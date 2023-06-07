Boca Juniors vs Colo Colo Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Libertadores
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
8:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Boca Juniors vs Colo Colo Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Boca Juniors vs Colo Colo match.
7:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Boca Juniors vs Colo Colo match for Copa Libertadores match 2023?

This is the start time of the game Boca Juniors vs Colo Colo of 6th June in several countries:

Where to watch Boca Juniors vs Colo Colo

Country

Date

Local Time

Streams and Tv Chanel

United Satates

June 6, 2023

20:00 ET

FOX Soccer 1, FOX Soccer 2, FOX Soccer Plus

Argentina

June 6, 2023

21:00

Direct Tv Sports

Bolivia

June 6, 2023

19:00

  

Brasil

June 6, 2023

21:00

  

Chile

June 6, 2023

21:00

  

Colombia

June 6, 2023

19:00

  

Ecuador

June 6, 2023

19:00

  

España

June 7, 2023

1:00

  

Mexico

June 6, 2023

18:00

Sky Sports

Peru

June 6, 2023

19:00 

  
7:50 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Colo Colo player:

The player to watch for this match will be the forward, Marcos Bolados, the current Chilean offensive player has been an important piece in his team and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.

7:45 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Boca Juniors player:

The player to watch for this match will be the attacking midfielder, Cristian Medina, the current midfielder has been an important piece throughout the season for Boca Juniors and he proved it last match, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.

7:40 AMan hour ago

Last Colo Colo lineup:

F. De Paul; D. Gutiérrez, A. Saldivia, M. Falcón; A. Bouzat, E. Pavez, C. Fuentes, B. Gutiérrez; L. Gil; D. Pizarro, M. Bolados.
7:35 AMan hour ago

Boca Juniors' last lineup:

S. Romero; F. Fabra, J. Figal, B. Valdez, M. Weigandt; S. Villa, C. Medina, A. Varela, L. Advíncula; D. Benedetto, M. Merentiel.
7:30 AMan hour ago

Background:

Boca Juniors and Colo Colo have met in a total of 10 matches (6 wins for the xeneizes, 1 draw, 3 wins for the Chileans) where the balance is in favor of Boca Juniors. In terms of goals, Boca Juniors has the advantage with 16 goals, while Colo Colo has only scored on 12 occasions. Their last meeting dates back to the group stage of the current Copa Libertadores where Boca Juniors beat Colo Colo Colo 2-0 at home and in front of their own fans. 
7:25 AM2 hours ago

About the Stadium:

La Bombonera Stadium is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in Argentina, it is located in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina and is the home of Club Atlético Boca Juniors, a team that plays its home matches there in the Argentine first division or known how Primera División. It has a capacity for more than 54,000 spectators and was inaugurated on May 25, 1940.

The Argentine national soccer team has played several matches, official and friendly cups, and even qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup in the Bombonera, being a fortress for the sky-blue team. It maintains a historic undefeated record in official matches, having only been defeated in two friendlies. In total, it played 28 matches, won 18, drew 8 and lost the remaining 2. Scored 64 goals and conceded only 25.

7:20 AM2 hours ago

Aiming for a feat

Colo Colo have had a difficult time so far in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, as they are currently in third place in group F with 5 points from 1 win, 2 draws and 1 loss. Although it is not a bad result, Colo Colo Colo is still aiming for the highest, which is to qualify for the knockout rounds of the Libertadores, since at the moment the Chilean club would be going to the Copa Sudamericana. That is why it has become of utmost importance to get the three points against Boca, as winning would position them in first or second place overall, increasing their chances of avoiding the Sudamericana.   
7:15 AM2 hours ago

Absolute leaders

Boca Juniors, as expected, is having an excellent participation in the Copa Libertadores and at the moment they remain leaders of group F with 2 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss that have given them a total of 7 points so that at the moment the xeneize fans are still hopeful of qualifying to the next stage of the Copa Libertadores and can see Boca lift the coveted title in November. This is one of the most important matches for Boca Juniors because if they manage to take the three points against Colo Colo, the Argentine club would mathematically qualify for the next stage of the competition, so a draw or loss is not an option.
7:10 AM2 hours ago

For qualification to the next round

The road to Eternal Glory began some time ago and the participating clubs continue to dream of going far in the tournament in order to be crowned as the new monarchs of the Copa Libertadores and become kings of one of the most important club-level tournaments at the international level. In this group stage, the groups are already beginning to be defined, where the best teams will qualify for the knockout rounds of the tournament and the best third place team in the group will go to the Copa Sudamericana, while the club that finishes last in the group will be eliminated from both competitions. For this match, Boca Juniors will host Colo Colo of Chile at the mythical La Bombonera to play the penultimate match of the group stage of the Libertadores, the Argentine club remains group leader and a victory could ensure their qualification to the next round, however, Colo Colo with a victory would be placed in qualifying positions and out of third place, so they will go to fight for the three points in hostile territory.
7:05 AM2 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Boca Juniors vs Colo Colo match will be played at Estadio La Bombonera, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 pm ET.
7:00 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Copa Libertadores Match 2023: Boca Juniors vs Colo Colo!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo