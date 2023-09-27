Empoli vs Salernitana LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
“Do I have a lot of options in midfield? Our midfield – explained Andreazzoli – is We are abundant, but we are abundant everywhere, performing dual functions. We don't waste time complaining. Steps forward must be taken by the entire team. Midfield demands geometry, quantity, quality: when it comes to assembling you Try to make choices that give you security in one direction or another. You try to do as complete as possible, it is not always possible. It's easy, but I've seen a lot of predisposition to listen. I'm sure we'll grow in this department too. Is it important for football players to have fun? Our activity cannot be interpreted as work. a job, of course, in terms of attention to detail, effort, dedication, sacrifice. É It's a job, but in the end it's a job. It's always a joke and should be interpreted as such, without giving too much weight. When we propose something we should do it to improve the team, but also ourselves. Then there's also the personal objective , but it always comes from the team. stars, including me, so we need the happiness of participating in an activity that is part of play. The attack? Already We have said many times, I repeat: I believe that the quality of the attackers makes the difference. But the quality can grow with the harmony of the game and the synergy and knowledge of the teammates. Even with training and that depends on me. ;Scoring in this category is not necessary. It's easy, but I think - concludes Andreazzoli - that our work can bear fruit as it did in the past. Then there is also the personal objective, but it always comes from the team. stars, including me, so we need the happiness of participating in an activity that is part of play. The attack? Already We have said many times, I repeat: I believe that the quality of the attackers makes the difference. But the quality can grow with the harmony of the game and the synergy and knowledge of the teammates. Even with training and that depends on me. ;Scoring in this category is not necessary. It's easy, but I think - concludes Andreazzoli - that our work can bear fruit as it did in the past. Then there is also the personal objective, but it always comes from the team. stars, including me, so we need the happiness of participating in an activity that is part of play. The attack? Already We have said many times, I repeat: I believe that the quality of the attackers makes the difference. But the quality can grow with the harmony of the game and the synergy and knowledge of the teammates. Even with training and that depends on me. ;Scoring in this category is not necessary. It's easy, but I think - concludes Andreazzoli - that our work can bear fruit as it did in the past." I believe that the quality of the attackers makes the difference. But quality can grow with the harmony of the game and the synergy and knowledge of teammates. Even with training and that depends on me. Scoring in this category is not a guarantee. It's easy, but I think - concludes Andreazzoli - that our work can bear fruit as it did in the past." I believe that the quality of the attackers makes the difference. But quality can grow with the harmony of the game and the synergy and knowledge of teammates. Even with training and that depends on me. Scoring in this category is not a guarantee. It's easy, but I think - concludes Andreazzoli - that our work can bear fruit as it did in the past."
“The group is working together. united – said Mister Andreazzoli – I see that they want to improve and that comforts me. There are Another component that needs to be emphasized: it is not It's easy, after five defeats, to have a supportive crowd like the one we had on Sunday, who applauded the players at the end of the match. Here there is the enthusiasm of trying to contribute in a situation of deficit, which is now a problem. It is deficient but that all together we can make it favorable. This doesn't happen in many places, in fact the opposite happens, in Empoli however it feels like we are in England. When people give everything and fight until At the end, we understand and pay the necessary tribute. The Salerno area? A quality team, like all those that participate in this championship. There is also a small advantage, namely the fact that they play on Friday and we play on Sunday. Not so much because of physical recovery, but because of the short time it takes to recover someone. Tomorrow's race is a watershed? The points were also important against Inter, a day has passed and we are facing a team that is in a position to win. It is three points above us and therefore the importance of the classification becomes pressing even though it is clearly not definitive. This is a different race. Does the team still need reassurance or do we need to put pressure on them? Pressing is not necessary. a good thing. We need to seek awareness, now We've seen and experienced this firsthand: you're the only person you can do. You can do things with or without a handbrake. The match against Inter said it is; Better to release the brake and relax a little. We don't touch any specific button, we have to move forward in a very short space of time.
How does Empoli arrive?
Empoli arrives for the game in a complicated situation in the Serie A standings. The team lost all five games in the tournament, suffered a 7-0 defeat and has yet to score any goals.
“The team is working together. If you work well, some results and less efficiency in the offensive area can hide from the outside the positivity of the work that is being done. to be accomplished but we know how much is needed. It is important to give confidence and motivation to the entire group. This season we have grown in many aspects compared to last year because we have more possession of the ball in the opponent's half, we create more opportunities and we manage to reach more to the conclusion. I see growth, evolution and belief in the work, we must continue on our path to grow and win.”
“Thanks to our fans who will accompany us in large numbers also on this mid-week journey, their proximity represents our additional weapon. I would like to send greetings and condolences to the family. family of young fan Antonio Senatore who passed away few days coming from all over the world Salernitana. We want to unite even more to give positive energy to the Salernitana. your family with a victory,” he concluded.
“Tomorrow; We expect a difficult game from a tactical and emotional point of view. We face an opponent who has changed coach and Aurelio Andreazzoli knows the club, the players and Serie A very well. against Inter they performed well and at home they will certainly want to win their first points. For our part, I see and feel a team full of positive energy working to achieve victory."
How do you get to Salernitana?
Salernitana arrives for the game with only the points in Serie A in five rounds. At this moment, the team led by Paulo Sousa occupies 17th place in the rankings. placement.
SERIE A
The game will be played at Stadio Carlo Castellani
The Empoli vs Salernitana game will be played at Stadio Carlo Castellani, with a capacity of 16.800 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Serie A: Empoli vs Salernitana live updates
