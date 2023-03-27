Montenegro vs Serbia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Eurocup Qualification

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of Montenegro vs Serbia.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Montenegro vs Serbia live, as well as the latest information coming out of Montenegro. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage of the match on VAVEL.
Serbia's last line-up
Serbia fielded this starting XI in their previous match. Milinkovic-Savic, Erakovic, Gudelj, Pavlovic, Grujic, Lukic, Kostic, Vlahovic, Tadic, Zivkovic and Mitrovic.
Montenegro's last lineup
Montenegro fielded this starting XI in their previous match. Mijatovic, Vesovic, Savic, Vujacic, Radunovic, Savicevic, Scekic, Bakic, Marusic, Haksabanovic and Krstovic.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Montenegro vs Serbia of 27th March 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM,
Bolivia: 3:45 PM.
Brasil: 3:45 PM.
Chile: 3:45 PM.
Colombia: 1:45 PM.
Ecuador: 1:45 PM.
USA (ET): 2:45 PM.
Spain: 8:45 PM,
Mexico: 12:45 PM.
Paraguay: 3:45 PM.
Peru: 3:45 PM.
Uruguay: 3:45 PM.
Venezuela: 2:45 PM.
Where to watch
The match between Montenegro vs Serbia can be seen on the UEFA TV channel. In addition, if you want to follow the match online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
Serbia qualification
Serbia is in group G of the Euro qualification. The group consists of Montenegro, Lithuania, Hungary and Bulgaria. The Serbs are tied on points with Montenegro who leads the top two positions in the standings, as they won the first match. For the next round, the first two of each group will go through to play in the European Championship.
Montenegro qualification
Montenegro is in group G of the Euro qualification. The group is made up of Serbia, Lithuania, Hungary and Bulgaria. The Serbs are tied on points with Serbia leading the top two positions in the standings, as they won the first match. For the next round, the first two of each group will qualify for the Eurocup.
Serbia's last match
Serbia won 2-0 against Lithuania in Belgrade, corresponding to matchday 1 of the Euro qualifiers. The Serbs went for the Lithuanians from the first minute and in the first quarter of an hour of the match they got the goal thanks to Tadic who received Kostic's assist and opened the scoring. Stojkovic's side looked to increase the lead and Grujic hit the woodwork with his shot. The players went to the dressing room with a narrow victory for Serbia, and on the way back from the break, Vlahovic scored the second goal to give the Serbs their first three points.
Last match of Montenegro
Montenegro won their previous match against Bulgaria by the minimum, 0-1, in the match corresponding to the first matchday of the European Championship Qualification. The visitors dominated the first half but the goal would not come until the 70th minute thanks to Krstovic's goal to give Montenegro the three points in this first matchday to qualify for the European Championship.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Montenegro vs Serbia this Monday, March 27 at 20:45 Spanish time. The match corresponds to matchday 2 of the Eurocup Qualifying. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.