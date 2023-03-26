LAFC vs FC Dallas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here LAFC vs FC Dallas Live Score in MLS 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this LAFC vs FC Dallas match for the MLS 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is LAFC vs FC Dallas match for MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the game LAFC vs FC Dallas of March 25th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 PM Apple TV
Bolivia: 10:30 PM Apple TV
Brazil: 11:30 PM Apple TV
Chile: 11:30 PM Apple TV
Costa Rica: 8:30 PM Apple TV
Colombia: 9:30 PM Apple TV
Ecuador: 9:30 PM Apple TV
United States (ET): 10:30 PM Apple TV
Spain: 3:30 AM Apple TV
Mexico: 8:30 PM Apple TV
Paraguay: 11:30 PM Apple TV
Peru: 9:30 PM Apple TV
Uruguay: 11:30 PM Apple TV
Last games LAFC vs FC Dallas
The advantage in the last five matches is held by the Los Angeles team with a record of three wins, one draw and one loss, highlighting that they have never lost against the Texan team playing at home.
FC Dallas 2-1 Los Angeles FC, season 2022
Los Angeles FC 3-1 FC Dallas, 2022 season
FC Dallas 2-3 Los Angeles FC, 2021 season
Los Angeles FC 2-0 FC Dallas, 2021 season
FC Dallas 1-1 Los Angeles FC, 2019 season
Key Player FC Dallas
He is one of the most important players on the team due to his goal-scoring ability, in fact, he comes from scoring last matchday in the win against Kansas City, so attacker Jesus Ferreira will be the player to watch for Saturday's game.
Key player LAFC
There is no doubt that Mexican Carlos Vela wants to make history with this team and after winning the title, now he wants to repeat it and in these first dates he has been determinant for the team's good performance, either with goals or assists.
Last lineup FC Dallas
3 José Martínez, 17 Nkosi Burgess, 4 Marco Farfan, 22 Ema Twumasi, 6 Edwin Cerrillo, 12 Sebastian Lletget, 19 Paxton Pomykal, 10 Jesús Ferreira, 20 Alan Velasco, 7 Paul Arriola.
Last lineup LAFC
77 John McCarthy, 33 Aaron Long, 3 Jesus Murillo, 12 Diego Palacios, 30 Sergi Palencia, 6 Ilie Sanchez, 23 Kellyn Acosta, 11 Timothy Tillman, 10 Carlos Vela, 99 Denis Bouanga, 22 Kwadwo Opoku.
FC Dallas: improving on offense
Although FC Dallas is also in the top positions being one of the best defenses in the league with only two goals allowed in 360 minutes, one of the points where they have been lacking is on offense where they have only scored 4 goals and, if they want to win, they will have to be convincing as they have not done in the past games.
LAFC: to maintain their unbeaten record
With one game pending against LA Galaxy, LAFC is undefeated with two wins and a draw, so they will be looking to continue with their winning streak to get closer to the surprising San Luis, remembering that in a couple of weeks they will be playing in the Quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League.
The Kick-off
The LAFC vs FC Dallas match will be played at the Banc of California Stadium, in Los Angeles, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the MLS 2023: LAFC vs FC Dallas!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.