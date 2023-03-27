Ethiopia vs Guinea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch African Cup of Nations Qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Ethiopia vs Guinea live, as well as the latest information from Moulay Abdellah Stadium.
The match will be televised on Fox Sports
Ethiopia vs Guinea can be tuned in from the live streams on the Fox Sports App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the match Ethiopia vs Guinea matchday 5 of the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers?
This is the kick-off time for the Ethiopia vs Guinea match on March 27, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Bolivia: 16:00
Brazil: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 7:00 p.m.
United States: 4:00 p.m. PT and 6:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 4:00 p.m.
Peru: 4:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 14:00 hours
Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.
Japan: 3:00 p.m.
India: 14:00
Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.
South Africa: 2:00 p.m.
Australia: 14:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 14:00
Guinea Statements
Juan Micha spoke ahead of this match: "AC Monza and the player wish to draw your attention to the fact that during this period, our club doctor wishes to subject the player to specific treatment on his right knee, as shown in the attached certificate (with approximate English translation). The player is not injured, but in the opinion of our doctor, and in agreement with the player, it would be best for him and his health to rest and follow the treatment with AC Monza. In light of the above, AC Monza and the player respectfully request FEGUIFUT to revoke its request to release the player and allow him to remain in Italy with our club. Please note that in the event that FEGUIFUT does not agree with the above request, the player will respond to the call-up, in which case we kindly ask his federation and his doctors to take into consideration the player's physical condition. We hope you understand our position.
How does Guinea fare?
In the last match played by this team, Guinea beat Ethiopia two goals to nil, making it a three-goal win in this important match.
How is Ethiopia coming in?
Ethiopia comes to this match in last place in its group, the team is already with little chance of winning in this important competition.
The match will be played at the Moulay Abdellah Stadium.
The Ethiopia vs Guinea match will be played at the Moulay Abdellah Stadium, located in Rabat, Morocco. The stadium has a capacity of 40,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live coverage of the match Ethiopia vs Guinea, corresponding to Matchday 5 of the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers. The match will take place at the Moulay Abdellah Stadium at 16:00.