PSV vs Cambuur LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivisie Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here PSV vs Cambuur in Eredivisie
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this PSV vs Cambuur match in the Eredivisie.
What time is PSV vs Cambuur match for Eredivisie?
This is the start time of the game PSV vs Cambuur of March 12th, in several countries: Mexico: 09:45 hours CDMX Argentina: 11:45 a.m. Chile: 11:45 a.m. Colombia: 9:45 a.m. Peru: 09:45 hours USA: 11:45 a.m. ET Ecuador: 11:45 a.m. ET Uruguay: 11:45 a.m. Paraguay: 10:45 a.m. Spain: 4:45 p.m. ET
Where and how PSV vs Cambuur and live
The match will be broadcast on ESPN. If you want to watch PSV vs Cambuur in streaming, it will be tuned to Star+. If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 19th meeting between the two clubs, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead in the competition, with 15 wins for PSV, 2 draws and 1 win for Cambuur.
Last 5 encounters
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been very balanced, with 4 wins for PSV, 1 for Cambuur and 0 draws for both clubs, leaving the scales very uneven.
SC Cambuur 3-0 PSV Eindhoven, 1 Oct, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
SC Cambuur 1-2 PSV Eindhoven, 23 Apr, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven 4-1 SC Cambuur, 21 Aug, 2021, Dutch Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven 6-2 SC Cambuur, 1 May, 2016, Dutch Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven 3-2 SC Cambuur, 22 Sep, 2015, Dutch Cup
SC Cambuur 3-0 PSV Eindhoven, 1 Oct, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
SC Cambuur 1-2 PSV Eindhoven, 23 Apr, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven 4-1 SC Cambuur, 21 Aug, 2021, Dutch Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven 6-2 SC Cambuur, 1 May, 2016, Dutch Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven 3-2 SC Cambuur, 22 Sep, 2015, Dutch Cup
How are PSV coming along?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 3-1 against FC Twente, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
RKC Waalwijk 0-1 PSV Eindhoven, Mar 5, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven 3-1 ADO Den Haag, 2 Mar, 2023, Netherlands Cup
PSV Eindhoven 3-1 FC Twente, 26 Feb, 202, Netherlands Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven 0-2 Sevilla FC, 23 Feb, 2023, UEFA Europa League
FC Utrecht 2-2 PSV Eindhoven, 19 Feb, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
RKC Waalwijk 0-1 PSV Eindhoven, Mar 5, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven 3-1 ADO Den Haag, 2 Mar, 2023, Netherlands Cup
PSV Eindhoven 3-1 FC Twente, 26 Feb, 202, Netherlands Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven 0-2 Sevilla FC, 23 Feb, 2023, UEFA Europa League
FC Utrecht 2-2 PSV Eindhoven, 19 Feb, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
How is Cambuur coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 4-1 against Go Ahead Eagles, having a streak of 1 win, 1 draw and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive, as they are in the relegation zone, in the last place. SC Cambuur 4-1 Go Ahead Eagles, Mar 5, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie AZ Alkmaar 2-1 SC Cambuur, 25 Feb, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie SC Cambuur 1-2 Heerenveen, 19 Feb, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie NEC Nijmegen 0-0 SC Cambuur, 11 Feb, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie SC Cambuur 0-5 Ajax Amsterdam, 5 Feb, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Watch out for this PSV player
The Dutch midfielder, 19-year-old Xavi Simmons has had a good performance, the midfielder has played 24 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 11 goals and 6 assists in the Eredivisie, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will seek to seize the moment and highlight against high caliber teammates.
Watch out for this Cambuur player
The Dutch striker, Mees Hoedemakers 25 years old has had a good performance, the attacker has played 18 games as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 3 goals in the tournament and 0 assists in the Eredivisie, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment that is currently happening, looking to help his club, being one of the players that most draws attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls.