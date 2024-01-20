ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of Algeria vs Burkina Faso
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Algeria vs Burkina Faso live, as well as the latest information from the Peace of Bouake Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Algeria vs Burkina Faso live online
The match will not be broadcast on television.
Algeria vs Burkina Faso can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this player from Burkina Faso
Bertrand Traore, midfielder. An experienced player of 28 years old, in this African Cup of Nations, it is expected that he can give many joys to his selection, the player's career is practically in Europe and now defends the shirt of Aston Villa, this player scored the winning goal in the first day and is expected to add more points.
Watch out for this Algerian player
Riyad Mahrez, striker. An extraordinary player who has managed to sneak among the best players in the Premier League, champion with Leicester City and Manchester City, now with Al Ahli, is an extraordinary player who stands out for his good offensive projection, for this African Cup of Nations will be a crucial player for his national team.
Last lineup of Burkina Faso
Koffi, Kabore, Dayo, Tapsoba, Yago, Guira, Touré, Bangré, Ki, Badolo, Konate.
Latest Algeria lineup
Mandrea, Atal, Mandi, Bensebani, Nouri, Bentaleb, Mahrez, Chaibi, Bennacer, Belalli, Bounedjah.
Background
Algeria 2-2 Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso 1-1 Algeria
Algeria 1-0 Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso 3-2 Algeria
Burkina Faso 1-1 Algeria
Algeria 1-0 Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso 3-2 Algeria
Arbitration quartet
To be confirmed.
Burkina Faso seeks to secure group
Great stories in soccer always happen when a team achieves something unexpected, in the African Cup of Nations surprises are the order of the day, this is because not all teams have players playing for important teams around the world, Burkina Faso is one of those, this team certainly has everything to transcend and be the surprise of the tournament, the first big news has already been given by beating Mauritania and taking the first place in group D, in these group stages, it is always important to start with a victory to put pressure on the rest of the group, now they have the opportunity to take points from Algeria and with this they would take a step further towards the next round, no doubt a positive result would be international news and of course this team will not miss this.
Algeria wants to secure the lead
The Algerian National Team has had a great evolution in recent years, although it has failed to qualify for the last two World Cups, currently has a very competitive team with players who have excelled in Europe, this edition of the African Cup of Nations comes at an important time, as the players arrive in top form, the debut in this edition of the tournament may not have been as expected, A victory against Burkina Faso could put them in the first position waiting for the result of the other game, a mistake and could put a lot of tension in the group, looking for the qualification in the last day, the team's offense is its main strength and certainly that can put the team as a serious contender.
The second day of group D is played
The African Cup of Nations continues and for the second day of the group stage, the teams could be on their way to qualification, one of the tournaments that has had more growth for what has been shown in recent editions, no doubt the talent of each team is growing and it shows in every game, in group D the game between Argelia and Burkina Faso would give the winner an important step towards the next round, since the leadership is at stake.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live coverage of Argelia vs Burkina Faso for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations. The match will take place at the Peace of Bouake Stadium at 09:00 AM ET.