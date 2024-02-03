ADVERTISEMENT

12:10 PMa day ago

Final Result

12:09 PMa day ago

End of the match

Central referee Lewis Smith whistles the end of the match. Resounding victory for the visitors who move away at the top and prove to be the best team in the championship. 

Stoke City 0 - 5 Leicester City

12:07 PMa day ago

90' + 9'

Gooooal Leicester City!
Again the striker Vardie converts but now from the penalty, placing the ball in the corner of the left post. 

Leicester scores, likes and wins. 

Stoke City 0 - 5 Leicester City

12:04 PMa day ago

90' + 8'

Second penalty of the match. 

Dewsbury-Hall was running away and is brought down by Thompson.

11:54 AMa day ago

90' + 6'

We have a minimum of six extra minutes at the end of the second half and for Leicester to take home the win.
11:48 AMa day ago

84'

  • Change
  • Leicester City
In: Hamza Choudhury (17)

Out: Ricardo Pereira (21)

11:42 AMa day ago

73'

Gooooal for Leicester City!
Jamie Vardy comes on as a substitute and immediately makes his presence felt in the game after finishing with his left foot to score his team's fourth of the match. 

Stoke City 0 - 4 Leicester City

11:29 AMa day ago

65'

Leicester City gooooal!
Patson Daka scores his second goal of the match (sixth of the season) from the penalty spot. 

Leicester have a commanding lead at the bet365 Stadium.

Stoke City 0 - 3 Leicester City

11:26 AMa day ago

64'

Penalty kick for Leicester City.

Wout Faes is fouled in the penalty area.

11:21 AMa day ago

56'

  • Changes
  • Stoke City
In: Nathan Lowe (35)

Out: Lynden Gooch (2)

In: André Vidigal (7)

Out: Tyrese Campbell (10)

11:11 AMa day ago

46'

  • Changes 
  • Stoke City
In: Joon-ho Bae (22)

Out: Mehdi Léric (27)

In: N. Ennis (14)

Out: Ben Pearson (4)

 

  • Leicester City

In: Ben Nelson (45)

Out: Jannik Vestergaard (23)

In: Dennis Praet (26)

Out: Kasey McAteer (35)

11:07 AMa day ago

46'

  • Yellow Card
  • Stoke City
Joon-Ho Bae (22)
11:06 AMa day ago

Second Half

The second half kicked off at the bet365 Stadium.

 

10:49 AMa day ago

Half Time

Stoke City 0 - 2 Leicester City
10:49 AMa day ago

45' + 2'

Mehdi Léris crashes the ball against the crossbar, a shot that could have been a Stoke City equalizer. 

The fourth official added two minutes.

10:47 AMa day ago

42'

  • Yellow Card
  • Leicester City
Stephy Mavididi (10)

Second caution for the 'Foxes', this for kicking a ball.

10:41 AMa day ago

40'

  • Yellow Card
  • Leicester City
K. McAteer (35)
10:36 AMa day ago

30'

Gooooal Leicester City!
Kasey McAteer puts in the second for the visitors, who shoots with his left foot and the ball bounces off Wilmot before going into the back of the net. 

Stoke City 0 - 2 Leicester City

10:32 AMa day ago

27'

Leicester City gooooal!

Patson Daka's right-footed shot opens the scoring for the visitors. 

You could see the score coming, it was just a couple of questions for the 'Foxes' to take the lead. 

Stoke City 0 - 1 Leicester City

10:29 AMa day ago

25'

Goalkeeper Bonham is a factor in this first half, stepping in on a couple of occasions to keep his goal scoreless.
10:26 AMa day ago

15'

The 'Foxes' kept possession and were getting closer and closer to their opponents' goal.
10:10 AMa day ago

8'

The visitors started with constant pressure in attack, and we will see how long the 'Potters' can hold their ground in their own half.
10:00 AMa day ago

Start of the match

The match between Stoke City vs Leicester City, corresponding to the 30th date of the EFL Championship, begins.
9:56 AMa day ago

Minutes before the game starts

The final details are being prepared for kick-off. Great atmosphere at the bet365 Stadium

The teams are about to go out for the kick-off ceremony.

9:51 AMa day ago

Calentamiento de Leicester City

The 'Foxes' squad has taken to the field for pre-game drills prior to the start of the match:

 

9:48 AMa day ago

Previous information

Here are some facts about both teams prior to the start of the match at the bet365 Stadium:

 

9:42 AMa day ago

Other games of the EFL Championship

Here are some of the games that will be played this Saturday in the English second division:

 

9:30 AMa day ago

Game conditions

Everything seems to indicate that the bet365 Stadium is in perfect conditions, the weather is cloudy but it is ideal to watch a great soccer match, the pitch is impeccable:

 

9:26 AMa day ago

Leicester City Lineup

This is the starting XI that Enzo Maresca sends to the field for the visitors:

 

9:23 AMa day ago

Stoke City Lineup

This is the starting XI that Steven Schumacher sends to the field for the 'Potters':

 

9:18 AMa day ago

Live broadcasting

Through this page you will be able to tune into the game between Stoke City vs Leicester City:

 

9:13 AMa day ago

Arrival of Leicester City

The visiting team has arrived in the city of Stoke, with the aim of maintaining the championship lead in the second division of English soccer.

 

9:11 AMa day ago

Arrival of Stoke City

The 'Potters' have arrived at the bet 365 Stadium for their EFL Championship matchday 30 fixture.

 

9:07 AMa day ago

Welcome!

We are ready to bring you the broadcast of the match between Stoke City vs Leicester City. A game that looks interesting but that leans by the stats towards the visitors.

 

10:52 PM2 days ago

How to watch Stoke City vs Leicester City Live in TV channel in USA

USA Date: [3, February, 2024]

USA Time: 10:00 a.m. (ET)

USA TV channel (English): [Stoke +]

USA TV channel (Spanish): [N/H]

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

10:47 PM2 days ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this Stoke City vs Leicester City match will be Lewis Smith; Mark Stevens will be in charge of the first line; Craig Taylor will be the second assistant and Keith Stroud will act as the fourth official.
10:42 PM2 days ago

History Stoke City vs Leicester City

The Potters and Foxes have played each other 103 times since the beginning of the 20th century, with the home side winning 33 games, while the visitors have won 35, with 35 games ending in a draw. 
The last meeting took place on October 7, 2023, when Leicester beat Stoke City 2-0 in the EFL Championship.
10:37 PM2 days ago

Leicester City Last Lineup

M. Hermansen; Ricardo, W. Faes, J. Vestergaard, C. Doyle; H. Winks, K. Hall, D. Praet; K. McAteer, S. Mavididi and P. Daka.  
10:32 PM2 days ago

Stoke City Last Lineup

D. Iversen; B. Wilmot, L. Gooch, M. Rose, J. Thompson; L. Cundle, W. Burger, B. Joon Ho; S. Haksabanovic, T. Campbell, M. Léris and M. Burslow.
10:27 PM2 days ago

How is Leicester City doing?

The Foxes are currently nine points clear at the top of the table and have responded immediately to the relegation that brought them to the EFL Championship, seven years after winning that surprise Premier League title. 


With Enzo Maresca at the helm, Leicester have won 22 of their 29 league games, including their latest midweek victory over Swansea City in midweek.

10:22 PM2 days ago

How is Stoke City doing?

After two consecutive defeats, Stoke City will be looking to get back to winning ways, but this task will not be easy, as they will have to overthrow the league leader.

Boosted by the arrivals of Million Manhoef and Niall Ennis, the team coached by Steven Schumacher could debut two elements that could become key elements of the 'Potter' attack.

Currently, Stoke City is in the nineteenth position with 32 points (8PG - 8PE - 13PP).

10:17 PM2 days ago

The match will be played at the Bet365 Stadium

The bet 365 Stadium or Britannia Stadium (as it was formerly known) is a sports pavilion home of Stoke City Football Club since the summer of 1997.
An iconic space of the city, due to the great importance that this site has among its inhabitants, being recognized as one of the most special places if soccer is concerned.
This venue is located in the city of Stoke-on-Trent in England and hosts 22 thousand spectators. 
In April 2016, an agreement for the naming rights of the stadium was announced with the owners of the bet365 club, carrying the name bet365 Stadium. 
Due to the fact that it has a capacity of less than 30 thousand seats, UEFA only awards it 4 stars.

10:12 PM2 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the EFL Championship match: Stoke City vs Leicester City Live Updates!

My name is Marco Garcia and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.

It looks like we will have an exciting match between Stoke City and Leicester City, although it seems uneven in numbers, Stoke will not want to drop points at home, while Leicester (championship leader) will try to add and get as far away as possible from the teams at the top of the table.

