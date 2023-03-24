Suriname vs Mexico LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concacaf Nations League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina: 20:00 hours
Bolivia: 8:00 p.m.
Brazil: 20:00 hours
Chile: 20:00 hours
Colombia: 18:00 hours
Ecuador: 18:00 hours
Spain: 23:00 hours
United States: 8:00 p.m. PT and 10:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 18:00 hours
Paraguay: 8:00 p.m.
Peru: 8:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 8:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 7:00 p.m.
Japan: 7:00 p.m.
India: 18:00 hours
Nigeria: 6 p.m.
South Africa: 6 p.m.
Australia: 6:00 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 6:00 p.m.
Mexico Statements
Santiago Gimenez spoke before the clash: "I know many players from Suriname, because it is also true that there are many people from Suriname in Holland, there are many in Feyenoord. They are players of another level, Suriname could be a power if many players from Holland came to play here, although I do not know them and I do not know who is here, they can be a power because there are great players from this country in Holland". "I honestly do not know what role I will play, from what we have been doing in clubs, it is a long process, wherever I play I will try to add, because in the end we represent a country." "The truth is that I don't know anything on the outside, I found out through the networks, personally and privately I don't know anything, I am happy at Feyenoord, that will be said between family and clubs, in my personal relationship with God, he decides my path, I believe that the decisions I will make will go through God".
Mexico Statements
Diego Cocca spoke prior to the match: "What matters to us is what we do. We are in the Mexican National Team and every match is extremely important, wherever and against whomever we play, we have to be prepared, understand the context, do our best, have an identity and win. We are starting, we are going to start and we will have that mentality." "There is not much time to work, we took advantage of all the moments we had, we will have some mistakes. We have planned a lot for these two matches because of the travel complications, some (players) I have greeted and measured, others I am just getting to know, but they are not excuses." "We are working on confidence, being clear about what we want on the field and knowing that there will be mistakes, but the important thing is to know what we will do when there is a mistake. It is a process that begins, we are going to start it without excuses, maximizing time. There is no a or b or c selection here, it is the Mexican National Team and that's it. So he sent a message to the other players who aspire to have a place in his process with a view to the 2026 World Cup in which Mexico shares the venue with the United States and Canada." "In every game they show me that they want to participate, we have to make this clear internally, there has to be a lot of internal competition, we need every player to be at their highest level and we will call them up. Those who don't, have to be clear that they will not be able to make the national team.
How is Mexico coming?
Mexico arrives to this match after giving one of the worst performances of the tricolor in a World Cup, the team was eliminated in the group stages after not being able to beat England, so they are quite hurt.
How does Suriname fare?
Suriname defeated Nicaragua in the last friendly match they played before this game, the team will be looking for goals and to beat this team.
The match will be played at Flora Stadium.
The Suriname vs Mexico match will be played at the Flora Stadium, located in Paramaribo, Suriname. The stadium has a capacity of 40,000 people.
