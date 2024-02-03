ADVERTISEMENT

2:44 PMa day ago

FULL TIME!

With a last-gasp extra-time goal, Côte d'Ivoire beats Mali to advance to the semi-finals of the African Cup of Nations
2:41 PMa day ago

122’ - GOOOOOOAAAAAAL

FROM THE IVORY COAST! That's the goal! Oumar Diakite (Côte d'Ivoire) puts the ball in the back of the net!
2:38 PMa day ago

120’

We Will have 1 minute overtime
2:34 PMa day ago

116’

Fousseni Diabate (Mali) tried to create a dangerous situation in front of goal with a cross into the box, but it didn't come off as expected.
2:31 PMa day ago

112’

Hamari Traore (Mali) fails in his attempt to clear the ball into the box. The defender pushes the ball away. The referee points to the corner flag. Mali is awarded a corner kick.
2:28 PMa day ago

109’

Boubacar Traore (Mali) right footed shot from the center of the goal is close, but misses Yahia Fofana.
2:19 PMa day ago

105’

Boubacar Traore (Mali) right footed shot from the center of the goal is close, but misses Yahia Fofana.
2:16 PMa day ago

102’

Yves Bissouma (Mali) accurately controls a pass in the penalty area. He shoots towards goal but the ball ends up hitting a defender.
2:11 PMa day ago

96’

Sebastien Haller (Côte d'Ivoire) had a good opportunity from a cross from the right side of the box. But his header from inside the penalty area wasn't accurate enough and the ball hit the crossbar.
2:09 PMa day ago

91’

We're in the first half of extra time. Let's see which team has more energy to win the match.
2:02 PMa day ago

EXTRATIME

The match ends in a 1-1 draw and there will be extra time to decide who progresses.
1:58 PMa day ago

95’

With the one-sided result, the game is heading for extra time.
1:55 PMa day ago

+7

We’ll have 7 minutes over time 
1:54 PMa day ago

90’ - GOOOOOOAAAAAAL

IVORY COAST! It's a goal! Simon Adingra (Côte d'Ivoire) sends the ball past the goalkeeper!
1:50 PMa day ago

88’

Fousseni Diabate (Mali) takes a corner kick but fails to find his team-mate.
1:49 PMa day ago

83’

Oumar Diakite (Côte d'Ivoire) was the quickest to react inside the box and manages to jump to meet the cross from the corner. He gets a good header away, but the ball is wide of the target.
1:41 PMa day ago

78’

Dorgeles Nene (Mali) was ruled offside. The assistant referee noticed and raised his flag.
1:39 PMa day ago

76’

The referee blows his whistle and we have a quick technical stop to hydrate due to the strong heat.
1:39 PMa day ago

71’ - GOOOOOOAAAAAAL

MALI! Goal! Dorgeles Nene (Mali) gets past his markers and fires a great shot from outside the box. The ball goes just wide of the right post, taking away Yahia Fofana's chances of a save. The score is now 1:0.
1:28 PMa day ago

66’

Fousseni Diabate (Mali) corner kick is intercepted by Yahia Fofana.
1:25 PMa day ago

63’

Eric Chelle will make a change. Adama Traore comes on for Dorgeles Nene (Mali).
1:22 PMa day ago

58’

Lassana Coulibaly (Mali) was penalized. He knocked down an opponent.
1:18 PMa day ago

53’

Sebastien Haller (Côte d'Ivoire) commits a bad foul. Mohamed Adel stops the ball and signals for offside.
1:14 PMa day ago

51’

Amadou Haidara (Mali) has a good chance to score. He creates space for his shot, takes aim at the left side of the goal and tries his luck from long range. But his attempt is thwarted by Yahia Fofana, who makes a great save!
1:13 PMa day ago

48’

Lassine Sinayoko (Mali) creates a dangerous cross from the top. The opposition defender intercepts it and clears. Mali force a corner. The opposition are going to mount another threatening attack.
1:12 PMa day ago

RESTARTS

The second half starts
12:51 PMa day ago

HALFTIME!

End of goalless first half for Mali vs Ivory Coast.
12:47 PMa day ago

46'


Adama Traore (Mali) curls in a free-kick from the edge of the box. The ball is inches wide of the right post! What a chance!
12:46 PMa day ago

+6

We'll have 6 minutes of extra time.
12:46 PMa day ago

RED CARD!

Mohamed Adel whistles and Odilon Kossounou (Côte d'Ivoire) sees his second yellow card for a foul. The coach won't be praising him, nor will his teammates. He has plenty of time to think as he leaves the field.
12:45 PMa day ago

42'


Seko Fofana (Côte d'Ivoire) received a sweet pass on the edge of the box and fired it goalwards. Too bad the ball went too high.
12:41 PMa day ago

39'


An obvious yellow card. Adama Traore (Mali) goes into the record books.
12:41 PMa day ago

34'


Christian Kouame (Ivory Coast) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul and will have to be careful for the rest of the match.
12:31 PMa day ago

30'

Nicolas Pepe (Côte d'Ivoire) connects with a lovely cross and finishes it right on target. One of the defenders reacts in time to clear the danger.
12:28 PMa day ago

28'

 

The corner is taken, but nothing comes of it for Mali. The ball is pushed away by the defender.

12:27 PMa day ago

25'

 

Lassana Coulibaly (Mali) concedes a free-kick following a rough tackle. Referee Mohamed Adel saw the whole situation.

12:21 PMa day ago

20'


Mohamed Adel sees Kamory Doumbia's (Mali) low cross and doesn't hesitate to blow the whistle.
12:18 PMa day ago

17' - HE MISSES!


Adama Traore (Mali) wasted a great opportunity to convert the penalty. He tries a through ball, but Yahia Fofana pulls off a superb save.
12:18 PMa day ago

PENALTY!


Mohamed Adel blows the whistle and signals the foul after Odilon Kossounou (Côte d'Ivoire) brings down an opponent. There's no point in complaining. Mali takes the penalty.
12:13 PMa day ago

NO PENALTY!

After almost three minutes of stoppage time and analysis by the video referee, the referee ruled that there had been offside. The penalty was disallowed.
12:11 PMa day ago

VAR!


Play is interrupted and referee Mohamed Adel must have received a signal on his electronic point. He is indicating that he is going to use the VAR to analyze the penalty claim in Mali's favor. This could get interesting!
12:11 PMa day ago

8'

One of Mali's players was in front of goal, but was brought down by a defender in the box. It could have been a penalty, but the referee simply said NO! On with the game.
12:05 PMa day ago

3'


Lassine Sinayoko (Mali) was too thirsty to try and take the ball from his opponent. Mohamed Adel whistled the free-kick.
12:00 PMa day ago

START THE GAME

The ball is rolling Mali vs Ivory Coast
11:54 AMa day ago

5 MINUTES!

Five minutes to go until Mali vs Ivory Coast
11:48 AMa day ago

LOOK AT THEM!

Mali's Lassine Sinayoko is proving to be a consistent threat in this tournament, with Tuesday's winning goal being his third goal in four AFCON games. Ivory Coast's Franck Kessié will probably be full of confidence after scoring the late penalty to equalize against Senegal and then the decisive spot-kick in the penalty shoot-out.
11:45 AMa day ago

in the semifinal

This Saturday will see Mali and Côte d'Ivoire go head-to-head in the semi-finals of the African Cup of Nations.

The winner of this Saturday's match will face the winner of the duel between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Guinea in the next round.

11:37 AMa day ago

History between Mali and Ivory Coast

Côte d'Ivoire have the advantage in the head-to-head against Mali. The last time they met was in 2023, in an international friendly, where the result was a 0-0 draw.

Mali's team has reached this stage of the event without any significant players, but they're a tough team to play against and will give them a hard time. 

The teams have met twice before, with Côte d'Ivoire winning one and drawing one.

11:34 AMa day ago

Mali campaing

In Mali's debut at the Africa Cup of Nations, the team faced South Africa and had little trouble securing the 3 points. Right-back Hamari Traoré and striker Lassine Sinayoko scored Mali's winning goals. In the second round, Mali drew 1-1 with Tunisia, Lassine Sinayoko scoring the only Malian goal. On the third and final matchday of the group stage, Mali drew goalless with Namibia.

In their most recent match, in the round of 16 of the African Cup of Nations, Mali beat Burkina Faso 2-1, with Lassine Sinayoko and Edmond Tapsoba scoring the goals that ensured Mali's qualification for the quarter-finals after an 11-year hiatus.

11:33 AMa day ago

Ivory Coast campaing

In their opening match of the competition, Côte d'Ivoire delighted their fans by beating Guinea-Bissau 2-0. Seko Fofana, Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate at Al-Nassr, and Krasso were responsible for the home side's two goals. In the second round, Côte d'Ivoire lost 1-0 to Nigeria. On the third and final matchday of the group stage, Côte d'Ivoire were thrashed 4-0 by Equatorial Guinea. Despite a patchy campaign, the team secured a place in the last 16 of the competition. However, the Ivorian Football Federation (FMF) decided to sack French coach Jean-Louis Gasset "due to insufficient results".

In the last 16 of the continental competition, Côte d'Ivoire, even without the support of an effective coach, managed to qualify for the quarter-finals by beating Senegal 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

11:25 AMa day ago

Jean-Philippe Krasso

The 26-year-old Ivorian striker has stood out as a crucial indicator of the Elephants' good momentum. During the World Cup Qualifiers, Krasso contributed a goal and an assist, and on his debut at the African Cup of Nations, he scored a beautiful goal to close out the scoring. Recently joined from Red Star, he has seven goals and three assists in 20 Serbian league appearances. Last season, with Saint-Étienne, he recorded 17 goals and 12 assists in 35 games played, almost one goal a game.
11:22 AMa day ago

Lassine Sinayoko

The 24-year-old striker from Auxerre, in France's second division, is a key player and the leading scorer for the Malian national team. This season, Lassine Sinayoko has made 28 appearances for club and country, scoring 9 goals and providing 2 assists. In the current edition of the African Cup of Nations, Sinayoko has scored 3 goals in 4 matches, so he represents the main goal-scoring hope for his nation.
11:20 AMa day ago

If you draw...

In the round of 16, Mali eliminated Burkina Faso 2-1. Côte d'Ivoire, meanwhile, after a 1-1 draw in regulation time, eliminated Senegal 5-4 on penalties.

In the event of a draw in regulation time, we will have extra time, and if the tie persists, I am pleased to inform you that we will have penalty shoot-outs.

11:13 AMa day ago

overall record

The overall record between the teams is 31 official matches, with 20 wins for Côte d'Ivoire, 8 draws and 3 wins for Mali;
11:12 AMa day ago

In the round of 16...

Mali qualified for the quarter-finals after beating Burkina Faso 2-1 in the last 16. Côte d'Ivoire, meanwhile, beat Senegal on penalties after drawing 1-1 in normal time and extra time.
11:07 AMa day ago

Peace Stadium in Bouake

The match will take place at the Peace Stadium in Bouake, Ivory Coast, and will be broadcast on BandSports on TV, Bandplay on streaming and Esporte na Band on YouTube.
11:02 AMa day ago

1 HOUR!

One hour to go until Mali vs Côte d'Ivoire in the African Cup of Nations
10:57 AMa day ago

Where and how to watch Mali vs Ivory Coast on TV in real time?

Mali - Ivory Coast

African Cup of Nations

Date: Saturday, February 3, 2023

Time: 2pm

Venue: Bouaké Peace Stadium, Ivory Coast

Where to watch: Band.com; Bandplay; YouTube (Band)

10:52 AMa day ago

When is the Mali vs Ivory Coast match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Mali and Côte d'Ivoire will kick off at 2:30 pm ET at the Peace Stadium in Bouaké, Côte d'Ivoire, in the Africa Cup of Nations. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
10:47 AMa day ago

Ivory Coast's probable line-up:

Yahia Fofana; Serge Aurier, Odilon Kossounou, Evan Ndicka e Ghislain Konan; Oumar Diakité, Jean-Michaël Seri e Seko Fofana; Ibrahim Sangaré, Max Gradel e Jean-Philippe Krasso. 
10:42 AMa day ago

Mali's probable line-up:

Djigui Diarra; Hamari Traoré, Kouyaté, Niakaté e Moussa Diarra; Dieng, Dorgelès, Bissouma e Diabate; Youssouf Niakhaté e Sinayoko. 
10:37 AMa day ago

Ivory Coast highlight: Jean-Philippe Krasso

The 26-year-old Ivorian striker has stood out as a crucial indicator of the Elephants' good momentum. During the World Cup Qualifiers, Krasso contributed a goal and an assist, and on his debut at the African Cup of Nations, he scored a beautiful goal to close out the scoring.

Recently joined from Red Star, he has seven goals and three assists in 20 Serbian league appearances. Last season, with Saint-Étienne, he recorded 17 goals and 12 assists in 35 games played, almost one goal a game.

10:32 AMa day ago

Ivory Coast

Côte d'Ivoire is hosting the Africa Cup of Nations for the second time and came to the tournament with enthusiasm after good performances in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, including a 9-0 thrashing of Seychelles.

In their tournament opener, Côte d'Ivoire delighted their fans by beating Guinea-Bissau 2-0. Seko Fofana, Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate at Al-Nassr, and Krasso were responsible for the home team's two goals. In the second round, Côte d'Ivoire lost 1-0 to Nigeria. On the third and final matchday of the group stage, Côte d'Ivoire were thrashed 4-0 by Equatorial Guinea. Despite a patchy campaign, the team managed to book a place in the last 16 of the competition. However, the Ivorian Football Federation (FMF) decided to sack French coach Jean-Louis Gasset "due to insufficient results".

In the last 16 of the continental competition, Côte d'Ivoire, even without the support of an effective coach, managed to qualify for the quarter-finals by beating Senegal 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Ivory Coast
Ivory Coast

 

10:27 AMa day ago

Mali's latest match

In their most recent match, in the round of 16 of the African Cup of Nations, Mali beat Burkina Faso 2-1, with Lassine Sinayoko and Edmond Tapsoba scoring the goals that ensured Mali's qualification for the quarter-finals after an 11-year hiatus.
10:22 AMa day ago

Mali

Currently leading the team, former midfielder Eric Chelle declared before the tournament that his main objective is not just to win the title, but to earn the respect of the continent. Despite this, Mali enter the competition with an exceptionally talented squad, especially in midfield, where they boast players such as Yves Bissouma, Amadou Haidara, Diadie Samassékou and Lassana Coulibaly.

In Mali's debut at the African Cup of Nations, the team faced South Africa, and didn't have much trouble securing the 3 points. Right-back Hamari Traoré and striker Lassine Sinayoko scored Mali's winning goals. In the second round, Mali drew 1-1 with Tunisia, Lassine Sinayoko scoring the only Malian goal. On the third and final matchday of the group stage, Mali drew goalless with Namibia.

 

10:17 AMa day ago

TIME AND PLACE!

This Saturday, February 3, Mali vs. Côte d'Ivoire will be the quarterfinals of the African Cup of Nations. The ball rolls at the Peace Stadium in Bouaké, Côte d'Ivoire, at 2pm (Brasília time). The knockout clash determines who will face the winner of DR Congo and Guinea in the semi-finals of the continental competition.

The overall record between the teams is 31 official matches, with 20 wins for Côte d'Ivoire, 8 draws and 3 wins for Mali. In the Round of 16, Mali eliminated Burkina Faso 2-1.

Angola, meanwhile, after a 1-1 draw in regulation time, eliminated Senegal 5-4 on penalties. In the event of a draw in regulation time, we will have extra time, and if the tie persists, I am pleased to inform you that we will have penalty shoot-outs.

10:12 AMa day ago

Welcome to the Mali - Ivory Coast live score

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for the decisive match of the African Cup of Nations between two teams: Mali on one side. On the other side is Ivory Coast. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil
