Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023

Tune in here Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid Live Score in LaLiga 2023
What time is Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid match for LaLiga 2023?
Argentina: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Costa Rica: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN and ESPN +
Spain: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Mexico: 1:00 PM on SKY Sports and SKY Blue to go
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Latest Games Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid 1-1 Rayo Vallecano, LaLiga 2022
Rayo Vallecano 0-1 Atletico Madrid, LaLiga 2022
Atletico Madrid 2-0 Rayo Vallecano, LaLiga 2022
Rayo Vallecano 0-1 Atletico Madrid, LaLiga 2019
Atlético de Madrid 1-0 Rayo Vallecano, LaLiga 2019
Key Player Atletico Madrid
Key player Rayo Vallecano
Last lineup Atletico Madrid
Last lineup Rayo Vallecano
The team responds
"I'm very happy with how the changes came in. Barrios, De Paul, Witsel and Saúl played very well. That speaks very well of the moment the team is going through. Morata's substitution may come as a surprise, but we needed something different and that something different is Correa. He benefited from the start, but then he showed the impressive coolness that we see so much in training," he commented.