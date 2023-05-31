Colombia vs Slovakia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch U-20 World Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Colombia vs Eslovaquia Live Score!
How to watch Colombia vs Slovakia Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Soccer Plus and Universo NOW
If you want to watch it on internet
What time is Colombia vs Eslovaquia match for U-20 World Cup?
Argentina: 2:30 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Bolivia: 1:30 PM
Brazil: 2:30 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Chile: 1:30 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Colombia: 12:30 PM on RCN, Caracol TV, DSports and DirecTV Go
Ecuador: 12:30 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
USA (ET): 1:30 PM on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Soccer Plus, UNIVERSO and UNIVERSO NOW
Spain: 7:30 PM
Mexico: 11:30 AM on ViX
Paraguay: 1:30 PM
Peru: 12:30 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Uruguay: 2:30 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Venezuela: 1:30 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Key player - Slovakia
In Slovakia, the presence of Máté Szolgai stands out. The 19-year-old midfielder has scored the most goals for his team so far in the World Cup and will try to use his influence in the team's game to try to take advantage of every chance he gets.
Key player - Colombia
In Colombia, the presence of Yaser Asprilla stands out. This 20-year-old player is one of those who already has some experience and is gaining experience in English soccer. He is one of those called to be a reference in his team due to his talent, which he has also shown in the senior national team.
Road to the title
Slovakia
Slovakia has not had an outstanding performance so far in this World Cup. The 4-0 victory against Fiji was a mirage in view of the complicated situation they were going to experience in their group with the United States and Ecuador. However, that win was enough for the goal difference to make them one of the best third-placed teams in the group stage and now they will have a chance to get back on track or definitely say goodbye to the competition.
Colombia
Colombia comes into this match after topping Group C of the competition after beating Israel, Japan and Senegal. Although they are undefeated, the team is worried about the fact that they started behind in the scoreboard and it is a problem that they will definitely have to correct for this match if they do not want to get complicated considering that they have no more margin for error.