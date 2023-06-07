Boca Juniors vs Colo Colo Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Libertadores

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Boca Juniors vs Colo Colo Live Score
What time is Boca Juniors vs Colo Colo match for Copa Libertadores match 2023?
|
Where to watch Boca Juniors vs Colo Colo
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
June 6, 2023
|
20:00 ET
|
FOX Soccer 1, FOX Soccer 2, FOX Soccer Plus
|
Argentina
|
June 6, 2023
|
21:00
|
Direct Tv Sports
|
Bolivia
|
June 6, 2023
|
19:00
|
Brasil
|
June 6, 2023
|
21:00
|
Chile
|
June 6, 2023
|
21:00
|
Colombia
|
June 6, 2023
|
19:00
|
Ecuador
|
June 6, 2023
|
19:00
|
España
|
June 7, 2023
|
1:00
|
Mexico
|
June 6, 2023
|
18:00
|
Sky Sports
|
Peru
|
June 6, 2023
|
19:00
Watch out for this Colo Colo player:
Watch out for this Boca Juniors player:
Last Colo Colo lineup:
Boca Juniors' last lineup:
Background:
About the Stadium:
The Argentine national soccer team has played several matches, official and friendly cups, and even qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup in the Bombonera, being a fortress for the sky-blue team. It maintains a historic undefeated record in official matches, having only been defeated in two friendlies. In total, it played 28 matches, won 18, drew 8 and lost the remaining 2. Scored 64 goals and conceded only 25.