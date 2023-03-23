San Marino vs Northern Ireland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EURO 2024 Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here San Marino vs Northern Ireland Live Score!
How to watch San Marino vs Northern Ireland Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is San Marino vs Northern Ireland match for EURO 2024 Qualifiers?
Argentina: 4:45 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 3:45 PM on Star +
Brasil: 4:45 PM on Star +
Chile: 4:45 PM on Star +
Colombia: 2:45 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 2:45 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 3:45 PM on ViX +
España: 8:45 PM
México: 1:45 PM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 3:45 PM on Star +
Perú: 2:45 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 4:45 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 3:45 PM on Star +
Squad List - Northern Ireland
📣 The boss has named his squad for the @EURO2024 qualifiers ⤵️ #GAWA— Northern Ireland (@NorthernIreland) March 7, 2023
Key player - San Marino
Los convocados de San Marino para enfrentar a Irlanda del Norte y Eslovenia.— San Marino Fútbol ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@SanMarinoTeam) March 22, 2023
Vuelven Nicola Nanni y Filippo Fabbri 🤩 🇸🇲
📷 @FSGC_official pic.twitter.com/4aF6uCptMG
San Marino vs Northern Ireland history
Notably, the two times they have met with San Marino at home, the matches ended 3-0, both in the European qualifiers for the 2010 World Cup and the 2018 World Cup.
Northern Ireland
The Northern Ireland team has the obligation to win this match and start rubbing shoulders with the two favorites of the zone (Denmark and Finland), if they want to reach the next European Championship and add their second participation in this competition.
San Marino
The San Marino national team is preparing to start a new cycle of official tournaments in the UEFA, looking to build confidence to have a chance to surprise. However, they also know that they have a long way to go to be able to make a breakthrough against the other teams, so they will have to give more than 100% to make it happen.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the San Marino vs Northern Ireland live stream, as well as the latest information from the Stadio Olimpico di Serravalle. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.