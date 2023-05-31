Colombia vs Slovakia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch U-20 World Cup Match
3:00 AM6 hours ago

Tune in here Colombia vs Eslovaquia Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Israel vs Colombia live match, as well as the latest information from the San Juan del Bicentenario Stadium.
2:55 AM6 hours ago

How to watch Colombia vs Slovakia Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Colombia vs Slovakia live on TV, your options is: UNIVERSO

If you want to watch directly stream it: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Soccer Plus and Universo NOW

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

2:50 AM6 hours ago

What time is Colombia vs Eslovaquia match for U-20 World Cup?

This is the start time of the game Colombia vs Slovakia of May 31st, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 2:30 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Bolivia: 1:30 PM
Brazil: 2:30 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Chile: 1:30 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Colombia: 12:30 PM on RCN, Caracol TV, DSports and DirecTV Go
Ecuador: 12:30 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
USA (ET): 1:30 PM on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Soccer Plus, UNIVERSO and UNIVERSO NOW
Spain: 7:30 PM
Mexico: 11:30 AM on ViX
Paraguay: 1:30 PM
Peru: 12:30 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Uruguay: 2:30 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Venezuela: 1:30 PM on DSports and DirecTV Go

2:45 AM6 hours ago

Key player - Slovakia

In Slovakia, the presence of Máté Szolgai stands out. The 19-year-old midfielder has scored the most goals for his team so far in the World Cup and will try to use his influence in the team's game to try to take advantage of every chance he gets.

2:40 AM6 hours ago

Key player - Colombia

In Colombia, the presence of Yaser Asprilla stands out. This 20-year-old player is one of those who already has some experience and is gaining experience in English soccer. He is one of those called to be a reference in his team due to his talent, which he has also shown in the senior national team.

2:35 AM6 hours ago

Road to the title

2:30 AM7 hours ago

Slovakia

Slovakia has not had an outstanding performance so far in this World Cup. The 4-0 victory against Fiji was a mirage in view of the complicated situation they were going to experience in their group with the United States and Ecuador. However, that win was enough for the goal difference to make them one of the best third-placed teams in the group stage and now they will have a chance to get back on track or definitely say goodbye to the competition.

2:25 AM7 hours ago

Colombia

Colombia comes into this match after topping Group C of the competition after beating Israel, Japan and Senegal. Although they are undefeated, the team is worried about the fact that they started behind in the scoreboard and it is a problem that they will definitely have to correct for this match if they do not want to get complicated considering that they have no more margin for error.

2:20 AM7 hours ago

The match will be played at the San Juan del Bicentenario Stadium

The Colombia vs Slovakia match will be played at the San Juan del Bicentenario Stadium, located in the department of Pocito, in the city of San Juan, Argentina. This venue, inaugurated in 2011, has a capacity for 25,286 spectators.
2:15 AM7 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Mundial Sub-20 match: Colombia vs Slovakia Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match.
