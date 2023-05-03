Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch DFB Pokal

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Stuttgart v Eintracht Frankfurt?
If you want to watch the Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt match live on television, it can be followed on ESPN Extra, Star+
What time is the match Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt in DFB Pokal?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM&
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA: 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 00:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Peru: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Watch out for this player at Eintracht Frankfurt
Kolo Muani is the top scorer in the DFB Pokal and already has five goals and two assists. The France international striker has 13 Bundesliga goals and 10 assists to his name. The last time he scored was on April 15 against Borussia Monchengladbach.
Watch out for this Stuttgart player
Serhou Guirassy has scored 10 goals this season, two of them in the DFB Poka. The 27-year-old striker from Guinea has just scored in the last game against Borussia Monchengladbach.
How are Eintracht Frankfurt coming along?
They have now won four consecutive matches and have not won since beating Union Berlin 2-0 in the DFB Pokal quarterfinals. However, they have not won in the national league since February 18, when they beat Werder Bremen 2-0. They are ninth in the Bundesliga with 43 points and are five points behind the European places, although their other option to play in Europe next season is to win the DFB Pokal.
How is Stuttgart coming along?
They have now gone five consecutive matches without defeat. The last time they lost was on April 1, 3-0 against União Berlin. In the Bundesliga standings they are 15° with 28 points, although they have the same points as Bochum, who are in Playoff positions to play for relegation, while they are only one point above relegation, so keeping the highest category is the main goal of this team.
Background
In the balance of clashes between these two German teams, Stuttgart has won 58 times, 52 times Eintracht Frankfurt, while 29 duels have ended in a draw. They have already met twice this season, with Frankfurt winning twice and the most recent match ended in a 1-1 draw. This will be the fourth time that they have met in the DFB Pokal with a 2-1 balance in favor of Stuttgart. The last time they met in this competition was in the 1998/1999 season in the second round in which Stuttgart won 3-2.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Mercedes Benz Arena, which was inaugurated in 1933 and has a capacity of 60449 spectators.
Preview of the match
Stuttgart and Eintracht Frankfurt meet in DFB Pokal semifinals for a place in the final
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.