club. It's very difficult to play with them, but let's try to do ours. It will be a game to enjoy. We know what Flamengo is. It will be a different type of game, both teams will attack each other. We'll have to be very attentive, we're already very happy to have reached the semi-final and in a very difficult environment. We are enjoying".

"We are happy because it was a tough game. Both teams deserved to pass, we happened to pass. A very intense game, very beautiful for the public. It's a Club World Cup. We hope to recover all players. It's a shame that Carrillo was injured and that Kanno was expelled. I know we're going to have to re-plan everything very confidently. We have the will to follow and we will fight".

11:14 AM2 days ago

Speak, Pedro! - Flamengo striker

"We are enjoying it a lot, a very good first moment. It is in the beginning, we are returning to the best of the physical and technical part, Vítor Pereira is trying to get all that out of us, seeking intensity in training and games. We have grown a lot and evolved with Vítor Pereira. I hope we win titles with him too", said Pedro. "We have to be very focused. Because it's a knockout game, with only one game to define the match, we have to get involved from the beginning of the game, we can't give up, because it could be too late to go after it later. Concentration has to be before the match to do our best from the start of the match and be concentrated for the 90 minutes", declared Pedro. "The main thing is for Flamengo to be champion, I think of the collective. Then the individual will stand out, of course I, Gabigol, Arrascaeta and Everton have more chances of scoring goals, I hope to score goals in the World Cup, but the most important thing is to leave with the title", he concluded.
11:09 AM2 days ago

Speak, Vitor Pereira! - Manager Flamengo

“The preparation time was not ideal. We would like to get here with more working time. We know the reality, we know the challenge. So, now, take advantage of the next few days to improve some aspects, namely the defensive ones that have to be improved and we prepare ourselves as best as possible for the first game”, he began by saying.

“Yes, because sometimes you also evolve with the mistakes you make. We are aware of the path we have to go. Notion of aspects to be improved. We are going to try in an objective way to improve the defensive process, because in offensive terms this team has a lot of quality”, he added.

11:04 AM2 days ago

A-Hilal subscribers in the Club World Cup

Goalkeepers: Mohammed Al-Ouwais, Abdullah Al-Mayouf and Habib Al-Wutaian

Defenders: Khalifah Al-Dawsari, Mohammed Jahfali, Hyun-soo Jang, Muath Faqeehi, Saud Abdulhamid, Mohammed Al-Khaibari, Muteb Al-Mufarrij and Ali Al-Bulaihi

Midfielders: Gustavo Cuellar, Mohamed Kanno, Abdullah Otayf, Musab Al-Juwayr and Nasser Al-Hadhood

Forwards: Luciano Vietto, Odion Ighalo, Michael, Mohammed Al-Qahtani, André Carrillo, Moussa Marega, Salem Al-Dawsari, Saleh Al-Shehri and Abdullah Al-Hamdan

10:59 AM2 days ago

Flamengo subscribers in the Club World Cup

Goalkeepers: Santos, Matheus Cunha and Hugo

Defenders: Matheuzinho, Varela, Filipe Luís and Ayrton Lucas, David Luiz, Léo Pereira, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Rodrigo Caio

Midfielders: Thiago Maia, Vidal, Pulgar, Gerson, Arrascaeta, Everton Ribeiro and Matheus França

Forwards: Gabigol, Pedro, Everton Cebolinha and Marinho

10:54 AM2 days ago

Flamengo vs Al-Hilal

Flamengo and Al-Hilal face each other this Tuesday (7), at 4 pm, at the Ibn Batouta Stadium, in Tangier, Morocco. The match is valid for the semi-final of the Club World Cup. The finalist picks the winner between Real Madrid and Al Ahly, who face each other on Wednesday, at the Principe Moulay Abdellah Stadium, in Rabat, the capital of Morocco.
10:49 AM2 days ago

The match will be played at the stadium Ibn Batouta

The Flamengo vs Al-Hilal match will be played at the stadium Ibn Batouta, Marrocos with a capacity of 65,000 people.
10:44 AM2 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 Club World Cup Semifinal match: Flamengo vs Al-Hilal Live Updates!

My name is Lucas Monteiro and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
