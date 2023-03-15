Hull City vs Burnley LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Hull City vs Burnley live.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Hull City vs Burnley live, as well as the latest information coming out of England. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Burnley's possible line-up
For his part, Kompany may line up with the following eleven to face Hull. Fisher, Cabango, Wood-Gordon, Latibeaudiere, Grimes, Fulton, Sorinola, Cundle, Cooper, Manning and Piroe.
Possible Hull City lineup
Rowett may field the following starting eleven. Hull possible lineup may be as follows: Long, McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace, Leonard, Saville, Burke, Flemming, Honeyman and Bradshaw.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Hull City vs Burnley of 15th March 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 4:45 PM,
Bolivia: 4:45 PM.
Brasil: 4:45 PM.
Chile: 3:45 PM.
Colombia: 2:45 PM.
Ecuador: 2:45 PM.
USA (ET): 3:45 PM.
Spain: 8:45 PM,
Mexico: 1:45 PM.
Paraguay: 4:45 PM.
Peru: 4:45 PM.
Uruguay: 4:45 PM.
Venezuela: 3:45 PM.
Where to watch
The match between Hull City vs Burnley can be watched on the Burnley channel and Sky Sport. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
Burnley's standings
On the other hand, Burnley are at the top of the EFL Championship, with 80 points. They are 13 points behind second-placed Sheffield United. A win against Hull would increase the gap. At the moment, at home, they have 14 wins and five draws, and have not yet lost.
Hull's standings
As for the home side, Hull are in 15th place in the standings with 46 points. They are 11 points away from the relegation places and 12 points away from the promotion play-off places. At the moment, as visitors, they have 21 points and have five wins, six draws and seven defeats.
Burnley's last match
Burnley won their previous match against Wigan Athletic. The match ended in victory for the home side by a resounding 3-0 scoreline. The first goal of the match was scored by Tella in the first quarter of an hour. Minutes later, Wigan were reduced to one man down after Rekik was sent off in the 28th minute. Tella scored again on the second half comeback and later Foster put the game to bed.
Hull's last match
Hull City drew 1-1 in their last match against Coventry. The visitors took the lead through Estupinan's goal in the 52nd minute of the match. Late in the game, Godden equalized thanks to Gyokeres' assist to share the points with their opponents.