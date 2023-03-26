Kazakhstan vs Denmark: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Euro 2024 Qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Kazakhstan vs Denmark match live?
What time is Kazakhstan vs Denmark match for Euro 2024 Qualifiers?
Argentina 10 am: ESPN, Star +
Bolivia 9 am: ESPN, Star +
Brazil 10 am: SporTV
Chile 9 am: ESPN, Star +
Colombia 8 am: ESPN, Star +
Ecuador 8 am: ESPN, Star +
USA 9 am ET: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, VIX+, Fox Sports 1
Mexico 7 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay 9 am: ESPN, Star +
Peru 8 am: ESPN, Star +
Uruguay 10 am: ESPN, Star +
Venezuela 9 am: ESPN, Star +
Denmark's squad
Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel (Nice), Mads Hermansen (Brondby), Frederik Rönnow (Union Berlin)
Defenders: Elias Jelert (Copenhague), Victor Nelsson (Galatasaray), Simon Kjær (Milan), Joakim Mæhle (Atalanta), Andreas Christensen (Barcelona), Rasmus Kristensen (Leeds United), Jens Stryger (Trabzonspor), Alexander Bah (Benfica)
Midfielders: Mathias Jensen (Brentford), Philip Billing (Bournemouth), Morten Hjulmand (Lecce), Christian Nörgaard (Brentford), Mohamed Daramy (Copenhague), Anders Dreyer (Anderlecht), Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg (Tottenham)
Forwards: Martin Braithwaite (Espanyol), Marcus Ingvartsen (Mainz 05), Rasmus Höjlund (Atalanta), Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford), Jonas Wind (Wolfsburg)
Kazakhstan squads
Goalkeepers: Stas Pokatilov (Aqtöbe), Igor Shatskiy (Shakhter Karagandy), Bekkhan Shaizada (Ordabasy)
Defenders: Sergei Malyy (Tobol), Marat Bystrov (Akhmat Grozny), Maksim Samorodov (Aqtöbe), Bagdat Kairov (Tobol), Mikhail Gabyshev (Astana), Timur Dosmagambetov (Astana), Abzal Beysebekov (Astana), Aleksandr Marochkin (Tobol), Temirlan Yerlanov (Aqtöbe)
Midfielders: Aslan Darabayev (Caspiy), Askhat Tagybergen (Tobol), Bauyrzhan Islamkhan (Ordabasy), Abylaikhan Zhumabek (Aqtöbe), Yan Vorogovskiy (RWDM), Arman Kenessov (Aqtöbe), Baktiyor Zainutdinov (CSKA Moscou), Ramazan Orazov (Aksu)
Forwards: Lev Skvortsov (Klub Khimki), Vladislav Prokopenko (Astana), Abat Aimbetov (Astana)
Dynamomachine
The Falcons
How do the qualifiers for EURO 2024 work?
Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus
Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar
Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta
Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia
Group E: Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova
Group F Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia
Group G Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania
Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino
Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra
Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein
Three of the 24 places in UEFA EURO 2024 will be determined by play-off places through the UEFA Nations League 2022/23, in accordance with the regulations .
Twelve teams will be selected based on their performance in the Nations League - nominally the group winners from Leagues A, B and C, but if they have already qualified, they will be replaced by the next highest ranked team in their league. If there are not enough unqualified teams in the same league, it will filter down to the next league, ending up in League D.
