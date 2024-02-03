ADVERTISEMENT
Final Result
End of the match
Stoke City 0 - 5 Leicester City
90' + 9'
Again the striker Vardie converts but now from the penalty, placing the ball in the corner of the left post.
Leicester scores, likes and wins.
90' + 8'
Dewsbury-Hall was running away and is brought down by Thompson.
90' + 6'
84'
- Change
- Leicester City
Out: Ricardo Pereira (21)
73'
Jamie Vardy comes on as a substitute and immediately makes his presence felt in the game after finishing with his left foot to score his team's fourth of the match.
65'
Patson Daka scores his second goal of the match (sixth of the season) from the penalty spot.
Leicester have a commanding lead at the bet365 Stadium.
64'
Wout Faes is fouled in the penalty area.
56'
- Changes
- Stoke City
Out: Lynden Gooch (2)
In: André Vidigal (7)
Out: Tyrese Campbell (10)
46'
- Changes
- Stoke City
Out: Mehdi Léric (27)
In: N. Ennis (14)
Out: Ben Pearson (4)
- Leicester City
In: Ben Nelson (45)
Out: Jannik Vestergaard (23)
In: Dennis Praet (26)
Out: Kasey McAteer (35)
46'
- Yellow Card
- Stoke City
Second Half
Half Time
45' + 2'
The fourth official added two minutes.
42'
- Yellow Card
- Leicester City
Second caution for the 'Foxes', this for kicking a ball.
40'
- Yellow Card
- Leicester City
30'
Kasey McAteer puts in the second for the visitors, who shoots with his left foot and the ball bounces off Wilmot before going into the back of the net.
27'
Patson Daka's right-footed shot opens the scoring for the visitors.
You could see the score coming, it was just a couple of questions for the 'Foxes' to take the lead.
25'
15'
8'
Start of the match
Minutes before the game starts
The teams are about to go out for the kick-off ceremony.
Calentamiento de Leicester City
Previous information
Other games of the EFL Championship
Game conditions
Leicester City Lineup
Stoke City Lineup
Live broadcasting
Arrival of Leicester City
Arrival of Stoke City
Welcome!
How to watch Stoke City vs Leicester City Live in TV channel in USA
USA Time: 10:00 a.m. (ET)
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
History Stoke City vs Leicester City
The last meeting took place on October 7, 2023, when Leicester beat Stoke City 2-0 in the EFL Championship.
Leicester City Last Lineup
Stoke City Last Lineup
How is Leicester City doing?
With Enzo Maresca at the helm, Leicester have won 22 of their 29 league games, including their latest midweek victory over Swansea City in midweek.
How is Stoke City doing?
Boosted by the arrivals of Million Manhoef and Niall Ennis, the team coached by Steven Schumacher could debut two elements that could become key elements of the 'Potter' attack.
Currently, Stoke City is in the nineteenth position with 32 points (8PG - 8PE - 13PP).
The match will be played at the Bet365 Stadium
An iconic space of the city, due to the great importance that this site has among its inhabitants, being recognized as one of the most special places if soccer is concerned.
This venue is located in the city of Stoke-on-Trent in England and hosts 22 thousand spectators.
In April 2016, an agreement for the naming rights of the stadium was announced with the owners of the bet365 club, carrying the name bet365 Stadium.
Due to the fact that it has a capacity of less than 30 thousand seats, UEFA only awards it 4 stars.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the EFL Championship match: Stoke City vs Leicester City Live Updates!
It looks like we will have an exciting match between Stoke City and Leicester City, although it seems uneven in numbers, Stoke will not want to drop points at home, while Leicester (championship leader) will try to add and get as far away as possible from the teams at the top of the table.