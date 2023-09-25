Austin FC vs LA Galaxy LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Austin FC vs LA Galaxy Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Austin FC vs LA Galaxy match for the MLS.
What time is the Austin FC vs LA Galaxy match for MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the game Austin FC vs LA Galaxy of September 24th in several countries:
Argentina: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Bolivia: 9:30 PM on Apple TV.
Brazil: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Chile: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Colombia: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Ecuador: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
United States (ET): 9:30 PM on FOX Sports and Apple TV.
Spain: 3:30 AM on Apple TV.
Mexico: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on Apple TV.
Peru: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Uruguay: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Latest LA Galaxy lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Jonathan Bond, Martín Cáceres, Séga Coulibaly, Raheem Edwards, Julián Araujo, Gastón Brugman, Ricard Puig, Marky Delgado, Dejan Joveljic, Samuel Grandsir and Douglas Costa.
Latest Austin FC lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Brad Stuver, Alexander Ring, Leo Väisänen, Owen Wolff, Nick Lima, Daniel Pereira, Jhojan Valencia, Emiliano Rigoni, Jon Gallagher, Sebastián Driussi and Maximiliano Urruti.
LA Galaxy Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the LA Galaxy offensive attack and will be of utmost importance for them to win. Forward Tyler Boyd (#11) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is a great player who takes advantage of his speed and strength to score. Another key player for the team is Ricard Puig (#6) who plays in the midfield position and is a player with a lot of assist skills. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played against LA Galaxy multiple times so he will be key to defeating them. Finally, goalkeeper Jonathan Bond (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the MLS, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Sunday.
LA Galaxy in the tournament
The LA Galaxy had a bad start in Major League Soccer, they are at the bottom of the tournament. Until week 33 of the tournament they have a total of 33 points with 8 games won, 9 tied and 11 lost. They are located in the thirteenth position in the Western Conference and if they want to obtain a better place they will have to win the game. Their goal is to stay among the top 7 places in the table to advance to the postseason. Their last game in the MLS was on September 20, 2023, they won 4-3 against Minnesota United FC at Dignity Health Sports Park and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the match, but they could surprise and win the match because they are a good MLS team and because of the experience their players have.
Austin FC Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Austin FC's offensive attack and will be of utmost importance for them to win. Forward Sebastián Driussi (#10) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is a great player who takes advantage of his speed and strength to score. Another key player for the team is Jon Gallagher (#17) who plays in the defense position and is a player with a lot of assist skills. He is another player with a lot of experience and has played multiple times against Austin FC so he will be key to defeating them. Finally, goalkeeper Brad Stuver (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the MLS, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Sunday.
Austin FC in the tournament
The Austin team had a good start to the tournament so far in the MLS, after 9 games won, 7 tied and 13 lost, they have 34 points in the general table that puts them in twelfth position in the Western Conference. They had a good start to the season, it is hoped that they can maintain themselves during the tournament and advance to the postseason. Sunday's game is important to move up the standings. Their goal this year is to qualify among the first 7 places to advance to the postseason and therefore they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on September 20, 2023 against New York Red Bulls and resulted in a 1-1 draw at the Red Bull Arena and thus they achieved another draw in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and having their fans behind them.
The stadium
Q2 Stadium is located in the city of Austin, Texas. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 20,738 spectators and is the home of Austin FC of the MLS. It was inaugurated on June 16, 2021 and cost $260 million to build.