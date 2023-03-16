Ferencvaros vs Bayer Leverkusen LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Europa League Game

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow Ferencvaros vs Bayer Leverkusen live from the UEFA Europa League 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Ferencvaros vs Bayer Leverkusen live for the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League round of 16, as well as the latest information coming from Puskás Aréna Park. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Ferencvaros vs Bayer Leverkusen online and live in the UEFA Europa League 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Ferencvaros vs Bayer Leverkusen match in various countries:
Argentina: 17 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 16 hours on Star+
Brazil: 17 hours on Star+
Chile: 17 hours on Star+
Colombia: 15 hours in Star+
Ecuador: 15 hours in Star+
US (ET): 16 hours on Paramount+, VIX+
Spain: 21 hours in Movistar+
Mexico: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 17 hours on Star+
Peru: 15 hours in Star+
Uruguay: 17 hours in Star+
Venezuela: 16 hours on Star+
Argentina: 17 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 16 hours on Star+
Brazil: 17 hours on Star+
Chile: 17 hours on Star+
Colombia: 15 hours in Star+
Ecuador: 15 hours in Star+
US (ET): 16 hours on Paramount+, VIX+
Spain: 21 hours in Movistar+
Mexico: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 17 hours on Star+
Peru: 15 hours in Star+
Uruguay: 17 hours in Star+
Venezuela: 16 hours on Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Moussa Diaby, a must see player!
The Bayer Leverkusen striker is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Frenchman continues with the German team after a good season last in the Bundesliga, in which he scored 17 goals and 14 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of his team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season. At the moment he marches with 11 goals and 6 assists in 33 games played.
How does Bayer arrive?
Bayer Leverkusen continues its Bundesliga season, after placing in ninth position, with a record of 10 wins, 4 draws and 10 losses, and qualifying for the Europa League round of 16. The team has made big moves bringing in the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Noah Mbamba, Gustavo Puerta, Adam Hlozek and Patrick Pentz to fight for a good year in all competitions. At the moment, Leverkusen has not achieved its best level and is placed 6 points behind the teams that qualify for European competitions with 34 units. However, in the UEFA competition, the team has obtained the expected results and entered the Round of 16, where they hope to knock out their rival and advance to the next round. The team has lacked a goal and has lost the games by the slightest difference, however, they still have a good chance of qualifying for the next round. Leverkusen is the favorite to enter the top 8 in the Europa League.
Adama Traore, a must see player!
The Ferencvaros striker seeks to continue being one of the fundamental pieces of the team, he is one of the orchestrators of the offense and is the leader in the attack of the team. He comes to this duel after having started the championship in a great way, placing himself among the best players on the team and helping in the offensive generation of the team with 18 goals and 6 assists in 36 games played. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have more regularity on the pitch and gets along better with players like Marquinhos and Ryan Mmaee to form a lethal team.
How does the Ferencvaros get here?
The Ferencvaros team will face Bayer Leverkusen at home as part of the UEFA Europa League round of 16. Ferencvaros finished last season in first place in Hungary's Nemzeti Bajnokság and are the defending champions, earning them a place in the second qualifying round of UEFA tournaments. The club entered Group H of the UEFA Europa League and finished in first place in their group with 10 points, now they will try to surprise and leave out one of the favorites for the title. Some interesting players from this club are Adama Traoré, Marquinhos, Ryan Mmaee, Kristoffer Zachariassen and Carlos Auzqui. So far, the team ranks first in the Hungarian 1st division with 50 points, with a record of 15 wins, 5 draws and 3 losses. Ferencvaros enters this return match with the aim of winning the key and advancing to the next round.
Where's the game?
The Puskás Aréna Park located in the city of Budapest will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue climbing positions within the UEFA Europa League. This stadium has a capacity for 67,200 fans and was inaugurated in 2019.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Ferencvaros vs. Bayer Leverkusen match, corresponding to the Second Leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League 2022-2023. The meeting will take place at the Puskás Aréna Park, at 4:00 p.m.