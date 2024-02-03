ADVERTISEMENT

2:35 PMa day ago

Highlights

11:23 AMa day ago

The match ends

The match ends, Bayern beat Monchengladbach 3-1. With a great performance by Harry Kane, Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller who were the protagonists of the game.

De Light scored the last goal of the game. Apart from the youthful Pavlovic.

11:18 AMa day ago

86'

Bayern goal, header from Matthijs de Ligt, with an assist from Sane for his free kick. This is 3-1.
11:13 AMa day ago

80'

Last 10 minutes of the game, where Bayern is pressing to avoid a tie, the home team is better in defense.
11:08 AMa day ago

71'

It is a goal valid by the VAR, for Harry Kane, there is no previous foul or offside. Bayern wins it 2-1.
11:03 AMa day ago

70'

Gooal from Harry Kane, header from Harry, goes into the back of the net. Bayern wins 2-1 at 70.
10:58 AMa day ago

70'

We reached almost 70 in the game, with a tie at 1 goal. Where the pace of play has dropped, but Bayern has had a clearer time with Kane.
10:53 AMa day ago

62'

More changes for the visit, where there is an insistence on breaking the tie. Kane shoots but the goalkeeper keeps the ball, great shot from Bayern's nine.
10:48 AMa day ago

56'

Harry Kane misses a free kick, the hosts are on top in their half.
10:43 AMa day ago

Half-time

We go to half-time with the tie at 1-1. Bayern were losing in the 35th minute. With a goal from Nico Elvedi in the 35th minute and Pavlovic scored the tie in the 45th minute.
10:38 AMa day ago

45'

Bayern goal. They tied it before the end, score by Aleksandar Pavlovic, with an assist from Muller.
10:33 AMa day ago

35'

Gooooal for Monchengladbach, Nico Elvedi scores, it being an easy shot, but difficult for Neuer.
10:28 AMa day ago

33'

Bayern plays in a unique way, having possession and more arrival than the visitor. But the goal doesn't come.
10:23 AMa day ago

26'

Muller sends a cross for Kane who cannot finish, leaving it in the hands of goalkeeper Nicolas.
10:18 AMa day ago

15'

There is a pause in the game to collect garbage that has been thrown onto the field, you cannot play in one of the goals.
10:13 AMa day ago

10'

Sane sends it out, he could have scored the goal again, but his shot went wide.
10:08 AMa day ago

5'

Sane hit the post, crossbar, it was almost a goal for Bayern. But the visit is saved, close to 1-0.
10:03 AMa day ago

0'

The match is starts.
9:58 AMa day ago

Monchengladbach Lineup

Nicolas, Scally, Friedrich, Elvedi, Honorat, Reitz, Wieigl, Neuhaus, Netz, Siebatchbeu, N’Goumou.
9:53 AMa day ago

Bayern Lineup

Neuver, Mazaroui, De Ligt, Dier, Davies, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Sane, Muller, Musiala and Kane.
9:48 AMa day ago

Bayern substitutes

Bryan Zaragoza, Eric Choupo Monting, Raphael Guerreriro, Sacha Boey, Sven Ulreich, Lovro Zvonarek, Mathys Tel, Frans Kratzig and Adam Aznou.
9:43 AMa day ago

They are already warming up

Both teams are already doing stretching exercises, prior to the start of the game between Monchengladbach vs Bayern on matchday 20 of the Bundesliga
9:38 AMa day ago

The referee

The referee for this game between Monchengladbach vs Bayern will be the German, Tobias Stieler.
9:33 AMa day ago

They have arrived

The two teams have already arrived at the venue, just minutes before they go out to warm up, after the actions in this Bundesliga match begin.
9:28 AMa day ago

Costumes

Everything is ready for the players from both teams to arrive, the locker rooms are already complete with all the players' accessories.
9:23 AMa day ago

The fans arrived

The fans of both teams have already arrived at the Allianz Stadium, paying attention to their team and just minutes away from warming up.
9:18 AMa day ago

We are back

We're back with more information Live. In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Monchengladbach vs Bayern, as well as the latest information emerging from the Allianz Stadium.
9:13 AMa day ago

Follow here Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich live, as well as the latest information from the Allianz Arena Stadium such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
9:08 AMa day ago

How to watch Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday, February 3, 2024

USA Time: 9:30 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In ESPN+.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

9:03 AMa day ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Monchengladbach vs Bayern: match for the in Bundesliga Match?

This is the start time of the game Monchengladbach vs Bayern: Saturday, February 3, 2024 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday, February 3, 2024

11:30 hours

In Star +.

Bolivia

Saturday, February 3, 2024

10:30 hours

In Star +.

Brazil

Saturday, February 3, 2024

11:30 hours

No transmission.

Chile

Saturday, February 3, 2024

12:30 hours

In Star +.

Colombia

Saturday, February 3, 2024

9:30 hours

In Star +.

Ecuador

Saturday, February 3, 2024

11:30 hours

In Star +.

Spain

Saturday, February 3, 2024

13:30 hours

In Movistar Liga de Campeones.

Canada

Saturday, February 3, 2024

9:30 hours

In Sportsnet World.

USA

Saturday, February 3, 2024

9:30 hours

In ESPN +.

Mexico

Saturday, February 3, 2024

8:30 hours

In SKY HD.

Paraguay

Saturday, February 3, 2024

11:30 hours

In Star +.

Peru

Saturday, February 3, 2024

9:30 hours

In Star +.

Uruguay

Saturday, February 3, 2024

11:30 hours

In Star +.

Venezuela

Saturday, February 3, 2024

10:30 hours

In Star +.
8:58 AMa day ago

The signing was brought forward

Bryan Zaragoza is a new Bayern player, the young Spaniard arrives in Munich from Granada, to make up for the multiple absences that the team has due to injury. After an injury to Coman who will undergo surgery, Bayern activated the arrival of Granda's jewel, who was going to be with the team in the summer. His contract is until 2029. In addition, they made official another incorporation, Jonah Kusi-Asare, a 16-year-old young man who arrives from AIK Solna, scoring champion of his league, who will be with the B team, they loaned Taichi Fukui to Portimonense SC in Portugal, after extending his contract.
8:53 AMa day ago

Player to watch for Bayern

Harry Kane has arrived in Munich as the perfect replacement for Bayern, with 19 possible games in the 23/24 season with 23 goals and 5 assists in the Bundesliga. In the Champions League with 4 goals in 6 games and 3 assists. Harry is the team's leading scorer with 23 goals, followed by Leroy Sané with 8. In the individual scoring table he is first, followed by Serhou Guirassy with 17 goals and Lois Openda with 13 goals. Harry will surely finish as a scorer this season.
8:48 AMa day ago

How does Monchengladbach arrive?

Monchengladbach is in a danger zone, because they are in 12th position in the table, they are positioned with 5 wins, 6 draws and 8 losses, 35 goals for, 38 against and 21 points. We say danger zone because they are not within the first 7, with great possibilities of winning and going to ninth place. They have just drawn against Leverkusen, with another defeat by two goals to one against Augsburg and their last victory was against Stuttgart. Playing away they lost to Frankfurt, losing 2 goals to 1. Their last away win was against Bochum by 3 goals to 1.
8:43 AMa day ago

What happened in the last game?

Bayern and Monchengladbach met last 9/2/23, where Bayern's powerful players won, Leroy Sané and Mathys Tel scored the winning goals. Ko Itakura scored the goal of honor. With a greater possession game for Bayern with 65%, in that game Coman and Mazraoui were reprimanded and given a yellow card.
8:38 AMa day ago

How does Bayern arrive?

Bayern Munich arrives as runner-up, where each result helps to add, remove Leverkusen, there is still a tournament left, but after 19 dates with 47 points they are second, the leaders with 49 points, Stuttgart is third and they are stalking them, with caution.
With 19 points they have 15 wins, 2 draws and 2 losses, the difference is that Leverkusen has not lost. With goals scored they are superior with 58 goals from Bayern and 50 from Leverkusen.
Their last victory against Augsburg by 3 goals to 2 away, with their last game at home against Unión Berlin they won by 1 goal. Their last defeat was against Frankfurt on December 9 by 5 goals to 1. Next Wednesday they will go to Italy to visit Lazio in the round of 16 of the UCL. Returning home on March 5 with the return against the Italians.
8:33 AMa day ago

Where are you going to play?

The Allianz Arena is the home of Bayern Munich, it will be the venue for this Bundesliga game. With a capacity for 75,024 thousand spectators. Located in Germany, Munich. With a cost of 280 million euros, with more than 18 years of existence since May 30, 2005, it is open to the German public.
8:28 AMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 in Bundesliga Match Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
