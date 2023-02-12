Rangers vs Partick Thistle LIVE Score Updates (0-1)

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF THE FIRST PART
43'
Brian Graham is shown the yellow card for a dangerous tackle, the first of the match;
GOOAAALL
Kevin Holt converts the penalty to put Partick Thistle ahead.
34' Penalty
The referee has awarded a penalty in favor of Partick Thistle for a handball by Antonio-Mirko Colak.
32'
A warning from Partick Thistle with Scott Tiffoney's shot, but it was caught by the Rangers goalkeeper;
27'
The Rangers are now looking to take the lead, Scott Tiffoney's shot goes high;
20'
Ben Davies' header goes over the goalkeeper's head;
14'
Rangers dominates in these first minutes of the match, but still without clear chances;
5'
Ianis Hagi's shot was blocked by a defender;
1'
The match starts
All set
The players take the field
Third round for Partick Thistle
Partick Thistle have already progressed through two rounds of the Scottish Cup, the first being a 3-0 win over Kelty Hearts in the first round and the second a penalty shootout defeat of Dunfermline;
Rangers players black armband
The Scottish club will wear black armbands at this meeting to remember those who have lost their lives in the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, as well as remembering Billy Thomson and John Macmillan.
Last two tickets for the Scottish Cup quarter-finals
Celtic Glasgow, Ayr, Kilmarnock, Hearts, Raith and Inverness have already qualified for the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, the winners of the Darvel-Falkirk and Rangers-Partick Thistle duels claimed the last two tickets for the next round of the Scottish Cup;
XI Partick Thistle
This is the eleven that will start at Partick Thistle
XI Rangers
Rangers start with this eleven to host Partick Thistle
1 hour
In 1 hour the match between Rangers and Partick Thistle will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
Where and how to watch Rangers vs Partick Thistle?
The match between Rangers vs Partick Thistle will not be available on TV;
What time is Rangers vs Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 10:00 hrs.
Brazil: 11:00 hrs.
Chile: 10:00 hrs.
Colombia: 10:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 10:00 hrs.
Spain: 17:00 hrs.
México: 10:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 11:00 hrs.
Peru: 10:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 12:00 hrs.
England: 16:00 hrs
EEUU:11:00 hrs.
Australia: 01:00 hrs.
Keep an eye on this player at Partick Thistle
Brian Graham has a total of 11 goals and five assists in the 2022/23 season. He has already scored one goal in the Scottish Cup, which he did in the third round. The 35-year-old Scottish striker received a straight red card in his last game in the league competition;
Watch out for this player at Rangers
Colak is the fourth highest scorer in the Scottish Premiership with 11 goals. To these must be added the three he has scored in the UEFA Champions League. However, the 29-year-old Croatian striker is going through a goal drought and has not scored since October 29;
How does Partick Thistle arrive?
Partick, a team that plays in the second division of Scottish football, has two consecutive defeats. Right now they are fourth with 33 points, they are playing in the Playoffs for promotion to the Premiership and they are 10 points away from the first position that gives direct promotion;
How are the Rangers coming along?
In their last match they managed to win 2-1 against Ross County and now have a total of seven consecutive victories and 14 official matches without defeat. Their last defeat was on November 6, 2-1 against St Johnstone. They are currently in second place in the Scottish Premiership with 61 points, nine points behind the current leaders, Celtic;
Background
In the head-to-head record of these two teams, Rangers have won 145 times, Partick Thistle have won 25 times and the remaining 35 duels ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was in 2021 in a friendly match that Rangers won 0-1. They have not met in the Scottish Cup since the 2017-18 season in the quarter-final round where Rangers won 3-1 on aggregate.
Venue: The match will be played at Ibrox Stadium, a stadium located in Glasgow, which was founded in 1899 and has a capacity of 50817 spectators.
Preview of the match
Rangers and Partick Thistle meet in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup in search of a place in the quarter-finals.
