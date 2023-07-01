Inter Miami vs Austin FC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Inter Miami vs Austin FC match for the MLS.
What time is the Inter Miami vs Austin FC match for MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the game Inter Miami vs Austin FC of July 1st in several countries:
Argentina: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Bolivia: 6:30 PM on Apple TV.
Brazil: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Chile: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Colombia: 5:30 PM on Apple TV.
Ecuador: 5:30 PM on Apple TV.
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on FOX Sports and Apple TV.
Spain: 12:30 AM on Apple TV.
Mexico: 5:30 PM on Apple TV.
Paraguay: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Peru: 6:30 PM on Apple TV.
Uruguay: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Austin FC last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Brad Stuver, Leo Väisänen, Alexander Ring, Jon Gallagher, Nick Lima, Sebastián Driussi, Daniel Pereira, Owen Wolff, Maximiliano Urruti, Diego Fagundez and Emiliano Rigoni.
Inter Miami last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Drake Callender, Christopher McVey, Noah Allen, Ian Fray, Dixon Arroyo, David Ruiz, Franco Negri, Robert Taylor, Josef Martinez, Rodolfo Pizarro, and Benjamin Cremaschi.
Austin FC Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Austin FC's offensive attack and will be of paramount importance if they are to win. Forward Jon Gallagher (#17) is a fundamental piece of the team because of his experience. He is a great player who takes advantage of his speed and strength to score. Another key player for the team is Daniel Pereira (#6) who plays in the midfielder position and is a very skillful assist player. He is another player with a lot of experience and has played against Austin FC multiple times so he will be key to defeating them. Lastly, goalkeeper Brad Stuver (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the MLS, his height allows him to save almost any ball and it is very important for his team not to receive a goal on Saturday.
Austin FC in the tournament
Austin FC had a great start in Major League Soccer, is at the top of the tournament. Until week 21 of the tournament they have a total of 25 points with 7 games won, 4 tied and 8 lost. They are located in the eighth position of the western conference and if they want to keep their place they must win the game. His goal is to stay in the top 7 places in the table to advance to the postseason. Their last game in MLS was on June 24, 2023, they won 3-0 against Houston Dynamo FC at Q2 Stadium and that way they got their seventh victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win the match because they are a good MLS team and because of the experience their players have.
Inter Miami Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Inter Miami's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Austin FC. The Venezuelan player Josef Martínez (#17) is a great striker who is recognized as the team's top scorer and as a great leader on the pitch. His ability to control the ball and generate plays have been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Jean Mota (#7) is another very important on-court play dealer, his great ball control making him the team's biggest assister. Finally, the 34-year-old goalkeeper Joe Bendik (#12) is one of the best goalkeepers in MLS, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Saturday.
Inter Miami in the tournament
The Florida team has had a bad start to the tournament so far in the MLS, after 5 wins, 0 draws and 13 losses, they have 15 points in the general table that puts them in fifteenth position in the eastern conference. They had a weak start to the season, it is expected that they can improve during the tournament and advance to the postseason. Saturday's game is important to move up in the general table. Their goal this year is to qualify among the first 7 places in order to advance to the postseason and therefore they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on June 24, 2023 and resulted in a 4-1 loss against the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park for their 13th loss in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The DRV PNK Stadium is located in the city of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and is one of the largest soccer stadiums in the United States. It will host this match, has a capacity of 18,000 spectators, was inaugurated on June 7, 2020, and is the home of MLS Inter Miami.