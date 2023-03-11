Hearts vs Celtic: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Scottish Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Hearts vs Celtic match live?
What time is Hearts vs Celtic match for Scottish Cup?
Argentina 9:15 am: Star+
Bolivia 8:15 am: Star+
Brazil 9:15 am: Star +
Chile 8:15 am: Star+
Colombia 7:15 am: Star+
Ecuador 7:15 am: Star+
USA 7:15 am ET: ESPN+
Mexico 6:15 am: Star+
Paraguay 8:15 am: Star+
Peru 7:15 am: Star+
Uruguay 9:15 am: Star+
Venezuela 8:15 am: Star+
Speak up, Joe Hart!
It's a good place to play soccer with a lot of passion and support for the home team. We are very lucky to play at this club and to receive the support we get on our travels and feel confident in our support wherever we have gone. As passionate as the home fans are, we always feel that our fans have our backs.
We don't prioritize and we don't take anything for granted. When we talk, we talk about the next game, as cliché as it may sound. That's what we are focused on at the moment and it's not like we didn't win the cup last time because our focus wasn't on that, we just lost. It's soccer and that happens and we will do everything we can to correct that."
Probable lineup for Celtic
Celtic's situation
Speak up, Robbie Neilson!
The crowd is going to be very important to us. We'll have the Gorgie Ultras at the Gorgie Stand, so the place will be pumping. Celtic will play away from home, so it will be a great atmosphere, almost like a derby.
You'll meet the Old Firm at some point, so I'd rather meet them at Tynecastle. I think that gives us the best chance of beating them with the home crowd behind us, so we'll see how it goes."
