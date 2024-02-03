ADVERTISEMENT
FULL TIME!
122’ - GOOOOOOAAAAAAL
120’
116’
112’
109’
105’
102’
96’
91’
EXTRATIME
95’
+7
90’ - GOOOOOOAAAAAAL
88’
83’
78’
76’
71’ - GOOOOOOAAAAAAL
66’
63’
58’
53’
51’
48’
RESTARTS
HALFTIME!
46'
Adama Traore (Mali) curls in a free-kick from the edge of the box. The ball is inches wide of the right post! What a chance!
+6
RED CARD!
42'
Seko Fofana (Côte d'Ivoire) received a sweet pass on the edge of the box and fired it goalwards. Too bad the ball went too high.
39'
An obvious yellow card. Adama Traore (Mali) goes into the record books.
34'
Christian Kouame (Ivory Coast) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul and will have to be careful for the rest of the match.
30'
28'
The corner is taken, but nothing comes of it for Mali. The ball is pushed away by the defender.
25'
Lassana Coulibaly (Mali) concedes a free-kick following a rough tackle. Referee Mohamed Adel saw the whole situation.
20'
Mohamed Adel sees Kamory Doumbia's (Mali) low cross and doesn't hesitate to blow the whistle.
17' - HE MISSES!
Adama Traore (Mali) wasted a great opportunity to convert the penalty. He tries a through ball, but Yahia Fofana pulls off a superb save.
PENALTY!
Mohamed Adel blows the whistle and signals the foul after Odilon Kossounou (Côte d'Ivoire) brings down an opponent. There's no point in complaining. Mali takes the penalty.
NO PENALTY!
VAR!
Play is interrupted and referee Mohamed Adel must have received a signal on his electronic point. He is indicating that he is going to use the VAR to analyze the penalty claim in Mali's favor. This could get interesting!
8'
3'
Lassine Sinayoko (Mali) was too thirsty to try and take the ball from his opponent. Mohamed Adel whistled the free-kick.
START THE GAME
5 MINUTES!
LOOK AT THEM!
in the semifinal
The winner of this Saturday's match will face the winner of the duel between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Guinea in the next round.
History between Mali and Ivory Coast
Mali's team has reached this stage of the event without any significant players, but they're a tough team to play against and will give them a hard time.
The teams have met twice before, with Côte d'Ivoire winning one and drawing one.
Mali campaing
In their most recent match, in the round of 16 of the African Cup of Nations, Mali beat Burkina Faso 2-1, with Lassine Sinayoko and Edmond Tapsoba scoring the goals that ensured Mali's qualification for the quarter-finals after an 11-year hiatus.
Ivory Coast campaing
In the last 16 of the continental competition, Côte d'Ivoire, even without the support of an effective coach, managed to qualify for the quarter-finals by beating Senegal 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.
Jean-Philippe Krasso
Lassine Sinayoko
If you draw...
In the event of a draw in regulation time, we will have extra time, and if the tie persists, I am pleased to inform you that we will have penalty shoot-outs.
overall record
In the round of 16...
Peace Stadium in Bouake
1 HOUR!
Where and how to watch Mali vs Ivory Coast on TV in real time?
African Cup of Nations
Date: Saturday, February 3, 2023
Time: 2pm
Venue: Bouaké Peace Stadium, Ivory Coast
Where to watch: Band.com; Bandplay; YouTube (Band)
When is the Mali vs Ivory Coast match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Ivory Coast's probable line-up:
Mali's probable line-up:
Ivory Coast highlight: Jean-Philippe Krasso
Recently joined from Red Star, he has seven goals and three assists in 20 Serbian league appearances. Last season, with Saint-Étienne, he recorded 17 goals and 12 assists in 35 games played, almost one goal a game.
Ivory Coast
In their tournament opener, Côte d'Ivoire delighted their fans by beating Guinea-Bissau 2-0. Seko Fofana, Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate at Al-Nassr, and Krasso were responsible for the home team's two goals. In the second round, Côte d'Ivoire lost 1-0 to Nigeria. On the third and final matchday of the group stage, Côte d'Ivoire were thrashed 4-0 by Equatorial Guinea. Despite a patchy campaign, the team managed to book a place in the last 16 of the competition. However, the Ivorian Football Federation (FMF) decided to sack French coach Jean-Louis Gasset "due to insufficient results".
In the last 16 of the continental competition, Côte d'Ivoire, even without the support of an effective coach, managed to qualify for the quarter-finals by beating Senegal 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.
Mali's latest match
Mali
In Mali's debut at the African Cup of Nations, the team faced South Africa, and didn't have much trouble securing the 3 points. Right-back Hamari Traoré and striker Lassine Sinayoko scored Mali's winning goals. In the second round, Mali drew 1-1 with Tunisia, Lassine Sinayoko scoring the only Malian goal. On the third and final matchday of the group stage, Mali drew goalless with Namibia.
TIME AND PLACE!
The overall record between the teams is 31 official matches, with 20 wins for Côte d'Ivoire, 8 draws and 3 wins for Mali. In the Round of 16, Mali eliminated Burkina Faso 2-1.
Angola, meanwhile, after a 1-1 draw in regulation time, eliminated Senegal 5-4 on penalties. In the event of a draw in regulation time, we will have extra time, and if the tie persists, I am pleased to inform you that we will have penalty shoot-outs.