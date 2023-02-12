Goals and Highlights: Tigres UANL 4-2 Pumas UNAM in Liga MX 2023
10:43 PM9 minutes ago

Summary

10:14 PM38 minutes ago

Thanks for joining us in this game

Thank you for joining us in the broadcast of the Tigres UANL vs Pumas UNAM match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
10:14 PM38 minutes ago

Game over

The referee whistles the end of the game, Tigres wins the match.
10:10 PM42 minutes ago

🚨 90'

7 minutes of compensation are added.
10:06 PMan hour ago

⚽ 90'

Tigres goal!
10:05 PMan hour ago

⏱️ 88'

Tigres accumulates 8 corner kicks, 7 shots on goal and 58% possession of the ball.
10:05 PMan hour ago

⏱️ 84'

Pumas accumulates 6 corner kicks, 7 shots on goal and 42% possession of the ball.
10:04 PMan hour ago

⏱️ 79'

Pumas play long positions to cool down Tigres who had several dangerous attacks.
9:46 PMan hour ago

Fifth Goal

9:43 PMan hour ago

⚽ 65'

Pumas goal!
9:43 PMan hour ago

⏱️ 55'

Pumas keep pressure on the entire field in search of a defensive error.
9:38 PMan hour ago

Fourth Goal

9:37 PMan hour ago

🚨 46'

The second time begins.
9:08 PM2 hours ago

Halftime

The teams go to rest and the score is Tigres UANL 3-1 Pumas UNAM.
9:07 PM2 hours ago

🚨 45'

6 minutes of compensation are added.
9:07 PM2 hours ago

⚽ 44'

Tigres goal!
9:06 PM2 hours ago

🚨 44'

Penalty for the Tigres!
9:06 PM2 hours ago

⏱️ 37'

A very even game, no team dominates the game and we are still waiting for the fourth goal of the game.
8:41 PM2 hours ago

Second Goal

8:39 PM2 hours ago

⚽ 24'

Tigres goal!
8:38 PM2 hours ago

First Goal

8:34 PM2 hours ago

⚽ 16'

Pumas goal!
8:33 PM2 hours ago

⚽ 12'

Tigres goal!
8:23 PM2 hours ago

🟨 9'

First yellow card of the game and it is for the player Ricardo Galindo from Pumas UNAM.
8:22 PM2 hours ago

🚩 4'

The first corner kick of the game is for Tigres.
8:21 PM3 hours ago

🚨 0'

The match begins, both teams will seek to win.
7:50 PM3 hours ago

Substitutes

These are the players who will be on the bench:

Pumas UNAM: Marco García, José Caicedo, Jorge Ruvalcaba, Hector Ramirez, Julio González, Mateo Alberto Casares Vázquez, Santiago Trigos, Pablo Bennevendo, César Huerta and Gael Rodriguez Montiel.

Tigres UANL: Juan Vigon, Eduardo Tercero, Javier Aquino, Raymundo Fulgencio, Diego Lainez, Igor Lichnovsky, Sebastián Fierro, Miguel Ortega, Kenneth Jaime and Francisco Córdova.

7:49 PM3 hours ago

Pumas UNAM lineup

These are the eleven players that will start the match:
7:48 PM3 hours ago

Tigres UANL lineup

These are the eleven players that will start the match:
7:40 PM3 hours ago

Referees

The referee appointment for today's game is as follows:

Fernando Hernandez Gomez (Central Referee).
Enríque Isaac Bustos Díaz (Assistant One).
Edgar Magdaleno Castrejon (Assistant Two).
Jorge Abraham Camacho Peregrina (Fourth Referee).
Erick Yair Miranda Galindo (VAR).
France Maria Gonzalez Martinez (VAR Assistant).

7:31 PM3 hours ago

Battle for victory

A great game is coming up between these two Liga MX teams. Do not take off and below we share the statistics of both teams in the Clausura 2023.
ESPN
ESPN
7:30 PM3 hours ago

Last showdown!

The last time these two teams met was on August 24, 2022 and on that occasion the match ended in a 1-1 draw at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario. That confrontation was full of fouls, yellow cards, corner kicks and many goals that we hope will be repeated today.
7:22 PM4 hours ago

History between both teams

Tigres UANL and Pumas UNAM have faced each other on several occasions. The last 5 matches have ended in a victory for Tigres UANL and four draws.
7:18 PM4 hours ago

Arrival Tigres UANL

The Tigres UANL team is already in the stadium and they are ready for their Liga MX match.
7:17 PM4 hours ago

Welcome!

We are just under one for the match between Tigres UANL and Pumas UNAM to start at the Estadio Universitario. Both teams will go out looking for victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
3:00 PM8 hours ago

2:55 PM8 hours ago

What time is the Tigres UANL vs Pumas UNAM match for Liga MX 2023?

This is the start time of the game Tigres UANL vs Pumas UNAM of February 11th in several countries:

Argentina: 9:05 PM.
Bolivia: 8:05 PM.
Chile: 9:05 PM.
Colombia: 7:05 PM.
Ecuador: 7:05 PM.
United States (ET): 8:05 PM on FOX Sports App and Fox Sports 1.
Mexico: 7:05 PM on Azteca 7, Fox Sport and Fox Sports Premium.
Paraguay: 9:05 PM.
Peru: 8:05 PM.
Uruguay: 9:05 PM.

2:50 PM8 hours ago

Last lineup of Pumas UNAM

These were the eleven players who started last game:
Sebastián Sosa, Nicolás Freire, Arturo Ortiz, Adrián Aldrete, José Galindo, Gustavo Del Prete, Higor Matheus Meritão, Jesús Molina, Juan Ignacio Dinenno, Eduardo Salvio and Diogo.
2:45 PM8 hours ago

Last lineup of Tigres UANL

These were the eleven players who started last game:
Nahuel Guzmán, Samir, Diego Reyes, Jesús Angulo, Jesús Garza, Rafael Carioca, Guido Pizarro, Luis Quiñones, Fernando Gorriarán, Nicolás Ibáñez and André-Pierre Gignac.
2:40 PM8 hours ago

Pumas UNAM players to follow

The next three players are considered key to Pumas UNAM's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the match against Tigres UANL. The player Juan Ignacio Dinenno (#9) is a fundamental piece for the team due to his experience. He is the best scorer of the season with 4 goals in 5 games played, last game he scored two goals against León and we could see him score in Saturday's game. Next up is the Mexican Adrián Aldrete (#16), he plays in the defender position, in the tournament he has achieved 1 assist which makes him the highest assister of the team. He is another player with a lot of experience and has played multiple times against Tigres UANL, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Finally, the 36-year-old goalkeeper, Sebastián Sosa (#13), who is a player with a lot of experience and has made 27 saves in 5 games.
2:35 PM8 hours ago

Pumas UNAM in the tournament

They started the Clausura 2023 very well, last week they got a point that put them in fifth position in the general table and is only surpassed by Pachuca, Monterrey, Santos and Tigres. They have 8 points after 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss. They have had an incredible start to the season, hopefully they can maintain the same pace throughout the tournament and advance to the postseason. Their last game was on February 5, 2023 and resulted in a 2-2 draw for the Pumas against Atlas at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario and in this way they achieved their second draw of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, but they could surprise and win on Saturday.
2:30 PM8 hours ago

Tigres UANL players to follow

The next three players are considered key to the offensive and defensive attack of Tigres UANL and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the match against Pumas UNAM. The player André-Pierre Gignac (#10) is a fundamental piece for the team due to his experience. He is the team's top scorer in this tournament with 3 goals in 5 games played, the previous game he scored a goal against Tijuana and we could see him score another goal in Saturday's game. Next up is the player Fernando Gorriarán (#8), he plays in the midfielder position and is the team's top assister with 2 assists. He is another player with a lot of experience and has played multiple times against Pumas Unam so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Finally, the 37-year-old goalkeeper, Nahuel Guzmán (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in Liga MX, he has made 13 saves and it is very important for his team not to receive a goal on Saturday.
2:25 PM8 hours ago

Tigres UANL in the tournament

They started the Clausura 2023 very well, last week they got three points that put them in third position in the general table. After 3 games won, 2 tied and 0 lost, they have 11 points. They have had a good start to the season, it is expected that they can dominate the tournament and advance to the postseason. Their last game was on February 4, 2023 and resulted in a 1-0 victory against Cruz Azul at the Azteca Stadium and thus they achieved their third victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
2:20 PM9 hours ago

The stadium

The University Stadium is located in the city of Nuevo León, Mexico. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 42,500 spectators and is the home of the UANL Tigres. It was inaugurated on May 30, 1967 and cost 23 million pesos to build.
Wikipedia
Wikipedia
2:15 PM9 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2023: Tigres UANL vs Pumas UNAM!

My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
