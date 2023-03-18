Blackpool vs Coventry City: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
There are 35 matches between Blackpool and Coventry, where Blackpool have won 18, seen Coventry win 11 and drawn six times. In the Championship there are 25 games, with 14 wins for the home side, six for the visitors and five draws.
Probable Coventry
Coventry's probable team for the match is: Wilson, McNally, McFadzean and Doyle; Norton-Cuffy, Eccles, Hamer, Bidwell and Sheaf; Godden and Gyokeres.
Probable Blackpool
The probable Blackpool team for the match is: Maxwell, Nelson, Thorniley and Husband; Connolly, Lyons, Patino, Fiornini and Hamilton; Yates and Rogers.
Injuries
Blackpool is without Madine, Ekpiteta, Lavery and Trybull, all injured. At Coventry Allen is still injured.
Championship
Coventry are in ninth position with 54 points, tied with Watford, as well as being one point below West Brom and two below Norwich, and one above Preston and two above Sunderland. Blackpool is in 22nd place with 35 points, just two points above Huddersfield and Wigan, who close the Championship standings, as well as being four below Cardiff and five below Rotherham.
Last Matches: Coventry
Coventry on the other side comes in with one win and two draws. The win was on Saturday (4), 4-0 away to Huddersfield, with goals from Gyokeres (2), Hammer and Walker. On Saturday, the draw was at home against Hull City, 1-1, with Estupiñán opening the scoring and Godden equalizing. Finally, on Tuesday (14), the draw came away from home against WIgan, 1-1 again, with Gyokeres opening the scoring and McFadzean equalizing with an own goal.
Last Matches: Blackpool
Blackpool comes into this game with a draw, a loss and a win. On Saturday (4), the draw was goalless, at home, with Burnley. The defeat came on Saturday (11), by 2-0 to Bristol, with goals from Weimann and Scott. And on Tuesday (14) the new victory was 6-1 over QPR with goals from Yates, Lyons (2), Nelson, Thorniley and Dougall, while Chris Martin (not of Coldplay) scored.
