Goals and Highlights: Tigres UANL 4-2 Pumas UNAM in Liga MX 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Thanks for joining us in this game
Game over
🚨 90'
⚽ 90'
⏱️ 88'
⏱️ 84'
⏱️ 79'
Fifth Goal
🔥⚽🫡 ¡GOLAAAAAZO DE DINENNO!
🐯 3-2 🐾
🔴EN VIVO: https://t.co/HA9q2SXE40
📺 Canal 5 y TUDN#MegaFutbol | #SiempreContigo | #SoyDePumas pic.twitter.com/OPjIwj4Ad0 — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) February 12, 2023
⚽ 65'
⏱️ 55'
Fourth Goal
🔥🇫🇷 ¡Goooooool de Gignac!
🔥🇫🇷 ¡Goooooool de Gignac!
🔥🇫🇷 ¡Goooooool de Gignac!
🐯 3-1 🐾
🔴EN VIVO: https://t.co/HA9q2SXE40
📺 Canal 5 y TUDN#MegaFutbol | #SiempreContigo | #SoyDePumas pic.twitter.com/Z52Ntam0B7 — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) February 12, 2023
🚨 46'
Halftime
🚨 45'
⚽ 44'
🚨 44'
⏱️ 37'
Second Goal
🫣😧 Regalito de Tigres y ¡Pumas lo aprovecha para empatar! 💪😎
🐯 1-1 🐾
🔴EN VIVO: https://t.co/HA9q2SXE40
📺 Canal 5 y TUDN#MegaFutbol | #SiempreContigo | #SoyDePumas pic.twitter.com/o6DlxnS75W — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) February 12, 2023
⚽ 24'
First Goal
👌😮💨🔥 ¡Primer gol de Ibáñez como jugador de Tigres!
🐯 1-0 🐾
🔴EN VIVO: https://t.co/HA9q2SXE40
📺 Canal 5 y TUDN#MegaFutbol | #SiempreContigo | #SoyDePumas pic.twitter.com/RwP4Cp45B5 — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) February 12, 2023
⚽ 16'
⚽ 12'
🟨 9'
🚩 4'
🚨 0'
Substitutes
Pumas UNAM: Marco García, José Caicedo, Jorge Ruvalcaba, Hector Ramirez, Julio González, Mateo Alberto Casares Vázquez, Santiago Trigos, Pablo Bennevendo, César Huerta and Gael Rodriguez Montiel.
Tigres UANL: Juan Vigon, Eduardo Tercero, Javier Aquino, Raymundo Fulgencio, Diego Lainez, Igor Lichnovsky, Sebastián Fierro, Miguel Ortega, Kenneth Jaime and Francisco Córdova.
Pumas UNAM lineup
Los 1️⃣1️⃣ Pumas que saltará al cancha. @Telcel #SoyDePumas #OrigenDeLaPasión #FutbolEnTusManos pic.twitter.com/N1leJ5AIJC— PUMAS (@PumasMX) February 12, 2023
Tigres UANL lineup
🤜🏼💥🤛🏼 Frente a Frente | Revisa el balance luego de 57 enfrentamientos en Torneos Cortos.— Club Tigres Oficial 🐯 (@TigresOficial) February 11, 2023
Presentado por @HEB_mexico pic.twitter.com/UKkYYDSh3T
Referees
Fernando Hernandez Gomez (Central Referee).
Enríque Isaac Bustos Díaz (Assistant One).
Edgar Magdaleno Castrejon (Assistant Two).
Jorge Abraham Camacho Peregrina (Fourth Referee).
Erick Yair Miranda Galindo (VAR).
France Maria Gonzalez Martinez (VAR Assistant).
Battle for victory
Last showdown!
History between both teams
Arrival Tigres UANL
💪🏼🐯 ¡El #PerfilTigre está en la casa!— Club Tigres Oficial 🐯 (@TigresOficial) February 11, 2023
Presentado por @GrupoBerel pic.twitter.com/4YQ0Q35EQm
Welcome!
Follow here Tigres UANL vs Pumas UNAM Live Score
What time is the Tigres UANL vs Pumas UNAM match for Liga MX 2023?
Argentina: 9:05 PM.
Bolivia: 8:05 PM.
Chile: 9:05 PM.
Colombia: 7:05 PM.
Ecuador: 7:05 PM.
United States (ET): 8:05 PM on FOX Sports App and Fox Sports 1.
Mexico: 7:05 PM on Azteca 7, Fox Sport and Fox Sports Premium.
Paraguay: 9:05 PM.
Peru: 8:05 PM.
Uruguay: 9:05 PM.
Last lineup of Pumas UNAM
Sebastián Sosa, Nicolás Freire, Arturo Ortiz, Adrián Aldrete, José Galindo, Gustavo Del Prete, Higor Matheus Meritão, Jesús Molina, Juan Ignacio Dinenno, Eduardo Salvio and Diogo.
Last lineup of Tigres UANL
Nahuel Guzmán, Samir, Diego Reyes, Jesús Angulo, Jesús Garza, Rafael Carioca, Guido Pizarro, Luis Quiñones, Fernando Gorriarán, Nicolás Ibáñez and André-Pierre Gignac.