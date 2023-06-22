LA Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is LA Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City match?
This is the start time of the game LA Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City of 21th June in several countries:
|
Where To Watch LA Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City around the world
|
Country
|
Start Date
|
Local Time
|
TV Channels and Live Streams
|
United States
|
May 21, 2023
|
22:30
|
Apple TV
|
Argentina
|
May 22, 2023
|
00:30
|
Apple TV
|
Bolivia
|
May 21, 2023
|
22:30
|
Apple TV
|
Brasil
|
May 22, 2023
|
00:30
|
Apple TV
|
Chile
|
May 22, 2023
|
00:30
|
Apple TV
|
Colombia
|
May 21, 2023
|
22:30
|
Apple TV
|
Ecuador
|
May 21, 2023
|
22:30
|
Apple TV
|
Spain
|
May 22, 2023
|
4:30
|
Apple TV
|
Mexico
|
May 21, 2023
|
20:30
|
Apple TV
|
Peru
|
May 21, 2023
|
22:30
|
Apple TV
Watch out for this Sporting Kansas City player:
The player to watch for this match will be the center forward, Alan Pulido, the current forward is a piece for Sporting Kansas City and he proved it by giving and opening spaces to the team to generate attack, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Watch out for this LA Galaxy player:
The player to watch for this match will be the attacking midfielder, Riqui Puig, the current LA Galaxy No. 6 has been an important piece throughout last season for the Angelino side and he proved it last match, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Sporting Kansas City final lineup:
T. Melia; L. Ndenbe, A. Fontás, D. Rosero, J. Davis; E. Thommy, R. Walter, G. Kinda; D. Salloi, A. Pulido, J. Russell.
Last LA Galaxy lineup:
J. Bond; J. Aude, J. Neal, M. Caceres, Calegari; G. Brugman, M. Delgado; T. Boyd, R. Puig, D. Costa; D. Jovelijic.
Background:
LA Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City have met a total of 75 times (30 Angelino wins, 18 draws, 27 Kansas wins) with the scales tipping in favor of LA Galaxy. In terms of goals scored, LA Galaxy leads the way with 113 goals scored, while Kansas City has scored 99 goals in their favor. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 2 of the 2023 season where Kansas City drew 0-0 with the Galaxy.
About the Stadium:
The Dignity Health Sports Park is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in the United States, it is located in the city of Carson, California and has a capacity to hold more than 27,000 people in its seats. It is currently the home of the LA Galaxy, an MLS team that has played its home games there since 2003. It has also been the home of the Chargers in the NFL and Chivas USA in its time.
Soon the Stadium will be added to having hosted the Leagues Cup, a competition that is disputed between Liga MX clubs and MLS clubs to compete to see which is the club that rules between both countries.
To continue climbing up the rankings
On the other hand, Sporting Kansas City had a tough start to the season where they were at the bottom of their conference, however, with hard work and team unity they were able to recover and now they are fighting for playoff positions in the middle of the table, with a long way to go this season, the hopes of Kansas City to continue climbing positions are high and what better than to take advantage of this match where the Galaxy arrives in a bad moment to get the three points. Currently, Sporting Kansas City is in ninth place with 20 points earned.
Getting back on track
So far, the LA Galaxy have had a difficult journey, as in addition to dealing with bad results, injuries and departures that have occurred during the course of the season have made it difficult for the LA Galaxy to adapt, a factor that has been reflected in the points obtained during the campaign, as they currently only have 13 points, reflecting 3 wins, 4 draws and 9 defeats. Likewise, they are positioned at the bottom of the Western Conference, being the second last place with 14 goals scored and 27 conceded, a factor that has placed them as one of the teams with the worst offenses in MLS.
The most exciting actions are in MLS
One of the best shows in soccer is MLS, a league that seems to behave like a whirlwind as emotions never stop swirling around the teams and the fans that day after day are infected by the passion for the sport of soccer. Match after match, the stands are completely full to bursting with the hope of seeing their team triumph so that at the end of the season, they can lift the long-awaited title at the end of the season. In this match, the LA Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City will meet in a midweek match to continue with the commitments of this adventure called the 2023 season, where a new champion will be sought to reign in North American soccer.
Kick-off time
The LA Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City match will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park, in L.A, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:30 pm ET.
