Kazakhstan vs Denmark: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Euro 2024 Qualifiers
Image: VAVEL Brazil

3:00 AM2 hours ago

How and where to watch the Kazakhstan vs Denmark match live?

If you want to watch the game Kazakhstan vs Denmark live on TV, your options is: Fox Sports 1

If you want to directly stream it: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, VIX+

2:55 AM2 hours ago

What time is Kazakhstan vs Denmark match for Euro 2024 Qualifiers?

This is the start time of the game Kazakhstan vs Denmark of 26th March 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 10 am: ESPN, Star +

Bolivia 9 am: ESPN, Star +

Brazil 10 am: SporTV

Chile 9 am: ESPN, Star +

Colombia 8 am: ESPN, Star +

Ecuador 8 am: ESPN, Star +

USA 9 am ET: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, VIX+, Fox Sports 1

Mexico 7 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay 9 am: ESPN, Star +

Peru 8 am: ESPN, Star +

Uruguay 10 am: ESPN, Star +

Venezuela 9 am: ESPN, Star +

2:50 AM2 hours ago

Denmark's squad

Kasper Hjulmand has also listed 23 players for the matches of this Fifa Date.

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel (Nice), Mads Hermansen (Brondby), Frederik Rönnow (Union Berlin)

Defenders: Elias Jelert (Copenhague), Victor Nelsson (Galatasaray), Simon Kjær (Milan), Joakim Mæhle (Atalanta), Andreas Christensen (Barcelona), Rasmus Kristensen (Leeds United), Jens Stryger (Trabzonspor), Alexander Bah (Benfica)

Midfielders: Mathias Jensen (Brentford), Philip Billing (Bournemouth), Morten Hjulmand (Lecce), Christian Nörgaard (Brentford), Mohamed Daramy (Copenhague), Anders Dreyer (Anderlecht), Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg (Tottenham)

Forwards: Martin Braithwaite (Espanyol), Marcus Ingvartsen (Mainz 05), Rasmus Höjlund (Atalanta), Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford), Jonas Wind (Wolfsburg)

2:45 AM2 hours ago

Kazakhstan squads

Coach Magomed Adiev has listed only 23 players for the first elimination games. They are:

Goalkeepers: Stas Pokatilov (Aqtöbe), Igor Shatskiy (Shakhter Karagandy), Bekkhan Shaizada (Ordabasy)

Defenders: Sergei Malyy (Tobol), Marat Bystrov (Akhmat Grozny), Maksim Samorodov (Aqtöbe), Bagdat Kairov (Tobol), Mikhail Gabyshev (Astana), Timur Dosmagambetov (Astana), Abzal Beysebekov (Astana), Aleksandr Marochkin (Tobol), Temirlan Yerlanov (Aqtöbe)

Midfielders: Aslan Darabayev (Caspiy), Askhat Tagybergen (Tobol), Bauyrzhan Islamkhan (Ordabasy), Abylaikhan Zhumabek (Aqtöbe), Yan Vorogovskiy (RWDM), Arman Kenessov (Aqtöbe), Baktiyor Zainutdinov (CSKA Moscou), Ramazan Orazov (Aksu)

Forwards: Lev Skvortsov (Klub Khimki), Vladislav Prokopenko (Astana), Abat Aimbetov (Astana)

2:40 AM2 hours ago

Dynamomachine

In the Viking duel, Denmark triumphed over Finland, 3-1. The result put the Danish Dynamite in first place with three points.
2:35 AM2 hours ago

The Falcons

Kazakhstan opened the group stage of the competition, but got off on the wrong foot. The Falcons lost 2-1 to Slovenia. With the result, the Kazakh team is in fourth place in group H, without a point.
2:30 AM2 hours ago

How do the qualifiers for EURO 2024 work?

Euro 2024 will be hosted by Germany, which has already qualified as host and Russia currently suspended, the remaining 53 teams have been divided into ten groups: seven five-team groups and three six-team groups. The top two from each group qualify for the final round.

Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus

Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar

Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta

Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia

Group E: Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group F Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia

Group G Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino

Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra

Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein

Three of the 24 places in UEFA EURO 2024 will be determined by play-off places through the UEFA Nations League 2022/23, in accordance with the regulations .

Twelve teams will be selected based on their performance in the Nations League - nominally the group winners from Leagues A, B and C, but if they have already qualified, they will be replaced by the next highest ranked team in their league. If there are not enough unqualified teams in the same league, it will filter down to the next league, ending up in League D.

Photo: Uefa
Photo: Uefa
2:25 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Kazakhstan vs Denmark live this Sunday (26), at the Astana Arena at 9 am ET, for the Euro 2024 Qualifiers. The match is valid for the 2th round of the competition.
2:20 AM2 hours ago

