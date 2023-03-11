Leeds United vs Brighton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Leeds United vs Brighton match for Premier League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Leeds United vs Brighton of March 11th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Brazil: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Chile: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 10:00 AM on Peacock.
Spain: 4:00 PM on DAZN.
Mexico: 9:00 AM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Peru: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Brighton latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Robert Sánchez, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Pervis Estupiñán, Joël Veltman, Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister, Leandro Trossard, Solly March, Pascal Groß and Danny Welbeck.
Leeds United latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Illan Meslier, Liam Cooper, Robin Koch, Pascal Struijk, Luke Ayling, Jack Harrison, Tyler Adams, Adam Forshaw, Rodrigo, Wilfried Gnonto, and Brenden Aaronson.
Brighton Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Brighton's attacking attack and it is likely that any one of them could score or assist in the game against West Ham. The player Pascal Groß (#13) is a fundamental piece for the team for all that he contributes. He is the team's top scorer in the Premier League with 6 goals in 23 games played and he scored a goal in the last match against Everton. Next up is Solly March (#7), he plays in the midfielder position, during the tournament he has had 4 assists which makes him the second highest assister on the team. At only 28 years old, he has shown himself to be a very skillful player and contributes a lot to the team. He has also managed to score 5 goals in the tournament so we could see him scoring on Saturday. Lastly, Alexis Mac Allister (#10) the 23-year-old who plays as a midfielder. He is the team's second highest scorer with 6 goals in 20 games and we could see him scoring on Saturday against Leeds United.
Brighton in the tournament
Brighton had a good start in the 2022-2023 Premier League season, they are in eighth position in the general table after 11 games won, 5 drawn and 7 lost, together with 35 points. His goal this season is to be among the first 5 places to get a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. The team is very confident in their young talent and they could deliver a surprise in the 2022-2023 season. Their last game was on March 4 against West Ham United, they won 4-0 at the Amex Stadium and that way they got their eleventh victory of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Leeds United Players to Watch
There are three players who stand out within the team and are responsible for Leeds United's offense. The first is Rodrigo (#19), he plays in the striker position and is in charge of distributing the attack. He is the team's top scorer with 10 goals in 18 games of the 2022-2023 season. The next player is midfielder Jack Harrison (#11), in 23 games played he has 1 goal and 5 assists which makes him the highest assister on the team. Finally, 21-year-old midfielder Crysencio Summerville (#10), is the team's second highest scorer with 4 goals in 18 games played and we could see him scoring on Saturday against Brighton.
Leeds United in the tournament
Leeds United started the 2022-2023 season in the Premier League very badly and are at the bottom of the tournament. After 5 wins, 7 draws and 13 losses, they collected 22 points that placed them in seventeenth position in the general table. This year they seek to save themselves from relegation and stay in the first division of England. For that they must win as many matches as possible. The team is very confident in their young talent and they could deliver a surprise in the 2022-2023 season. Their last game was against Chelsea on March 4, the game ended in a 1-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge and thus they recorded their 13th loss in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Elland Road is located in the city of Leeds, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 40,000 spectators and is the home of Leeds United in the Premier League. It was opened on May 5, 1897 and is the 14th largest stadium in England.