Hull City vs Burnley LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in EFL Championship
Hull vs Burnley // Source: GettyImages

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
11:00 AM42 minutes ago

Stay tuned to follow Hull City vs Burnley live.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Hull City vs Burnley live, as well as the latest information coming out of England. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
10:55 AMan hour ago

Burnley's possible line-up

For his part, Kompany may line up with the following eleven to face Hull. Fisher, Cabango, Wood-Gordon, Latibeaudiere, Grimes, Fulton, Sorinola, Cundle, Cooper, Manning and Piroe.
10:50 AMan hour ago

Possible Hull City lineup

Rowett may field the following starting eleven. Hull possible lineup may be as follows: Long, McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace, Leonard, Saville, Burke, Flemming, Honeyman and Bradshaw.
10:45 AMan hour ago

Match Schedule

This is the start time of the game Hull City vs Burnley  of 15th March 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 4:45 PM,
Bolivia: 4:45 PM.
Brasil: 4:45 PM.
Chile: 3:45 PM.
Colombia: 2:45 PM.
Ecuador: 2:45 PM.
USA (ET): 3:45 PM.
Spain: 8:45 PM,
Mexico: 1:45 PM.
Paraguay: 4:45 PM.
Peru: 4:45 PM.
Uruguay: 4:45 PM.
Venezuela: 3:45 PM.

10:40 AMan hour ago

Photo

Burnley in the EFL Championship // Source: GettyImages
Burnley in the EFL Championship // Source: GettyImages
10:35 AMan hour ago

Where to watch

The match between Hull City vs Burnley can be watched on the Burnley channel and Sky Sport. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL. 
10:30 AMan hour ago

Burnley's standings

On the other hand, Burnley are at the top of the EFL Championship, with 80 points. They are 13 points behind second-placed Sheffield United. A win against Hull would increase the gap. At the moment, at home, they have 14 wins and five draws, and have not yet lost.
10:25 AMan hour ago

Hull's standings

As for the home side, Hull are in 15th place in the standings with 46 points. They are 11 points away from the relegation places and 12 points away from the promotion play-off places. At the moment, as visitors, they have 21 points and have five wins, six draws and seven defeats. 
10:20 AMan hour ago

Burnley's last match

Burnley won their previous match against Wigan Athletic. The match ended in victory for the home side by a resounding 3-0 scoreline. The first goal of the match was scored by Tella in the first quarter of an hour. Minutes later, Wigan were reduced to one man down after Rekik was sent off in the 28th minute. Tella scored again on the second half comeback and later Foster put the game to bed.
10:15 AMan hour ago

Hull's last match

Hull City drew 1-1 in their last match against Coventry. The visitors took the lead through Estupinan's goal in the 52nd minute of the match. Late in the game, Godden equalized thanks to Gyokeres' assist to share the points with their opponents.
 
10:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL

Welcome to the online broadcast of Hull City vs Burnley this Wednesday, March 15 at 20:45 Spanish time. The match corresponds to a new round of the EFL Championships. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL
VAVEL Logo