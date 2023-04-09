Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
10:00 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid Live Score in LaLiga 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid match for the LaLiga 2023 on VAVEL US.
9:55 AM2 hours ago

What time is Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid match for LaLiga 2023?

This is the start time of the game Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid of April 9th in several countries:

Argentina: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN and ESPN +

Spain: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Mexico: 1:00 PM on SKY Sports and SKY Blue to go

Paraguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

9:50 AM2 hours ago

Latest Games Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid

The dominance of Los Colchoneros has been more than evident in the last five matches with a balance of four wins to one draw on any court.

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Rayo Vallecano, LaLiga 2022

Rayo Vallecano 0-1 Atletico Madrid, LaLiga 2022

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Rayo Vallecano, LaLiga 2022

Rayo Vallecano 0-1 Atletico Madrid, LaLiga 2019

Atlético de Madrid 1-0 Rayo Vallecano, LaLiga 2019

9:45 AM2 hours ago

Key Player Atletico Madrid

He has had outstanding performances since his return and, in addition, Alvaro Morata should take advantage of the injury suffered by Depay to establish himself up front and reflect it with goals, especially in this type of match.
Foto: Marca
Foto: Marca
9:40 AM2 hours ago

Key player Rayo Vallecano

Goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski, who has been a factor in several matches for the Vallecas team to rescue some points, is expected to have a lot of activity under the goalposts.
9:35 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Atletico Madrid

13 Jan Oblak, 2 José María Giménez, 22 Mario Hermoso, 15 Stefan Savic, 21 Yannick Carrasco, 16 Nahuel Molina, 6 Koke, 11 Thomas Lemar, 14 Marcos Llorente, 8 Antoine Griezmann, 19 Álvaro Morata.
9:30 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Rayo Vallecano

1 Stole Dimitrievski, 5 Alejandro Catena, 19 Florian Lejeune, 3 Fran García, 20 Iván Balliu, 8 Óscar Trejo, 23 Óscar Valentín, 6 Santiago Comesaña, 34 Sergio Camello, 18 Álvaro García, 7 Isi Palazón.
9:25 AM2 hours ago

The team responds

At the end of the game against Betis, Cholo Simeone highlighted the competitiveness and talent of the players who came onto the field from the bench and how they changed the dynamic of the colchonero team to come away with the 3 points.

"I'm very happy with how the changes came in. Barrios, De Paul, Witsel and Saúl played very well. That speaks very well of the moment the team is going through. Morata's substitution may come as a surprise, but we needed something different and that something different is Correa. He benefited from the start, but then he showed the impressive coolness that we see so much in training," he commented.

9:20 AM2 hours ago

Atlético de Madrid: to consolidate its position in third place

The difference with respect to Real Madrid is not so distant with five points difference, so by tightening the pace a little they could get closer, although the mission for Atletico Madrid is to remain in third place and get further away from the 6 points difference that they have with Real Sociedad.
9:15 AM2 hours ago

Rayo Vallecano: tighten the pace

Rayo Vallecano has had a good season in general terms, but in the last few weeks they have been slowing down and have fallen a little behind in the fight for places in international competitions, so winning at home could be what they need to aspire to that dream again.
9:10 AM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid match will be played at the Vallecas Stadium, in Madrid, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
9:05 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the LaLiga 2023: Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo