America vs Monterrey LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

Where and how to watch America vs Monterrey live online
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.
America vs Monterrey can be tuned in from the live streams on TUDN App.
What time is America vs Monterrey matchday 14 of the Clausura 2023 Liga MX?
This is the kick-off time for the America vs Monterrey match on April 8, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 23:00 hours
Bolivia: 23:00 hours
Brazil: 23:00 hours
Chile: 23:00 hours
Colombia: 21:00 hours
Ecuador: 21:00 hours
Spain: 01:00 hours
United States: 23:00 hours PT and 01:00 hours ET
Mexico: 21:00 hours
Paraguay: 23:00 hours
Peru: 00:00 hours
Uruguay: 18:00 hours
Venezuela: 20:00 hours
Japan: 8:00 p.m.
India: 21:00 hours
Nigeria: 21:00 hours
South Africa: 9:00 p.m.
Australia: 21:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 2:00 a.m.
Rayados Statements
Víctor Manuel Vucetich spoke prior to this important match: "I have thought about it a lot and maybe the desire to participate with a National Team, if things are not right, there is no point". "Today we work better with the teams because we have a much more defined program, we have a control of players, a control of work, we can carry out a methodology perfectly well, there is not so much demand in relation to the result for the result, because at the end of the day the National Team demands results at any cost". "The difference is small between some teams and others, today I believe that there are four or five teams that can fight for the championship and América is one of them. We have already been working with the other teams and in all our participation (throughout the tournament) we have come out ahead". "The squad has shown itself to be very good, there has been a great rapport with all the players, willingness in the work of sacrifice, there is camaraderie, there is that desire to continue growing, but we also know that nothing has been achieved, that despite the good campaign we continue with firm objectives." "The coach (Ortiz) is not going to be for quarreling, no way, it's part of the show, these are situations that sometimes arise, they will know the why of things, I think there were differences between them, a reaction and it's a normal part of the pressure of coaches in this profession, it's the least of it." "América has been a consistent team in its longevity in soccer, possibly it has remained better within those four teams that are always mentioned as the longest-lived in Mexican soccer, Monterrey today is on par with anyone, even at a global level." "Times in soccer are changing and these are moments that teams go through, we have been doing well, we are aware, but we are also aware that we have not achieved absolutely nothing, anyone can lose a game, it happened to us last tournament." "The internal competition has been very strong. There has been a general growth and all of that is reflected in the day to day, in the work, in the harmony we are having, that camaraderie or family that is being achieved." "The intention is always to win, to look for the result. They are professional people, with a good understanding and united. It is a team that works very well, very balanced in all lines, with an excellent physical, mental and soccer level, and this regulates everything to be able to do things in a good way".
How is Monterrey coming?
Monterrey beat Xolos four-nil in their last match, placing them in the position of super leader in the general table, so they will be looking to continue winning.
How does América arrive?
América arrives to this match after a two-goal draw against León in its last matchday, the match was full of controversies, being the most interesting one.
The match will be played at the Azteca Stadium.
The América vs Monterrey match will be played at the Azteca Stadium, located in Mexico City. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the America vs Monterrey live stream, corresponding to the match corresponding to Day 14 of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX. The match will take place at the Azteca Stadium at 23:00.