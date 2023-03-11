Hearts vs Celtic: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Scottish Cup
How and where to watch the Hearts vs Celtic match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Hearts vs Celtic match for Scottish Cup?

This is the start time of the game Hearts vs Celtic of 11th March 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 9:15 am: Star+

Bolivia 8:15 am: Star+

Brazil 9:15 am: Star +

Chile 8:15 am: Star+

Colombia 7:15 am: Star+

Ecuador 7:15 am: Star+

USA 7:15 am ET: ESPN+

Mexico 6:15 am: Star+

Paraguay 8:15 am: Star+

Peru 7:15 am: Star+

Uruguay 9:15 am: Star+

Venezuela 8:15 am: Star+

Speak up, Joe Hart!

"We know it will be a tough game and we want to be in the best position going forward. Like many of them, we believe enough in our system and our players to find a way and we did that. Every game is different. We put that aside a long time ago and focus on the next game, which is Hearts again this time.

It's a good place to play soccer with a lot of passion and support for the home team. We are very lucky to play at this club and to receive the support we get on our travels and feel confident in our support wherever we have gone. As passionate as the home fans are, we always feel that our fans have our backs.

We don't prioritize and we don't take anything for granted. When we talk, we talk about the next game, as cliché as it may sound. That's what we are focused on at the moment and it's not like we didn't win the cup last time because our focus wasn't on that, we just lost. It's soccer and that happens and we will do everything we can to correct that."

Probable lineup for Celtic

Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; Hatate, McGregor, Mooy; Jota, Furuhashi, Haksabanovic.
Celtic's situation

Beni Baningime and Liam Boyce are recovering from cruciate ligament injuries, and Mackay-Steven with a foot injury. Peter Haring will be at Ange Postecoglou's disposal after recovering from a concussion.
Speak up, Robbie Neilson!

"It's always a tough game against Celtic, but it's a game we're looking forward to a lot. We were able to nullify them at times on Wednesday night. We probably brought one of our best games on Wednesday night, so we need to do that again, but this time we need to be more of a threat in the final third.

The crowd is going to be very important to us. We'll have the Gorgie Ultras at the Gorgie Stand, so the place will be pumping. Celtic will play away from home, so it will be a great atmosphere, almost like a derby.

You'll meet the Old Firm at some point, so I'd rather meet them at Tynecastle. I think that gives us the best chance of beating them with the home crowd behind us, so we'll see how it goes."

Possible lineup for Hearts

Clark; Rowles, Sibbick, Hill; Atkinson, Devlin, Grant, Snodgrass, Cochrane; Ginnelly, McKay.
Hearts' situation

Robbie Neilson will be without Stephen Humphrys, who was injured in the recent match against Motherwell, as well as Craig Gordon, recovering from a broken leg, and Craig Halkett, knee injury.
Hoops

With an incredible 20-game unbeaten streak, with their last defeat being to Real Madrid on November 2, 2022, in the Champions League, Celtic also entered the competition in Round 4 and secured qualification over Morton with a 5-0 win, as did St Mirren, 5-1.
Heart

With three wins and two losses in their last five games, Hearts have been in the Cup since the fourth round, knocking out Hibernian, 3-0, and later Hamillton, 2-0.
Eye on the game

Hearts FC vs Celtic Glasgow live this Saturday (11), at the Tynecastle Stadium at 7:15 am ET, for the Scottish Cup. The match is valid for the quarterfinals of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Scottish Cup Match: Hearts vs Celtic Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
