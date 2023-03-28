Trinidad & Tobago vs Nicaragua Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Trinidad & Tobago vs Nicaragua Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Trinidad & Tobago vs Nicaragua match.
What time is Trinidad & Tobago vs Nicaragua match for Nations League match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Trinidad & Tobago vs Nicaragua of 27th March in several countries:
|
Where to watch Trinidad &Tobago vs Nicaragua
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
March 27, 2023
|
20:00 ET
|
Vix Plus
|
Argentina
|
March 27, 2023
|
21:00
|
Bolivia
|
March 27, 2023
|
19:00
|
Brasil
|
March 27, 2023
|
21:00
|
Chile
|
March 27, 2023
|
21:00
|
Colombia
|
March 27, 2023
|
19:00
|
Ecuador
|
March 27, 2023
|
19:00
|
España
|
March 28, 2023
|
1:00
|
Mexico
|
March 27, 2023
|
18:00
|
Sky Sports, Sky Soccer Plus, Vix Plus
|
Peru
|
March 28, 2023
|
19:00
Watch out for this player from Nicaragua:
The player to watch for this match will be the midfielder, Byron Bonilla, the current center midfielder has been an important piece in his selection and has demonstrated it by becoming the ally of the goal for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Watch out for this Trinidad and Tobago player:
The player to watch for this match will be the right winger or sometimes attacking midfielder, Alvin Jones, the current attacker through the center has been an important piece in his selection and has demonstrated it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Last lineup Nicaragua:
D. Fox; E. Téllez, J. Moreno, J. Moncada, H. Medina; B. Bonilla, M. Hernández, M. Fletes, J. Coronel; M. Dávila, J. Obando, A. Acuña.
Last Trinidad and Tobago lineup:
J. Williams; A. Raymond, J. Neptune, M. Poon-Angeron, A. Jones; J. Trimmingham, R. Moore, N. James; D. Smith, J. Garcia, J. Jones.
Background:
Trinidad and Tobago have faced Nicaragua on a total of 5 occasions (2 wins for the locals, 1 draw and 2 wins for the visit) where the scales are totally balanced. In terms of goals, Trinidad and Tobago has scored 8 times against Nicaragua, while Nicaragua has only managed to score on 6 occasions. Their last meeting dates back to the current CONCACAF Nations League group stage where Nicaragua defeated Trinidad and Tobago 2-1.
About the Stadium:
Dwight Yorke Stadium is a sports venue in Trinidad and Tobago that is used for soccer practice in the country. It has a seating capacity of over 7,000 spectators and opened its doors in 2001, making it one of the oldest stadiums in the nation.
The stadium was built for the 2001 U-17 World Cup hosted by Trinidad and Tobago. The stadium hosted the 2005 Track and Field Championships and is also used for Tobago's junior track and field events. It also hosted the FIFA U - 17 Women's World Cup games in 2010.
To transcend in soccer
The Nicaragua team, on the other hand, will begin to navigate a project full of new illusions to materialize and materialize for the next Gold Cup and Copa America, since the hosts have qualified and with the increased quota, Nicaragua will have to face the following qualifiers, as well as the following international competitions with greater seriousness and relevance if they want to stand again on a stage of such magnitude as the greatest soccer festival. Now, facing Trinidad and Tobago, they will have their first big test as they are playing for qualification to the next round of the Nations League against a tough opponent to beat.
To fight for first place
The national team of Trinidad and Tobago is going all out for this first phase of the CONCACAF Nations League as they have performed excellently so far in the group stage and have only had one loss so far in the tournament, which keeps them fighting for first place and qualification to the next round of the Nations League. Trinidad and Tobago is a great team that is characterized by its fast and vertical play, as well as its taste for having presence in the lanes of the field, so it will be important for Nicaragua to be careful in the defensive zone and specifically in their fullbacks, a place where they could cause them damage.
The FIFA Date is back
After a long wait, the FIFA Date is back for more emotions of the duels between the national teams, finally the national teams will have again their top stars to play two matches against other nations and to start forging the World Cup project for the next qualifying rounds of the greatest soccer festival and the following national competitions. Likewise, it will be important to start adding the young promises of each nation, as they will be in charge of taking the baton for the following competitions and international commitments, without forgetting the current referents who will be in charge of guiding the new generations in this new change. For this duel, Trinidad and Tobago vs. Nicaragua, two teams belonging to the CONCACAF confederation that seek to triumph in this first stage of the Nations League, transcend and secure a place in the Gold Cup or the next great America's Cup to be held.
Kick-off time
The Trinidad & Tobago vs Nicaragua match will be played at Dwight Yorke Stadium, in Scarborough, Trinidad & Tobago. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 pm ET.
