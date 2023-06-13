Panama vs Morocco LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Maurice Revello Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Panama vs Morocco match for Maurice Revello match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Panama vs Morocco of 13th June in several countries:
|
Where to watch Panama vs Morocco
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
June 13, 2023
|
11:30 ET
|
Argentina
|
June 13, 2023
|
12:30
|
Bolivia
|
June 13, 2023
|
10:30
|
Brasil
|
June 13, 2023
|
12:30
|
Chile
|
June 13, 2023
|
12:30
|
Colombia
|
June 13, 2023
|
10:30
|
Ecuador
|
June 13, 2023
|
10:30
|
España
|
June 13, 2023
|
16:30
|
Mexico
|
June 13, 2023
|
9:30
|
ESPN & Star Plus
|
Peru
|
June 13, 2023
|
10:30
Watch out for this Morocco player:
The player to watch for this match will be the right midfielder or sometimes central midfielder, Yassine Khalifi, the current attacker through the middle has been an important piece in his national group and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his selection, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of Morocco.
Morocco last lineup:
A. Bentayg; W. Lantaki, O. Boukhres, R. Ergouai, D. Jermoumi; I. Ziani, U. Arhoun, Y. Khalifi, M. Radid; M. Hafid, A. Soussi.
Watch out for this Panama player:
The player to watch for this match will be the right midfielder or sometimes central midfielder, Angel Orelien, the current attacker through the center has been an important piece in his selection and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his selection, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his nation, Panama.
Panama's last line-up:
E. Dimas; J. Matos, C. Cragwell, E. Fariña, R. Perdomo; E. R Carrasquilla, M. Asfall; R. Díaz, A. Orelien, R. Phillps; J. Alvarado.
Background:
Panama and Morocco have never met at any time or any official/friendly tournament, so this will be the first time the two teams will meet face to face on the pitch. This factor adds a little more spice to the match as both teams will be looking to take the win as it will be the first meeting.
About the Stadium:
The Stade de Lattre-de-Tassigny is a venue located in the town of Aubagne, in the Bouches-du-Rhône department. Its name is dedicated to Marshal Jean de Lattre de Tassigny. The venue has a capacity for a maximum of 1000 people, however, due to the structure of the stadium, the capacity can be "increased" because in the surroundings of the sports venue it is visible to watch the matches from any nearby site.
The Stade de Lattre-de-Tassigny has hosted matches of the Aubagne Football Club, the French U-21 national soccer team and other international U-21 teams since 1989. Many famous players have played here such as: Zinédine Zidane, Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Juan Román Riquelme, David Ginola, Hristo Stoitchkov, Djibril Cissé, Cristiano Ronaldo, etc.
Much hope in the stars of the future
Who would have imagined that Morocco would have an important performance in the last World Cup, reaching the fourth place in Qatar 2022, however, when one reviews the list of selected players of the first Moroccan team, one realizes the process that was given to each of the selected players to find a place in an important team in Europe and improve individually, resulting in an impressive team in Africa. It is well said that if the formula works well, there is no need to change it, and Morocco wants to repeat the same successful project with these young players who are performing at their best in one of the most important tournaments in the world. Despite the fact that Morocco is already a foot and a half out of the tournament, the Moroccan side will want to leave a pleasing performance in this final matchday by taking the victory.
A great sports project
Historically, Panama's national soccer team has been slow to make the leap in quality because just a few years ago they played their first World Cup in history, being one of the most historic events in Panamanian soccer, however, the light seemed to have ended in the last hexagonal when the first team was eliminated from the most recent World Cup adventure, however, with this Panama U-23 team the light and hope is reborn because these young people will be responsible for taking the baton in the future, seeking to give more glory to Panamanian soccer. Although the outlook for qualifying looks complicated, Panama is already making history by competing in this new edition of the Maurice Revello Tournament, continuing with this youth project that wants successful results in the future.
The tournament of diamonds in the rough
As in every year, the Toluon Tournament of Hope or currently known as the Maurice Revello Tournament returns with a new edition so that 12 junior teams (U23) can test themselves in a tournament that gives them the opportunity to make themselves known internationally and can give their careers a big boost. Likewise, the national helmsmen will be able to continue training their youngsters who in the future will take the places of the senior teams to represent their nations in the highest international competitions. In this match, Panama will face Morocco as part of the last day of the 49th edition of the Maurice Revello Tournament, both teams have a great future in their confederations and with high expectations that today's selected players will represent their national teams in future competitions, that is why both teams will look for the victory to close this last game corresponding to the group phase with 3 points.
Kick-off time
The Panama vs Morocco match will be played at Stade de Lattre de Tassigny, in Aubagne, France. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:30 am ET.
