Livingston vs Rangers LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch Premiership Match

How and where to watch the Livingston vs Rangers match live?
What time is Livingston vs Rangers match for Premiership?
Argentina 4:45 pm: Star+
Bolivia 3:45 pm: Star+
Brazil 4:45 pm: Star+
Chile 3:45 pm: Star+
Colombia 2:45 pm: Star+
Ecuador 2:45 pm: Star+
USA 2:45 pm ET: Star+
Spain 8:45 pm: Star+
Mexico 2:45 pm: Star+
Paraguay 3:45 pm: Star+
Peru 2:45 pm: Star+
Uruguay 4:45 pm: Star+
Venezuela 3:45 pm: Star+
Livingston
After a terrible start to the season, Livingston managed a great sequence of results recently, which made them advance several places in the table. The sequence mentioned was from the 18th to the 22nd rounds, where they did not lose a single game and added 9 of the 15 possible points in the Premiership, something quite unusual for any team in the country with the exception of the two biggest in Scotland (Rangers and Celtic).
As principal, the team's results are usually worse than when they act as a visitor. In the Scottish Championship, they played 12 games at Almondvale Stadium and have an average performance, having won 6, 3 draws and in the other 3 opportunities they ended up defeated.
Rangers
In the last round, the Rangers team returned to play at home and won an important victory over struggling Ross County. During the 90 minutes, they dominated all the actions of the game, where they had 70% of the ball possession and more than 20 attempts on goal. However, they confirmed a modest 2-1 triumph on aggregate. Therefore, they continue with an average of more than 2 goals scored per match in the Scottish Championship, having 58 goals scored in 25 rounds played.
As a visitor, the Rangers team continues with an excellent performance within the Premiership in relation to the other competitors. Of the 12 matches in which they played away from home, there were eight wins, two draws and only two defeats.
Premiership
The Premiership has 12 participants. They compete in 33 rounds, round-trip, round-trip. Afterwards, they will have five extra rounds to decide who gets the title. At the end, the team that accumulates the most points is awarded the title.
Four spots are reserved for international competitions. The first two earn direct places in the Champions League group stage. Third and fourth placed go to the European Conference League.
Whoever ends up in the last position of the table at the end of the extra rounds will be relegated to Series B, second division.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!