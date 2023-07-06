River Plate vs Colon LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here River Plate vs Colon Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this River Plate vs Colon match.
What time is River Plate vs Colon match for Argentine League match 2023?
This is the start time of the game River Plate vs Colon of 5th July in several countries:
|
Where to watch River Plate vs Colon
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
July 5, 2023
|
20:30 ET
|
FOX Soccer 1, FOX Soccer 2, FOX Soccer Plus
|
Argentina
|
July 5, 2023
|
21:30
|
Direct Tv Sports
|
Bolivia
|
July 5, 2023
|
19:30
|
Brasil
|
July 5, 2023
|
21:30
|
Chile
|
July 5, 2023
|
21:30
|
Colombia
|
July 5, 2023
|
19:30
|
Ecuador
|
July 5, 2023
|
19:30
|
España
|
July 6, 2023
|
1:30
|
Mexico
|
July 5, 2023
|
18:30
|
Sky Sports
|
Peru
|
July 5, 2023
|
19:30
Watch out for this River Plate player:
The player to watch for this match will be the attacking midfielder, Martin Fernandez, the current Offensive Midfielder has been an important piece throughout last season for River Plate and proved it last match, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Watch out for this Colón player:
The player to watch for this match will be the attacking midfielder, Ramón Ábila, the current midfielder has been an important piece throughout the season for Colón and he proved it last match, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
River Plate's last lineup:
F. Armani; M. Casco, E. Díaz, J. Maidana, M. Herrera; E. Pérez, R. Aliendro; P. Solari, I. Fernández, J. Paradela; M. Borja.
Colón's last line-up:
I. Chicco; R. Delgado, F. Garcés, P. Goltz, G. Nardelli, E. Meza; J. Álvarez, L. Picco, B. Perlaza; R. Ábila, F. Farías.
Background:
River Plate and Colon have met in a total of 51 matches (25 wins for River Plate, 13 draws, 12 wins for Colon) where the scales are tipped in favor of Los Millonarios. In terms of goals, River Plate has the advantage with 85 goals, while Colón has only scored on 62 occasions. Their last meeting dates back to Day 3 of the 2022 Argentine League season where Colon beat River 1-0 at home.
About the Stadium:
The Monumental Stadium or Estadio Monumental de Núñez is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in Argentina, it is located in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina and is the home of the River Plate Football Club, a team that plays its home duels there in the Argentine first division or Primera División. It has a capacity for more than 72,000 spectators and was inaugurated on May 26, 1938.
It should be noted that there are records of more than 80,000 people having attended matches of great relevance, such as in the last Copa America 1959 match between Argentina and Brazil, and the final of the Copa Libertadores 1996 between River and America de Cali.The architectural design of the Monumental Stadium is impressive, with its characteristic oval shape and imposing structure. It has four large stands: San Martín, Belgrano, Sívori and Centenario. These stands offer different categories of seating and comfort for spectators.
A feat to be achieved
The Colón team has had a difficult time so far in the Argentinean championship, as it is currently in 19th place in the general table, being part of the lower positions of the league. At the moment, Colón has suffered the streak of not being able to win its matches since it has more draws than wins and defeats together, making the situation within the team difficult, since the lack of decisiveness has been a factor for them to end up sharing points with their rivals on several occasions. However, the statistics reflect a balance between defense and offense as they have 21 goals for and 19 against.
Absolute leaders
River Plate has had an excellent performance so far in the championship, as they are currently at the top of the general table with 16 wins, 2 draws and only three losses, and in their last 5 matches they have not lost on any single occasion, so they come to this match as the overwhelming favorites to get the three points. The Millonario team is the favorite to win the first phase of the championship, not only because of the statistics, but also because River is currently the best team playing soccer in Argentina, so in the popular opinion the Millonario team is a big favorite to finish as leader.
Duel of sparks in South America
The Argentinean league continues with all the emotions that the first division championship brings, the teams continue to work constantly to obtain their best soccer version and to be looking to move up positions in the general table of the championship, likewise, to face the final version of the tournament with a complete team and ready to be competitive. In this duel, River Plate and Colón will face each other, two clubs that are looking to position themselves quickly at the top of the table and have an excellent performance at the beginning of this new adventure.
Kick-off time
The River Plate vs Colon match will be played at Estadio Monumental, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Argentine League Match 2023: River Plate vs Colon!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.