Eintracht Frankfurt vs Nottingham Forest LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly

Speak up, Willian Pacho!
''Thereá two years there was the possibility of moving to the Bundesliga, but it did not happen. It’s always been a goal and even a goal. At one point it was my dream to play in the Bundesliga. But the time in Belgium was important for me to grow as a person and as a player and to get used to the level in Europe. With Piero Hincapié [Bayer 04 Leverkusen; Observed. Red.], which I know well from the national team and youth, I spoke about the Bundesliga. About the competition, the level and that here you learn a lot and develop at the highest level. But we also talk about the country and the people.''
''I am so happy and grateful to be able to be here and play. Now we have to work to start the season well. The boys approach me and want to talk. That makes it easy for me. In addition to Spanish, I also speak English, which helps. Good communication in the field is essential. It's important, but in football a lot also comes from chemistry. need to say a word.''
''I followed the path of Eintracht, of course, also the year they won the European Cup. I want to help the team as much as possible and bring my strengths. I'm here to work. First of all I have to arrive properly to be part of the Eintracht family. play more and learn a lot. I got a lot of help from the club until I left. now and I want to give back.''
''I think possession is important. my business – work with the ball and play the ball cleanly on defense. I'm also good at defensive duels. I will work day after day to develop and grow myself. For example, I still have to make progress on long balls. I've played on different systems in the past. In the national team, I often played in defense, but I had few problems when we played in defense in Antwerp. I can adapt quickly.''
Likely Eintracht Frankfurt!
How does Eintracht Frankfurt arrive?
Speak up, Steve Cooper!
"Some players started like Serge (Aurier), Morgan (Gibbs-White), Chris Wood, Ola Aina with their first game for the club, so it’s still the case. a group that mixes and matches in terms of player status.''
"With all that in mind, I think we were definitely better on the ball at times, we were certainly better than we showed against Leeds.''
"Some of our building plays were good, I think we got into some good positions that we didn’t capitalize on and made the most of.''< /p>
“There were only a few ominous moments when we really could have created so much more. It's natural with Morgan's first game, Chris's first game, Serge coming back, those are things that will come with time.''
"Besides a very bad goal we conceded, we haven’t given much to a team that will play in the second round. I’ll be in Europe over the next few weeks, so defensively I thought we were pretty solid.''
"There were definitely positives to take away from the game, but I will always want more and we need more for sure."
"We had to be solid against a team like this, which had a good campaign last season, has very good players and is ready to play. à ahead of us in games and minutes.''
"They play their first official game next week while we have another week to prepare. You saw that they didn't make many replacements, while we had to make a lot.''
"We are definitely up against a team that is struggling. He's a little further down the line than us, so with that in mind I thought we were decent defensively.
“ positive to have more good players on the field. The more players we have available for games, the better.
"It was good to put Ola on the field, I thought he was excellent and showed some very good moments.''
"Having Morgan back was great as well, to get him back on track. speed. He did some good things in the first half and got a little tired in the second half, which is good. normal.''
" we have to keep building our path and progressing individually to try to put ourselves in a position where, in a few weeks, we will be ready."
Probable Forest!
How does Forest arrive?
