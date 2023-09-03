Lyon vs PSG LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and how to watch Ligue 1 2023 Match
Photo: Paris Saint German 

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
2:45 AM8 minutes ago

Follow here Lyon vs PSG live score

In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Lyon vs PSG live, as well as the latest information coming out of Groupama Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
 
2:40 AM13 minutes ago

When and where to watch Lyon vs PSG live and online?

The game will be broadcast by beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, but if you want to watch it live and online, VAVEL is your best option.
 
2:35 AM18 minutes ago

Player to watch from PSG: Kylian Mbappe

The 24 year old French striker wanted to leave PSG for free to Real Madrid, but the contract was not sealed, so he stayed at PSG, and he is still performing incredibly. He has played 2 matches in Ligue 1, and he has scored 3 goals. He played his first match in the 1-1 draw against Toulouse, and he got the only goal, he also played against Lens in the 3-1 win, and he got 2 out of the 3 goals. 

 

He will probably play incredibly tomorrow since he is a great striker, probably one of the best in the world, and he has proven it, since last season he scored 29 goals and assisted 5 times. Will he appear tomorrow vs Lyon?

2:30 AM23 minutes ago

Player to watch from Lyon: Alexandre Lacazette

The 32 year old striker has not been on form with Lyon, (No player has been in form, since they have only scored twice) but he will probably be dangerous in tomorrow's game against PSG, since he is a clinical striker; Last season he managed to score 27 goals and 5 assists in 35 matches, he was the second top scorer in the whole league, he was only beaten by Kylian Mbappe. 

 

This season he has played 2 matches, and scored the only goal for Lyon in the 1-4 loss, he also got a red card and did not play against Nice, but he will be available tomorrow. Will he be a problem for PSG tomorrow?

 

2:25 AM28 minutes ago

Times for the match

The times for the match

Argentina: 3:45 p.m.

Bolivia: 2:45 p.m.

Brazil: 3:45 p.m.

Chile: 1:45 p.m.

Columbia: 12:45 p.m.

Ecuador: 12:45 p.m.

USA (ET): 2:45 p.m.

Spain: 8:45 p.m.

Mexico: 12:45 p.m.

Paraguay: 2:45 p.m.

Peru12:45 p.m.

Uruguay: 2:45 p.m.

Venezuela: 1:45 p.m

2:20 AM33 minutes ago

Last XI from PSG

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Milan Skriniar, Lucas Hernandez; Warren Zaire-Emery, Manuel Ugarte, Vitinha; Ousmane Dembele, Marco Asensio, Kylian Mbappe
2:15 AM38 minutes ago

Last XI from Lyon

Remy Riou; Nicolas Tagliafico, Sinaly Diomande, Duje Caleta-Car, Sael Kumbedi; Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Corentin Tolisso; Bradley Barcola, Maxence Caqueret, Rayan Cherki; Amin Sarr
2:10 AM43 minutes ago

PSG come from a win

Luis Enrique's team did not start the season in a very good way, since as they are PSG, they should be dominating the league, but they are not, they have 4 points out of 9 possible they have only scored 4 times and conceded 2 times. 

 

They started the season with a 0-0 draw against Lorient, then in the second matchday they drew 1-1 against Toulouse. In the third matchday, they finally won for the first time this season, they won 3-1 against the former second place of the Ligue 1 Lens, with goals from Marco Asensio, a brace from Kylian Mbappe and the goal that only worked for the tally for Lens was scored by Morgan Guilavogui. Can PSG get their second win in a row against a very poor Lyon?

2:05 AMan hour ago

Lyon come from a draw

Laurent Blanc's team is having a catastrophic start to the season, since in 3 matches they have lost twice and drawn once. Also, they have only scored 2 goals and conceded 6 times.

In the first matchday they lost 2-1 against Starsbourg with goals from Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Lebo Mothiba and Nicolas Tagliafico. In the second matchday they got destroyed 1-4 against Montpellier with goals from Arnaud Nordin, a brace from Moussa Al-Taamari, Alexandre Lacazette and Akor Adams

 

In the last matchday they got their first point, since they drew 0-0 against Nice. Can Lyon recover and win their first 3 points tomorrow against PSG

2:00 AMan hour ago

Where will the match be?

The Grupoama Stadium, located in Lyon, France, will host this duel between a PSG that started in a bad way in Ligue 1 and a Lyon that started in a very bad way. This stadium has capacity for 59,186 fans.

The Groupama Stadium (Named for sponsorship) is also known as the Parc Olympique Lyonnais, and it is a relatively new stadium, since it was opened to the public on January 9, 2016 in a match Olympique Lyonnais vs Troyes, and the French striker Alexandre Lacazette was the first scorer for the new stadium.

In addition, this stadium was the venue for important tournaments, such as Euro 2016; It was a stadium where 4 group stage matches were played, one of the round of 16 and one semifinal.

1:55 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Ligue 1 match: Lyon vs PSG Live Updates!

My name is Santiago Suarez and I'll be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here in VAVEL. The match is between Lyon and PSG corresponding to matchday 4 of the Ligue 1. The meeting will take place in Groupama Stadium. It will start at 12:45 pm


 

VAVEL Logo