Singapore vs Papua New Guinea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Friendly Match

Papua New Guinea lineup
Papua New Guinea may start with the following starting XI to face Singapore. Warisan, Joe, Komolong, A. Komolong, Airem, Sabua, Gunemba, Emmanuel, Foster, Semmy and Kepo.
Singapore's lineup
Singapore may come out with the following starting XI to face Papua New Guinea. Buhari, Loon, Stewart, Tan, Pereira, Chew, Aziz, Kumar, Ramli, Kweh and Goh.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Singapore vs Papua New Guinea of 15th June 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 AM,
Bolivia: 8:30 AM.
Brasil: 8:30 AM.
Chile: 8:30 AM.
Colombia: 6:30 AM.
Ecuador: 6:30 AM.
USA (ET): 7:30 AM.
Spain: 1:30 PM,
Mexico: 5:30 AM.
Paraguay: 8:30 AM.
Peru: 8:30 AM.
Uruguay: 8:30 AM.
Venezuela: 7:30 AM.
Where to watch
The match between Singapore vs Papua New Guinea will be available on ESPN and Japanese YouTube channels. In addition, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
Oceania qualification
Papua New Guinea advanced to the semifinals of the Oceania World Cup Qualifiers with six points, three points behind New Zealand, which finished first in the group, and three points behind Fiji, which was eliminated in third place. In the semifinals, New Guinea lost to Solomon Islands and was eliminated.
AFF qualification
Singapore qualified for the next stage of the AFF qualifiers where they were in a group consisting of Myanmar, who they beat 3-2, Laos, who they beat 0-2 and Vietnam who they played to a goalless draw. They got seven points out of nine, enough to advance from the group stage and fight for the AFF Championship.
Papua New Guinea's last match
Papua New Guinea was defeated by the Solomon Islands in the semifinals of the Oceania World Qualifiers. The match saw plenty of goals, with the home side winning 3-2. Although the visitors started off on top with Komolong's goal in the 24th minute of the match. Minutes later, his compatriot Joe was substituted due to injury. Before the break, Hou equalized for the home side, who could have come from behind in the first half but missed a penalty in the 40th minute. Before leaving injured, Hou scored his brace to give his team the comeback. Lea'i added to the lead with 20 minutes remaining. Before the 90th minute, New Guinea scored to close the gap but it was not enough for the visitors to extend the game.
Singapore's last match
Singapore found victory in their last friendly match against Macau. The Asian team won by the minimum, 1-0. The first 45 minutes were atypical and there were no goals. The only goal of the match came just past the hour mark, in the 66th minute, thanks to Tan who gave his team the victory against Macau in a quiet match without many chances.