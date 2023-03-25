Belarus vs Switzerland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualification

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for Belarus vs. Switzerland
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Belarus vs Switzerland as well as the latest information from the Karađorđe Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
How to watch Belarus vs Switzerland?
If you want to watch the match between Belarus vs Switzerland it can be followed on television through Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, VIX+
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Belarus vs Switzerland Eurocup Qualifier?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
United States (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM in
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
Watch out for this player in Switzerland
Breel Embolo, a 26-year-old striker who plays for Monaco, has 14 goals and four assists this season. The striker scored two goals in the World Cup in Qatar and another two goals in the UEFA Nations League;
Watch out for this player in Belarus
Vladislav Malkevich, a 23-year-old defender who plays for Bate, scored four goals and five assists last season. In the UEFA Nations League he scored his first goal for his national team and also had an assist;
How does Switzerland arrive?
The Swiss National Team arrives after playing the Qatar 2022 World Cup where they managed to qualify to the round of 16 after beating Cameroon and Serbia, thus qualifying as second in the group with six points and with the same number of points as Brazil. However, in the round of sixteen they were overwhelmed by the Portugal national team, which they defeated 6-1. This team will remain in the UEFA Nations League for another year after finishing in third place with nine points;
How does Belarus arrive?
Belarus closed 2022 by playing two friendly matches in which they beat Syria 0-1 and then lost 2-0 against Oman. They finished in the last position of the C League of the UEFA Nations League with three points where they scored zero points and will play in March 2024 a playoff against Lithuania to continue in the C League;
Background
A total of three times the teams of Switzerland and Belarus have met with a balance of three victories for the Swiss team that has won all three duels. The last time they met was in 2017 in a friendly match that Switzerland won by the narrowest of margins. While the other two remaining duels were in 1999 in the Euro Cup Qualifiers, won by the Swiss team by 2-0 and 0-1 respectively.
Venue: The match will be played at the Karađorđe Stadium, which is located in Serbia, opened in 1924 and has a capacity of 14853 spectators.
Preview of the match
Belarus and Switzerland will meet on matchday 1 of the European Championship qualifiers. Both are in Group I along with Romania, Israel, Andorra and Kosovo;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the match between Belarus vs Switzerland in the Euro 2024 Qualifiers
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL.