Bristol vs Middlesbrough LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch EFL Championship Game

Where and how to watch Bristol vs Middlesbrough online and live from the EFL Championship 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Bristol vs Middlesbrough match in various countries:
Argentina: 1:30 p.m. Without Transmission
Bolivia: 12:30 p.m. Without Transmission
Brazil: 1:30 p.m. No Transmission
Chile: 1:30 p.m. Without Transmission
Colombia: 11:30 am in No Transmission
Ecuador: 11:30 a.m. in No Transmission
USA (ET): 12:30 p.m. Non-Broadcast
Spain: 5:30 p.m. Without Transmission
Mexico: 10:30 a.m. No Transmission
Paraguay: 1:30 p.m. in No Transmission
Peru: 11:30 a.m. in No Transmission
Uruguay: 1:30 p.m. No Transmission
Venezuela: 12:30 p.m. No Transmission
Chuba Akpom, a must see player!
The Middlesbrough striker is one of the great references of his club on offense and the team's top scorer. Akpom is looking to continue his development in European football and be a key player for Middlesbrough in attack. This is one of the team's promises and his offensive contribution is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the forward participated in 53 games where he got 3 assists and 11 goals. The Englishman had a great start to the season and, for now, has 14 goals and 1 assist in 23 games played.
How does Middlesbrough arrive?
Middlesbrough continues with the 2022-2023 EFL Championship season where they remain in sixth position with 42 points, after 12 wins, 6 draws and 10 losses. Middlesbrough is located 2 points away from the promotion places and that is the objective in mind of the team. However, their path in the EFL Cup has not been so interesting, losing in the third round against Brighton. Some interesting names in this group are Marcus Forss, Chuba Akpom, Matt Crooks, Ryan Giles and Duncan Watmore, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the rest of the soccer season. These do not march as the favorites to win this duel, however, they could surprise.
Nahki Wells, a must see player!
The Bristol City striker is one of the great references of his club on offense and the team's top scorer. Wells is looking to continue his development in European football and be a key player for his club on offense. This is one of the team's figures and his offensive contribution is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the forward participated in 34 games where he got 2 assists and 3 goals, that season was very complicated due to injuries. The man from Bermuda had a great start to the season and, for the moment, is marching with 11 goals and 6 assists in 45 games played.
How does the Bristol get here?
Bristol City continues with the 2022-2023 season of the EFL Championship where it remains in fourteenth position with 49 points, after 12 wins, 13 draws and 14 losses. Bristol is located 15 points away from the relegation places, so the mission of permanence is maintained. Likewise, his path in the FA Cup has not been so interesting, falling in the fifth round against Manchester City. Some interesting names in this group are Nahki Wells, Tommy Conway, Alex Scott, Andreas Weimann and Cameron Pring, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the rest of the soccer season. These do not march as the favorites to win this duel, however, they could surprise.
Where's the game?
The Ashton Gate Stadium located in the city of Bristol will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the EFL Championship 2022-2023. This stadium has a capacity for 27,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1887.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Bristol vs Middlesbrough match, corresponding to Matchday 40 of the EFL Championship 2022-2023. The match will take place at Ashton Gate Stadium, at 12:30 p.m. sharp.