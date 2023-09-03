Lyon vs PSG LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and how to watch Ligue 1 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Player to watch from PSG: Kylian Mbappe
He will probably play incredibly tomorrow since he is a great striker, probably one of the best in the world, and he has proven it, since last season he scored 29 goals and assisted 5 times. Will he appear tomorrow vs Lyon?
Player to watch from Lyon: Alexandre Lacazette
This season he has played 2 matches, and scored the only goal for Lyon in the 1-4 loss, he also got a red card and did not play against Nice, but he will be available tomorrow. Will he be a problem for PSG tomorrow?
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Bolivia: 2:45 p.m.
Brazil: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 1:45 p.m.
Columbia: 12:45 p.m.
Ecuador: 12:45 p.m.
USA (ET): 2:45 p.m.
Spain: 8:45 p.m.
Mexico: 12:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m.
Peru12:45 p.m.
Uruguay: 2:45 p.m.
Venezuela: 1:45 p.m
PSG come from a win
They started the season with a 0-0 draw against Lorient, then in the second matchday they drew 1-1 against Toulouse. In the third matchday, they finally won for the first time this season, they won 3-1 against the former second place of the Ligue 1 Lens, with goals from Marco Asensio, a brace from Kylian Mbappe and the goal that only worked for the tally for Lens was scored by Morgan Guilavogui. Can PSG get their second win in a row against a very poor Lyon?
Lyon come from a draw
In the first matchday they lost 2-1 against Starsbourg with goals from Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Lebo Mothiba and Nicolas Tagliafico. In the second matchday they got destroyed 1-4 against Montpellier with goals from Arnaud Nordin, a brace from Moussa Al-Taamari, Alexandre Lacazette and Akor Adams.
In the last matchday they got their first point, since they drew 0-0 against Nice. Can Lyon recover and win their first 3 points tomorrow against PSG?
Where will the match be?
The Groupama Stadium (Named for sponsorship) is also known as the Parc Olympique Lyonnais, and it is a relatively new stadium, since it was opened to the public on January 9, 2016 in a match Olympique Lyonnais vs Troyes, and the French striker Alexandre Lacazette was the first scorer for the new stadium.
In addition, this stadium was the venue for important tournaments, such as Euro 2016; It was a stadium where 4 group stage matches were played, one of the round of 16 and one semifinal.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Ligue 1 match: Lyon vs PSG Live Updates!