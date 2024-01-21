ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow Real Madrid vs Almería live from LaLiga 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Real Madrid vs Almería live corresponding to Matchday 20 of LaLiga 2023-2024, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Santiago Bernabéu. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Real Madrid vs Almería online and live in LaLiga 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Real Madrid vs Almería match in several countries:
Argentina: 12:15 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 11:15 hours on Star+
Brazil: 12:15 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 12:15 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 10:15 a.m. on Star+
Ecuador: 10:15 hours on Star+
USA (ET): 10:15 a.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 4:15 p.m. on LaLiga TV
Mexico: 9:15 hours on SKY HD
Paraguay: 12:15 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 10:15 a.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 12:15 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 11:15 a.m. on Star+
Argentina: 12:15 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 11:15 hours on Star+
Brazil: 12:15 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 12:15 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 10:15 a.m. on Star+
Ecuador: 10:15 hours on Star+
USA (ET): 10:15 a.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 4:15 p.m. on LaLiga TV
Mexico: 9:15 hours on SKY HD
Paraguay: 12:15 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 10:15 a.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 12:15 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 11:15 a.m. on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Almería's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Luís Maximiano, Chumi, César Montes, Edgar González, Sergio Akieme, Marc Pubill, Dion Lopy, Lucas Robertone, Adrián Embarba, Sergio Arribas and Léo Baptistão.
Sergio Arribas, player to follow!
The Almería midfielder is one of the club's great figures and he will seek to continue being the team's top leader in attack. Now, Arribas is running to be one of the top forward players that Almería needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the Spanish team's search for titles. The board has entrusted him with the team's offense and with whom they will seek to continue leaving history in the club. This campaign, he has recorded 5 goals and 2 assists in 22 games.
How does Almería arrive?
Almería enters this duel looking to continue developing its quality as a team in the LaLiga season, after finishing in seventeenth place in the first division of Spanish football with 41 points, after 11 wins, 8 draws and 19 losses . Almería presents itself with a renewed squad among which some interesting players stand out such as Sergio Arribas, Leo Baptistao, Luis Suárez, Largie Ramazani, Lucas Robertone and Gonzalo Melero. Almería is not a power in Spanish football and is a great team that constantly fights to stay in LaLiga and seek to get into the UEFA competitions, this will seek to give its best game and begin to have more clarity regarding the squad and the lineup with which they will close the second half of the season. At the moment, they are 10 points away from being saved from relegation, so they will go out by some point.
Last Real Madrid lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Kepa, Nacho, Antonio Rüdiger, David Alaba, Lucas Vázquez, Rodrygo, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric and Joselu.
Vinicius Jr., player to follow!
The Real Madrid striker is one of the club's great figures and will seek to continue being the team's top leader in attack. Now, after the departure of Karim Benzema, Vini is running to be one of the top forward players that Real Madrid needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the Spanish team's search for titles. The board has entrusted him with the team's offense and even gave him Cristiano Ronaldo's historic number 7 with which he will seek to continue leaving history in the club. In the previous campaign, he recorded 23 goals and 21 assists in 55 games.
How does Real Madrid get here?
Real Madrid enters this duel seeking to continue developing its quality as a team in the quest for the LaLiga title, after finishing in second place in the first division of Spanish football with 78 points, after 24 victories, 6 draws and 8 defeats. Real Madrid presents itself with a renewed squad among which some interesting players stand out such as Vinicius Jr., Luka Modric, Thibaut Courtois, Rodrygo, David Alaba and Dani Carvajal. In addition to these, the squad was renewed with some reinforcements such as Jude Bellingham, Brahim Díaz, Joselu and Fran García. Real Madrid is a power in world football and is a great team that constantly fights to stay at the top of LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League. They will seek to give their best game and begin to have more clarity regarding the squad and the lineup. with which they will start next season. This season is one of transition for Real Madrid in its generational change, but this does not rule them out as one of the favorites for the title in all the competitions in which they participate.
Where is the game?
The Santiago Bernabéu located in the city of Araba, Spain will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue the 2023-2024 Laliga season in a good way. This stadium has capacity for 19,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1924.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Real Madrid vs Almería match, corresponding to Date 20 of LaLiga 2023-2024. The match will take place at the Santiago Bernabéu, at 10:15 am.