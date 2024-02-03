ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
The match ends
De Light scored the last goal of the game. Apart from the youthful Pavlovic.
86'
80'
71'
70'
70'
62'
56'
Half-time
45'
35'
33'
26'
15'
10'
5'
0'
Monchengladbach Lineup
Bayern Lineup
Bayern substitutes
They are already warming up
©️🅐🅟🅣🅐🅘🅝 🔥 @Manuel_Neuer #packmas #FCBBMG #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/hperPJFn8t— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) February 3, 2024
The referee
They have arrived
Der Bus ist da, die Jungs sind bereit! 👋🏟️ #packmas #FCBBMG #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/gN1K4CHorU— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) February 3, 2024
Costumes
Vestuario ✔️#FCBBMG ⏳️⚽️#FCBayern #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/4BfCjsCOiF— FC Bayern München Español (@FCBayernES) February 3, 2024
The fans arrived
We are back
Follow here Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Live Score
How to watch Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 9:30 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In ESPN+.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Monchengladbach vs Bayern: match for the in Bundesliga Match?
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday, February 3, 2024
|
11:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday, February 3, 2024
|
10:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday, February 3, 2024
|
11:30 hours
|
No transmission.
|
Chile
|
Saturday, February 3, 2024
|
12:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday, February 3, 2024
|
9:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday, February 3, 2024
|
11:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Spain
|
Saturday, February 3, 2024
|
13:30 hours
|
In Movistar Liga de Campeones.
|
Canada
|
Saturday, February 3, 2024
|
9:30 hours
|
In Sportsnet World.
|
USA
|
Saturday, February 3, 2024
|
9:30 hours
|
In ESPN +.
|
Mexico
|
Saturday, February 3, 2024
|
8:30 hours
|
In SKY HD.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday, February 3, 2024
|
11:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Peru
|
Saturday, February 3, 2024
|
9:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday, February 3, 2024
|
11:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday, February 3, 2024
|
10:30 hours
|
In Star +.
The signing was brought forward
Player to watch for Bayern
How does Monchengladbach arrive?
What happened in the last game?
How does Bayern arrive?
With 19 points they have 15 wins, 2 draws and 2 losses, the difference is that Leverkusen has not lost. With goals scored they are superior with 58 goals from Bayern and 50 from Leverkusen.
Their last victory against Augsburg by 3 goals to 2 away, with their last game at home against Unión Berlin they won by 1 goal. Their last defeat was against Frankfurt on December 9 by 5 goals to 1. Next Wednesday they will go to Italy to visit Lazio in the round of 16 of the UCL. Returning home on March 5 with the return against the Italians.