Reading vs Millwall LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in EFL Championship

Possible Millwall line-up
Rowett may field the following starting eleven. Millwall's possible lineup may be as follows: Long, McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace, Leonard, Saville, Burke, Flemming, Honeyman and Bradshaw.
Latest Reading Lineup
Paul Ince may field the following starting eleven. The possible Millwall lineup may be as follows: Lumley, Holmes, Dann, Sarr, Hendrick, Hendrick, Ince, Mcintyre, Yiadom, Guiness, Long and Carroll.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Reading vs Millwall of 11th February 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 PM,
Bolivia: 12:00 PM.
Brasil: 12:00 PM.
Chile: 12:00 PM.
Colombia: 10:00 AM.
Ecuador: 10:00 AM.
USA (ET): 10:00 AM.
Spain: 4:00 PM,
Mexico: 9:00 AM.
Paraguay: 12:00 PM.
Peru: 12:00 PM.
Uruguay: 12:00 PM.
Venezuela: 11:00 AM.
Where to watch
The match between Reading vs Millwall can be seen on the Reading channel and on Sky Sport. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
History between them
These teams have met 48 times, where Millwall has won more matches than its rival, with a difference of four victories. Rowett's side have won on 22 occasions, while Reading have won in 18 matches. In eight other matches they have drawn against each other.
Millwall Ranking
Millwall is in seventh position with 54 points, with the play offs just one point away, where Norwich City, their previous rival who took the position from them, is positioned. As visitors, they have played 18 games, winning six, drawing four and losing eight.
Reading standings
Reading is positioned in the 26th position in the non-threatened zone of the standings. The English team is eleven points away from the promotion play-off places and twelve points away from the relegation places. At home, they have won 10 games, three draws and four defeats in 17 rounds, being the fifth best home team in the standings.
Millwall's last game
Millwall in their last match lost at their home stadium by the minimum, 2-3, against Norwich City. The first half ended in a 1-1 draw. The home side took the lead through Bradshaw, who then scored an own goal to give Norwich the lead. The equalizer was scored by Sorensen off a pass from Gabriel Sara, who scored the third goal of the match. The last goal of the game was scored by Flemming to close the gap, but it was not enough to give his team something positive. In the end, the match ended 2-3 in favor of Norwich City.
Last Reading game
In the last matchday Reading played at home, where they lost 0-1 against Sheffield United, the second-placed team in the EFL Championship. The first half ended in a goalless draw with few chances in the first 45 minutes. In the second half, Sheffield United broke the deadlock with a goal in the 60th minute by Ndiate, who took advantage of Mcburnie's assist to open the scoring. Sheffield finally conquered the Select Car Leasing Stadium to take three points and remain in the direct promotion places to the Premier League.