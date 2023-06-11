Mexico vs Cameroon LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Mexico vs Cameroon Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game Mexico vs Cameroon of June 10th in several countries: Argentina: 11:00 pm. Bolivia: 10:00 pm. Brasil: 11:00 pm. Chile: 11:00 pm on ESPN. Colombia: 9:00 pm. Ecuador: 9:00 pm. Estados Unidos: 10:00 pm ET on TUDN.com, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, TUDN USA, FOX Deportes, Univision and Univision NOW. México: 8:00 pm on Canal 5 Televisa, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, TUDN, TUDN En Vivo, VIX+and Azteca 7+. Paraguay: 11:00 pm. Perú: 10:00 pm. Uruguay: 11:00 pm. Venezuela: 10:00 pm.
Cameroon last line-up
Devis Epassy, Nouhou Tolo, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nicolas Nkoulou, Thomas Etta Bawak, Ignatius Ganago, Pierre Kunde, Moumi Ngamaleu, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Bryan Mbeumo, and Vincent Aboubakar.
Mexico's last lineup
Luis Malagón, Néstor Araujo, Víctor Guzmán, Israel Reyes, Roberto Alvarado, Kevin Álvarez, Alan Cervantes, Érick Sánchez, Carlos Rodríguez, Jonathan Herrera and Raúl Jiménez.
Cameroon Players to Watch
You have to watch out for these three players. The first is the attacker Bryan Mbeumo (#20), he plays for Brentford in the English Friendly Match, in that tournament he achieved 9 goals and 9 assists in 38 games played. He is also a fundamental piece of the team as he has more experience than the others. Another player is Vincent Aboubakar (#10), he plays for a Turkish club called Besiktas and managed to score 12 goals in 14 games in his tournament. Seattle Sounders FC Madrid Nouhou Tolo (#5), at his young age is in one of the best soccer teams and will be key to distributing the ball all over the field.
Cameroon
Cameroon is preparing for the African Cup of Nations qualification, their last group game will be against Burundi. It is in group C along with Namibia, Burundi and Kenya. Their only preparation match will be against Mexico, so they will need to make the most of the match to prepare enough to arrive ready for the Africa Cup of Nations. Their last game was against Namibia on March 28, 2023, the match ended in a 2-1 loss at Dobsonville Stadium.
Mexico Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Mexico's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Cameroon. Attacker Henry Martín (#20), plays in Liga MX with América. He is the top scorer for his team with 14 goals and will be very important for the friendly match. Diego Lainez (#10) is a player for the Tigres UANL in Liga MX, in the 2022-2023 season he achieved 2 assists in 8 games played. He is 23 years old and we could see him attend the game. Finally, the Wolverhampton Wanderers player from the English Friendly Match, Raúl Jiménez (#9) is a very skillful player who managed to score in the last match. He has a lot of experience, gained in Europe and it is very important that he leads the team in the game against Cameroon.
Mexico
The Mexican soccer team is preparing for the CONCACAF Nations League and the Gold Cup, its last friendly game will be against Cameroon and then it will play the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against the Mexican team. The Mexican team already has a group for the Gold Cup, it will play in group B and will have to face Haiti, Honduras and Qatar. In the World Cup, Mexico had a bad tournament, so several changes were made and a lot is expected of them, so their preparation must be successful for the two tournaments. Their last game resulted in a victory, they prevailed 2-0 against Guatemala at the Kraken Stadium and thus won their first friendly match of the year.
The stadium
The Snapdragon Stadium is located in the city of San Diego, Mexico. It will host this match, has a capacity of 35,000 spectators, was inaugurated on September 3, 2022, and cost 310 million dollars to build.