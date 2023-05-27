Marsella vs Brest LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Ligue 1

ADVERTISEMENT
Possible Brest lineup
For their part, Brest could start with the following lineup: Bizot, Lala, Chardonnet, Brassier, Duverne, Melou, Belkebla, Honorat, Del Castillo, Le Douaron and Mounie.
Possible Marseille lineup
Marseille may start with the following lineup: Pau, Mbemba, Bailly, Balerdi, Rongier, Veretout, Clauss, Malinovskyi, Under, Kolasinac and Alexis.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Marseille vs Brest of 27th May 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 5:00 PM,
Bolivia: 5:00 PM.
Brasil: 5:00 PM.
Chile: 4:00 PM.
Colombia: 3:00 PM.
Ecuador: 3:00 PM.
USA (ET): 3:00 PM.
Spain: 9:00 PM,
Mexico: 2:00 PM.
Paraguay: 5:00 PM.
Peru: 5:00 PM.
Uruguay: 5:00 PM.
Venezuela: 4:00 PM.
Where to watch
The match between Marseille vs Brest can be seen on the Ligue 1 channel and Eurosport 2. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
Record between them
These teams have met 26 times, where Marseille has won more matches than its rival, with a difference of six victories. Marseille have won 13 times, while Brest have won in seven matches. In six other matches they have drawn against each other.
Brest standings
On the other hand, Brest have nothing to play for in these last rounds. The French side is in 14th place in Ligue 1 with 41 points, eight points off the relegation places to Ligue 2. On the road, they have collected 15 points in 18 matches, winning three times and losing six games. On nine occasions, they have managed a draw.
Marseille's ranking
For the home side, Marseille are in third place in Ligue 1 with 73 points. They are five points behind the Champions League places and eight points behind the chasing pack. At the moment, as visitors, they have 39 points in 18 matches and have 12 wins, three draws and three defeats, making them the second best home team in the French league.
Brest's last match
The Brest side won at their stadium against Clermont on matchday 36 of Ligue 1. The goals came late but they managed to score in the first half, although it was in the final stretch of the first half. Borges scored for Clermont, who were equalized before the break by Honorat. Just after returning from the locker room, Mounie scored the winning goal and with it the three points to give joy to his team.
Last match of Marseille
Marseille lost in their previous match against Lille. The match ended with the home side winning 2-1 in front of a good performance by Bamba. Fonseca's team took the three points from Marseille, who needed to win to put pressure on Lens, although with the defeat, the Champions League place is already complicated. The first half ended with Marseille's victory with Clauss' goal. Lille's goals came in the second half. David tied the match from the penalty spot. Alexis then scored offside and the goal was disallowed. Bamba scored in the 72nd minute to give Lille the three points in their fight for the European competitions.