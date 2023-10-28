Cadiz vs Sevilla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Cadiz vs Sevilla Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cadiz vs Sevilla match for the LaLiga.
What time is the Cadiz vs Sevilla match for LaLiga 2023?
This is the start time of the game Cadiz vs Sevilla of October 28th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 4:00 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Colombia: 2:00 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 9:00 PM on Movistar+ and DAZN.
Mexico: 1:00 PM on Blue To Go Video Everywhere and Sky HD.
Paraguay: 3:00 PM.
Peru: 2:00 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Sevilla's last lineup
These were the players who started from the last game:
Ørjan Nyland, Sergio Ramos, Nemanja Gudelj, Marcos Acuña, Jesús Navas, Boubakary Soumaré, Ivan Rakitic, Djibril Sow, Youssef En-Nesyri, Lucas Ocampos and Dodi Lukébakio.
Cadiz's last lineup
These were the players who started from the last game:
Jeremias Ledesma, Fali, Jorge Meré, Javi Hernández, Iza, Rominigue Kouame, Gonzalo Escalante, Robert Navarro, Iván Alejo, Maxi Gómez and Chris Ramos.
Players to follow from Sevilla
The next three players are considered key to Sevilla's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Cádiz. The Moroccan player Youssef En-Nesyri (#15) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Ivan Rakitic (#10) is another distributor of play on the pitch that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 33-year-old goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland (#13) is one of the best goalkeepers in LaLiga, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday.
Sevilla in the tournament
Sevilla had a bad start to the 2023-2024 LaLiga season, they are in thirteenth position in the general table after 2 games won, 3 tied and 4 lost, they have 9 points. Sevilla seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it must win as many games as possible and achieve the championship. Sevilla's objective for this game is to be able to win and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on October 21, it resulted in a 1-1 draw against Real Madrid at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán and in this way they achieved another draw in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Players to follow from Cadiz
The next three players are considered key to Cadiz's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Sevilla. Spanish player Chris Ramos (#16) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Gonzalo Escalante (#17) is another distributor of play on the field who is extremely important and is the team's greatest assister in LaLiga. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 30-year-old goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in LaLiga, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday.
Cadiz in the tournament
The Cadiz football team started the 2023-2024 LaLiga season (Spain's first football division) poorly. They are in sixteenth position in the general table with 2 games won, 3 tied and 5 lost, achieving 9 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 7 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Their last match was on October 13, it ended in a 2-0 defeat against Valencia at the Mestalla and thus they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Nuevo Mirandilla Stadium is located in the city of Cádiz, Spain. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 25,033 spectators and is the home of the Cádiz Football Club. It was inaugurated on September 2, 1955 and is one of the oldest stadiums in Spain.