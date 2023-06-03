Barcelona vs Wolfsburg Women's LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Femenil

ADVERTISEMENT
Statement by Tommy Stroot (Wolfsburg coach)
"We have to go out onto the field as winners because we have a lot of quality, special qualities and special options in our squad, and we want to show them. The atmosphere in the dressing room is very good, I don't see any tension or pressure, we're happy to be here and we're looking forward to tomorrow's final. We are focused on Barcelona. If there was tension today, maybe it would be too soon".
Statement by Jonathan Giráldez (Barcelona's coach)
"The message for the fans is that they should give us the same energy they have given us throughout the season, when they have been at their best. We have to win on the pitch and also in the stands. Alexia Putellas has been playing with the team for many weeks, although it is true that her incorporation has been progressive. Her availability is complete".
Watch out for this player at Wolfsburg
Alexandra Popp, the top scorer in the Women's Bundesliga with 16 goals and five assists, has scored five goals in the DFB Pokal, while she has only scored two goals in the Champions League. The German midfielder has scored in four of her last six games in the Bundesliga.
Watch out for this player at Barcelona
With Oshoala all but ruled out for the finals, Caroline Hansen stands out with 11 goals in the F League and six assists, plus two goals and two assists in the Champions League. The 28-year-old Norwegian striker is coming off the back of scoring in both semifinal matches.
How are Wolfsburg coming along?
Wolfsburg are coming off the back of finishing second in the Women's Bundesliga behind Bayern Munich by just two points. However, they won the DFB Pokal by beating Freiburg 4-1 in the final. They have not lost since May 14 against Eintracht Frankfurt. In the Champions League group stage, they came top of Group B with 14 points, then defeated PSG and in the semifinals against Arsenal in extra time;
How is Barcelona coming along?
They have just lost a game in the last round of the domestic league, something they have not done since December 7, 2022, when they lost 3-1 against Bayern Munich. They finished first in La Liga F with 85 points out of a possible 90, ten points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid. In the European competition they finished first in the group, defeated Roma in the quarterfinals and Chelsea in the semifinals;
Background
Five previous meetings between Barcelona and Wolfsburg throughout history with a balance in favor of the German team that has won four times, only once for the Spanish team. The last time they met was in April 2022 in the semifinals of the Women's Champions League where Wolfsburg won, but Barcelona went through with a 5-3 win. While in 2020 and 2014 they also met in the knockout stages of the European competition and both went down to the German team.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Philips Stadion, located in the city of Eindhoven, which was inaugurated in December 1910 and has a capacity for 35519 spectators.
Preview of the match
Barcelona and Wolfsburg meet in UEFA Women's Champions League final
