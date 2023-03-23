San Marino vs Northern Ireland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EURO 2024 Qualifiers Match
Image: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
11:53 PM3 hours ago

Tune in here San Marino vs Northern Ireland Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the San Marino vs Northern Ireland live stream, as well as the latest information from the Stadio Olimpico di Serravalle. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.

11:48 PM3 hours ago

How to watch San Marino vs Northern Ireland Live Stream on TV and Online?

The match San Marino vs Northern Ireland will not be broadcast live on TV.

If you want to watch directly stream it: VIX+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

11:43 PM3 hours ago

What time is San Marino vs Northern Ireland match for EURO 2024 Qualifiers?

This is the start time of the game San Marino vs Northern Ireland of 23rd March 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 4:45 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 3:45 PM on Star +
Brasil: 4:45 PM on Star +
Chile: 4:45 PM on Star +
Colombia: 2:45 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 2:45 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 3:45 PM on ViX +
España: 8:45 PM
México: 1:45 PM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 3:45 PM on Star +
Perú: 2:45 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 4:45 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 3:45 PM on Star +

11:38 PM3 hours ago

Squad List - Northern Ireland

11:33 PM3 hours ago

Key player - San Marino

11:28 PM3 hours ago

San Marino vs Northern Ireland history

These two teams have met four times. The statistics are in favor of Northern Ireland, who have come out victorious in all of these duels.

Notably, the two times they have met with San Marino at home, the matches ended 3-0, both in the European qualifiers for the 2010 World Cup and the 2018 World Cup.

11:23 PM3 hours ago

Northern Ireland

The Northern Ireland team has the obligation to win this match and start rubbing shoulders with the two favorites of the zone (Denmark and Finland), if they want to reach the next European Championship and add their second participation in this competition.

11:18 PM3 hours ago

San Marino

The San Marino national team is preparing to start a new cycle of official tournaments in the UEFA, looking to build confidence to have a chance to surprise. However, they also know that they have a long way to go to be able to make a breakthrough against the other teams, so they will have to give more than 100% to make it happen.

11:13 PM3 hours ago

The match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico di Serravalle

The match San Marino vs Northern Ireland will be played at the Olympic Stadium of Serravalle, located in the city of Serravalle, in San Marino. This venue, inaugurated in 1969, has a capacity for 6,664 spectators.
11:08 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the EURO 2024 Qualifiers match: San Marino vs Northern Ireland Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo