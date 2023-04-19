QPR vs Norwich: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship
Photo; Norwich 

10:00 AM18 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich match live?

If you want to directly stream it: No transmission

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

9:55 AM23 minutes ago

What time is Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich match for Championship?

This is the start time of the game Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich of 18th April 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 3:45 pm: No transmission

Bolivia 2:45 pm: No transmission

Brazil 3:45 pm: No transmission

Chile 2:45 pm: No transmission

Colombia 1:45 pm: No transmission

Ecuador 1:45 pm: No transmission

USA 2:45 pm ET: No transmission

Spain 9:45 pm: No transmission

Mexico 12:45 pm: No transmission

Paraguay 2:45 pm: No transmission

Peru 1:45 pm: No transmission

Uruguay 3:45 pm: No transmission

Venezuela 2:45 pm: No transmission

9:50 AM28 minutes ago

Speak up, David Wagner!

"It looks like we'll have more or less the same Friday cast available. There are some setbacks, but I don't think it will be that bad. We'll make the final decisions later. Kieran (Dowell) arrived in early May, we're looking at that time frame for him, but we'll see how it goes. Same for Ben (Gibson) and Kenny (McLean), we hope they can come back for that.

We would have preferred to give him (Hayden) game time yesterday against Newcastle, 65 or 70 minutes, but at this stage of the season we couldn't do that. I'm glad he's back and he's desperate to play after so long. 

We have to put that on the field (of the mood of determination in training). There is nothing we can change about it - we can just take the right experience of the game and move on. I like to see a reaction on the grass. Fans gain nothing from an apology on social media if the same performance happens in the next game. 

We need to be relentless, show passion and willingness to defend your goal, and still have the courage and freedom to make moments happen when you can score. That's what we have to do consistently. I can't say how I will react, this way or that way, it depends on how the players react on grass or in meetings. The fewer matches there are, the more pressure there is. It's a big game for both teams for different reasons. We are used to a direct style that they play under their new coach. We face a comparable style, so we know what to expect. A lot of physicality, aerial duels, but we are prepared. A tight stadium, not a huge field. We are excited, it's great to be playing for something at this stage of the season. We'd really like more points, but playing for something, we'll take it on."

9:45 AM33 minutes ago

Probable lineup for Norwich

Dieng; Laird, Balogun, Dickie, Paal; Amos, Field, Iroegbunam; Armstrong, Dykes, Chair.
9:40 AM38 minutes ago

Norwich's situation

David Wagner has an extensive list of players in the medical department.  Benjamin Gibson and Kieran Dowel with muscle problems, Grant Hanley with a hamstring problem, McLean with a knee problem, and Placheta with a thigh problem.
9:35 AM43 minutes ago

Probable lineup for QPR

Dieng; Laird, Balogun, Dickie, Paal; Amos, Field, Iroegbunam; Armstrong, Dykes, Chair.
9:30 AMan hour ago

QPR's situation

Gareth Ainsworth, coach since February, will not be able to count on Jake Clarke-Salter, with a calf injury, and Osman Kakay, a muscle.
9:25 AMan hour ago

Classification

9:20 AMan hour ago

Canaries

With one win in five games, Norwich is in a better situation than QPR. The Canaries are in 10th position, with 61, very close to Blackburn, with 63, sixth place, the place that gives the last place to the playoffs of the competition.
9:15 AMan hour ago

Forest Rangers

Queens Park Rangers have not won for six games. The Forest Guards are in 20th position with 43 points, one more than Reading, the first team inside the relegation zone.
9:10 AMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich live this Wednesday (19), at the Loftus Road at 3:45 pm ET, for the Championship. The match is valid for the 43th round of the competition.
9:05 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Championship Match: Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
