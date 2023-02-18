Livingston vs Rangers LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch Premiership Match
Photo: Rangers

6:00 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Livingston vs Rangers match live?

If you want to watch the game Livingston vs Rangers live on TV, your options is: ESPN

If you want to directly stream it: Star+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

5:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Livingston vs Rangers match for Premiership?

This is the start time of the game Livingston vs Rangers of 18th February 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina 4:45 pm: Star+

Bolivia 3:45 pm: Star+

Brazil 4:45 pm: Star+

Chile 3:45 pm: Star+

Colombia 2:45 pm: Star+

Ecuador 2:45 pm: Star+

USA 2:45 pm ET: Star+

Spain 8:45 pm: Star+

Mexico 2:45 pm: Star+

Paraguay 3:45 pm: Star+

Peru 2:45 pm: Star+

Uruguay 4:45 pm: Star+

Venezuela 3:45 pm: Star+

5:50 AMan hour ago

5:45 AMan hour ago

"I think now, both past and present, [competitiveness] defines club football. It's healthy. We have 50-60 games a season and it's not easy to play every game. It's tough mentally and physically. This football club it was never built with 11 players. We understand that and we try to fight for a spot every day. It's healthy and I think the gaffer will always be satisfied with having 20-25 really good players to choose from."
5:40 AMan hour ago

"I couldn't improve in football because I was injured, so I tried to improve in different aspects outside of football. I tried to understand the game from a different aspect and angle and understand what a coach would see. which always helps in football. I understand my football more now. I've been trying to analyze where I fit in and how to maximize my qualities, and understanding who I am as a player. I'm ahead of where I was a year ago in terms of when I got injured and I just want to be there now and show myself."
5:35 AMan hour ago

"I feel good. For me, every day that I feel healthy, I feel happy. It's been a tough year. I'm still in the process of getting back to where I was before, so just accumulating minutes and hoping for more minutes as time goes on. games progress. Being healthy during the week is my main focus. I'm a guy who always gives 100% in training and games. I've been told that sometimes I have to control myself and it's hard to accept that, but it's the process. I understood that and I have to get along with him. I'm looking forward to getting back as soon as possible and believe me, I'm doing everything in my power to get back to who I was and even better. That's my focus."
5:30 AMan hour ago

Livingston

After an excellent performance in the last rounds of the Scottish Championship, the Livingston team keeps their hopes alive of winning one of the places that are distributed in the competition for the European leagues (Europa League or Conference). Being currently in fourth place on the table with 35 points won in 24 rounds played (10 wins, 5 draws and 9 defeats), Livingston is no longer able to compete for the tournament title, but will continue in the fight to remain among the four first.

After a terrible start to the season, Livingston managed a great sequence of results recently, which made them advance several places in the table. The sequence mentioned was from the 18th to the 22nd rounds, where they did not lose a single game and added 9 of the 15 possible points in the Premiership, something quite unusual for any team in the country with the exception of the two biggest in Scotland (Rangers and Celtic).

As principal, the team's results are usually worse than when they act as a visitor. In the Scottish Championship, they played 12 games at Almondvale Stadium and have an average performance, having won 6, 3 draws and in the other 3 opportunities they ended up defeated.

5:25 AMan hour ago

Rangers

With an overwhelming sequence of positive results since the return of the competition after a break period due to the World Cup in Qatar, the vice-leader of the tournament does not know what it is to lose since then and they just do not have 100% of success due precisely to of the draw against Celtic. In the last five rounds of the Scottish Championship, they won at every opportunity. However, they are still struggling to reduce the difference in relation to their Celtic archrivals, who also rarely waste any points in the Premiership.

In the last round, the Rangers team returned to play at home and won an important victory over struggling Ross County. During the 90 minutes, they dominated all the actions of the game, where they had 70% of the ball possession and more than 20 attempts on goal. However, they confirmed a modest 2-1 triumph on aggregate. Therefore, they continue with an average of more than 2 goals scored per match in the Scottish Championship, having 58 goals scored in 25 rounds played.

As a visitor, the Rangers team continues with an excellent performance within the Premiership in relation to the other competitors. Of the 12 matches in which they played away from home, there were eight wins, two draws and only two defeats.

5:20 AMan hour ago

Premiership

Called the Premiership, Scotland's main tournament had its first edition held in 1890. The Scottish Championship has surpassed the mark of 120 disputed editions and has as its main protagonists the Rangers and Celtic clubs, where the two together have won 107 competition titles .

The Premiership has 12 participants. They compete in 33 rounds, round-trip, round-trip. Afterwards, they will have five extra rounds to decide who gets the title. At the end, the team that accumulates the most points is awarded the title.

Four spots are reserved for international competitions. The first two earn direct places in the Champions League group stage. Third and fourth placed go to the European Conference League.

Whoever ends up in the last position of the table at the end of the extra rounds will be relegated to Series B, second division.

5:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Premiership match: Livingston vs Rangers Live Updates!

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
