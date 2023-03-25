Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy match for MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the game Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy of March 25th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:30 PM on Apple TV.
Bolivia: 3:30 PM on Apple TV.
Brazil: 4:30 PM on Apple TV.
Chile: 4:30 PM on Apple TV.
Colombia: 2:30 PM on Apple TV.
Ecuador: 2:30 PM on Apple TV.
United States (ET): 4:30 PM on FOX Sports.
Spain: 9:30 PM on Apple TV.
Mexico: 2:30 PM on Apple TV.
Paraguay: 4:30 PM on Apple TV.
Peru: 3:30 PM on Apple TV.
Uruguay: 4:30 PM on Apple TV.
Last LA Galaxy lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Jonathan Bond, Martín Cáceres, Séga Coulibaly, Raheem Edwards, Julián Araujo, Gastón Brugman, Ricard Puig, Marky Delgado, Dejan Joveljic, Samuel Grandsir and Douglas Costa.
Last Portland Timbers lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
David Bingham, Zac McGraw, Dario Zuparic, Justin Rasmussen, Juan Mosquera, Evander, Diego Chará, Eryk Williamson, Jaroslaw Niezgoda, Marvin Loría and Yimmi Chará.
LA Galaxy Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the LA Galaxy's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against the Portland Timbers. The Mexican player Javier Hernández (#14) or better known as “El Chicharito” is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He scored two goals in the last game against the San Jose Earthquakes, in 33 games played he had 17 goals and three assists, this made him the top scorer and fifth top assister for the team last season. Midfielder Ricard Puig (#6) is another very important on-court play dealer, he is the team's second highest assister last season, generating 5 assists in 8 starts and 1 coming off the bench. Lastly, 22-year-old striker Dejan Joveljic (#99) was the team's second highest scorer with 10 goals in 31 games coming off the bench. Dejan at his young age has achieved a lot in the team, he is a very important substitute who seeks to be a starter in the team and it is very likely that we will see him scoring in the game.
LA Galaxy in the tournament
The Los Angeles team has had a bad start to the tournament so far in the MLS, after 0 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, they have 2 points in the general table that puts them in twelfth position in the Western Conference. They had a weak start to the season, it is expected that they can improve during the tournament and advance to the postseason. Saturday's game is important to move up in the general table. Their goal this year is to qualify among the first 7 places in order to advance to the postseason and therefore they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on March 18, 2023 and resulted in a 1-1 draw against the Vancouver Whitecaps at Dignity Health Sports Park for their second draw in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Portland Timbers Players to Watch
The three players are considered key to the Portland Timbers' offensive attack and will be of the utmost importance for them to win. Forward Jaroslaw Niezgoda (#11) is a key piece of the Timbers' offense scoring a goal last game against Minnesota United FC and was the team's leading scorer last tournament with 9 goals in 29 games played. Another key player for the team is the Argentine Sebastián Blanco (#10) who was the team's top assister with 7 assists in 31 games played last tournament and is a fundamental piece in generating dangerous plays for Portland. He also scored 7 goals so we could also see him score in Saturday's game. Finally, Dairon Asprilla (#27) plays in the forward position, he was the second highest scorer of the team with 9 goals during the last tournament and we could also see him scoring on Saturday.
Portland Timbers in the tournament
The Portland Timbers had a poor start to the season in Major League Soccer, posting three straight losses. Until week 4 of the tournament they have a total of 3 points with 1 match won, 0 tied and 3 lost. They are located in the tenth position in the Western Conference and if they want to improve their place in the general table they must win the game. Their last game was on March 18, 2023 in the MLS, they lost 5 to 1 against Atlanta United FC and thus they get their third loss in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
Providence Park is located in the city of Oregon, United States. It will be the venue for this match, has a capacity of 25,218 spectators and was inaugurated on August 6, 1926. It is the home of the Portland Timbers of Major League Soccer and cost 502 million dollars to build.